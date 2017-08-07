Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kasey Kahne out at Hendrick Motorsports after this season

By Dustin LongAug 7, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne will not return to Hendrick Motorsports next year, the team announced Monday.

Kahne, who is in his sixth season with the team, had a contract through next season.

Hendrick Motorsports stated that it will announce 2018 plans for its four-car operation at a later date.

“Kasey has worked extremely hard,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement. “He’s a tremendous teammate and person, and he has been totally dedicated to our program since day one. I’ve always believed that he’s a special talent, and I know he will thrive in the right situation. We will do everything we can to finish the season as strong as we can.”

Kahne was so coveted by Hendrick that the organization signed Kahne more than a year before he joined the organization. Kahne signed with the team in April 2010 but didn’t join Hendrick until 2012 because Hendrick didn’t have room for him for the 2011 season.

Kahne has six victories since joining Hendrick in 2012. Last month’s Brickyard 400 win snapped a 102-race winless streak and qualified Kahne for the playoffs. Kahne finished a career-best fourth in the points for Hendrick in 2012 but has not finished in the top 10 in points since.

“I’d like to thank Rick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports for their hard work and dedication, along with providing me a great opportunity and success over the last six years,” Kahne said in a statement from the organization. “We won six races together, and I’m coming off of one of the biggest wins of my career at the Brickyard, which has given the (No.) 5 team a lot of momentum heading into the playoffs. We still have a lot of racing left in 2017 and finishing strong is our top priority. I look forward to what the next chapter in my career holds.”

Cup qualifying headed to Saturday on more consistent basis in future?

By Dustin LongAug 7, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

After two consecutive weekends of Cup teams qualifying shortly before they raced, are fans likely to see more of that next year?

Cup teams qualified on Saturday after the Xfinity race last month at Indianapolis. Cup teams qualified a few hours before they raced the past two weekends at Pocono and Watkins Glen.

The experiment is part of NASCAR shortening the weekend schedule. NASCAR has added a fan fest to compensate for one less day of track activity for the Cup Series. That could become more common next year.

“I think the key for us is to really create some fun activities for the fans with more driver access on Fridays if we can,’’ Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday.

“Tend to like the qualifying, if we’re going to move it, on Saturday. I think that is a really good experience for fans in terms of having that support race and being able to see the Monster Energy Series drivers qualify. So we’ll probably continue to look that way. The biggest thing for us is to creating those unique, fun fan experiences around the drivers and open up the access as much as we can.’’

Cup teams will qualify and race on the same day once more this year — at Martinsville in the playoffs. This weekend, Cup teams will qualify on Friday at Michigan and race on Sunday, the typical weekend schedule.

O’Donnell told “The Morning Drive” that there have been some questions raised by competitors about qualifying and racing on the same day.

“I think some of the feedback from some folks in the garage is that still is really tough to qualify, get ready for the race,’’ he said. “Folks like it, but I also think Saturday also gives you the opportunity maybe to plan a little bit more on race prep that you need for the car. It will be a balance as we look at both of those to see what is the best solution going forward for the teams.’’

Todd Gordon, crew chief for Joey Logano, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday that he’s glad to go back to a schedule where qualifying and the race won’t be on the same day this weekend.

Gordon noted the “anxiety” in how much preparation has to be done to the backup car in case a driver crashes in qualifying.

“If you were to wreck in qualifying, you had two hours to get a car back together ready to race,’’ he said.

Ryan Blaney started saving ‘too late’ in bid to win Watkins Glen on fuel mileage (video)

By Daniel McFadinAug 7, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Even though Ryan Blaney gave up to the lead to pit for fuel coming to two laps to go, Ryan Blaney managed to salvage his day at Watkins Glen with an eighth-place finish.

Blaney, who was making his second Cup start at the road course, had inherited the lead from Brad Keselowski a lap earlier when he also pitted for fuel.

“It stinks, we were close,” Blaney told NBCSN. “Just like (Keselowski), he was in the same boat that we were. He went hard to try and stretch it. I kind of saved a little bit. I got by (Martin Truex Jr.) and he was saving hard. I should have backed up to (Truex) and just stayed in front of him. I started saving a little bit too late. Not hard enough.”

Blaney finished 19th in his first start at the road course.

