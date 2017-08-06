Martin Truex Jr. has just enough gas to beat Matt Kenseth to win at Watkins Glen

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

While fellow drivers like Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch ran out of fuel or made late pit stops, Martin Truex Jr. saved just enough fuel to win Sunday’s I Love New York 355 at Watkins Glen International.

Truex had saved fuel for the final 20 laps and had just enough to hold off a hard charge on the final lap by Matt Kenseth to hold on for his fourth win of the season.

It was Truex’s first career win at The Glen, beating Kenseth by .4 of a second.

“I’m a little bit lost for words, I’ve been thinking about this all weekend, all day,” Truex told NBCSN after the race. “This is a dream come true. I used to walk around the garage here as a kid, dreaming of racing here. We’ve been coming here a long time, us Truex’s, and we finally got it.”

Kenseth finished second, followed by Daniel Suarez, Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer.

“Overall it was a good day, good finish, but hate to be that close and not get it, ” Kenseth told NBCSN.

Sixth through 10th were Kurt Busch, pole sitter Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, A.J. Allmendinger and Erik Jones.

Several incidents of note occurred early in the final stage, including:

On Lap 45, pole-sitter Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski spun in the bus stop, but were able to continue on. There was no caution called.

On Lap 53, Kevin Harvick suffered significant damage to the left front of his car after colliding with Brett Moffitt. Harvick was leaving his pit stall and slammed into the right rear of Moffitt’s car.

Earlier in the race, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s day came to an early end after just 22 laps due to a valve train issue.

STAGE WINNERS: Kyle Busch won Stage 1 (his ninth of the season), while Daniel Suarez captured Stage 2, his first stage win of 2017

We’ll have more information, including final results and standings, shortly. Please check back soon.

Follow @JerryBonkowski