Blaney’s result was his first top 10 since finishing 10th at Kentucky. The Wood Brothers Racing driver has yet to put together consecutive top 10s.

Watch the video for the full interview.

Daniel Suarez earns best Cup result with top-three finish at Watkins Glen

By Daniel McFadinAug 6, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

It took 22 races, but rookie Daniel Suarez finally did two things he hadn’t accomplished to-date in his Cup career.

Suarez posted his best day yet as a Cup driver, finishing third in the I Love New York 355 at Watkins Glen International after also claiming his first stage win.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was unable to keep up with his teammate Matt Kenseth and race-winner Martin Truex Jr. in the closing laps, a result of Suarez trying to save fuel in the closing laps around the road course.

“I’m very happy for the third-place (finish) and for the result and for the overall race,” Suarez said. “But (it’s) very hard to finish third when you can see the leader right there and you are just cruising to try to save fuel because you don’t really know how much fuel you have left.”

Suarez wound up finishing 5.1 seconds behind Truex.

The 25-year-old driver did get a chance to reign supreme over Truex early in the race. Suarez successfully fended off Truex at the end of Stage 2, throwing a block on the No. 78 in Turn 6 before beating him to the finish line.

Suarez kept Truex from adding to his series-leading stage win total of 14.

“I knew that (Truex) was coming fast,” Suarez said. “I’m not sure if he had fresher tires or something, but he was coming very fast, and I was just trying to hold him off a little bit, and luckily we were able to do it.

“I knew that we’d raced each other very clean, and he’s been super strong the entire year, and I knew that he wasn’t going to do anything crazy and I wasn’t going to do anything crazy, either.

“It was just a little hard racing right there at the end, but congratulations to the 78. He did a really good job, and overall, like I said, it was a good, solid day for us. We just have to keep it up, and hopefully we can catch a break before the playoffs to make it.”

Suarez led the final 14 laps of the second stage, his most laps led this season. He led 11 laps at Daytona in July and one last week at Pocono.

The rookie who succeeded Carl Edwards now has four straight top-10 finishes. The stretch began with a sixth-place finish at New Hampshire, was seventh at both Indianapolis and Pocono and third Sunday in upstate New York.

“I think I mentioned in the beginning of the year that I was so looking forward to the second half of the year,” Suarez said. “I knew that the second half of the year we were going to be more competitive, and our second time at all these racetracks we were going to have enough book and we were going to go to those racetracks already knowing what to expect.

“You know, all the hard work from my team and from everyone in the 19 group and from Joe Gibbs Racing, TRD, Toyota, it’s paying off. In the beginning of the year, we were not like that. I wasn’t the same driver, either, and now I feel like we are moving in the right direction. We have speed pretty much every weekend now where we are running in the top 10. I don’t think it’s a surprise anymore to run in the top 10.”

Joey Logano: These are the times that test team, what it’s made of

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 6, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT

If it seems coincidence that Joey Logano hasn’t been smiling as much as he usually does, well, you wouldn’t be smiling much after what Logano’s been going through of late.

Since winning at Richmond on April 30 — a race whose outcome was encumbered due to discovery of a post-race inspection violation — Logano has gone through the toughest period of his 10 years in NASCAR Cup racing.

In the 13 races since Richmond, he’s finished 21st or worst nine times, including Sunday’s 24th-place finish at Watkins Glen International.

With just four races remaining to make the playoffs, Logano sits one spot out of the playoffs. Since it’s uncertain whether he can jump up into the 16-driver playoffs solely on points, Logano is essentially in an all-or-nothing situation.

Namely, if he hopes to make the playoffs, he now has just four races left to do so: Michigan this coming Sunday, Bristol, Darlington and the final playoff qualifying race, at Richmond.

After Sunday’s race, Logano spoke to NBCSN about how the next four races will not only test himself and his team, but will also tell the tale of what they’re truly made of and how they all respond.

“We’ve got to try and win these next two races, we’ve got to try and get something,” Logano said. “It’s tough. We’ve got to keep pushing. It’s not the easiest moments of our career, for sure, but it shows what you’re made out of, how you handle these situations. We’re going to keep fighting and go down swinging, if nothing else. We’re going to go for the wins.”

NOTE: Logano will appear on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame.