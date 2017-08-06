Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. has just enough gas to beat Matt Kenseth to win at Watkins Glen

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 6, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT

While fellow drivers like Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch ran out of fuel or made late pit stops, Martin Truex Jr. saved just enough fuel to win Sunday’s I Love New York 355 at Watkins Glen International.

Truex had saved fuel for the final 20 laps and had just enough to hold off a hard charge on the final lap by Matt Kenseth to hold on for his fourth win of the season.

It was Truex’s first career win at The Glen, beating Kenseth by .4 of a second.

“I’m a little bit lost for words, I’ve been thinking about this all weekend, all day,” Truex told NBCSN after the race. “This is a dream come true. I used to walk around the garage here as a kid, dreaming of racing here. We’ve been coming here a long time, us Truex’s, and we finally got it.”

Kenseth finished second, followed by Daniel Suarez, Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer.

“Overall it was a good day, good finish, but hate to be that close and not get it, ” Kenseth told NBCSN.

Sixth through 10th were Kurt Busch, pole sitter Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, A.J. Allmendinger and Erik Jones.

Several incidents of note occurred early in the final stage, including:

On Lap 45, pole-sitter Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski spun in the bus stop, but were able to continue on. There was no caution called.

On Lap 53, Kevin Harvick suffered significant damage to the left front of his car after colliding with Brett Moffitt. Harvick was leaving his pit stall and slammed into the right rear of Moffitt’s car.

Earlier in the race, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s day came to an early end after just 22 laps due to a valve train issue.

STAGE WINNERS: Kyle Busch won Stage 1 (his ninth of the season), while Daniel Suarez captured Stage 2, his first stage win of 2017

We’ll have more information, including final results and standings, shortly. Please check back soon.

Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch spin after contact on Lap 45 at Watkins Glen

By Daniel McFadinAug 6, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT

Long-time rivals Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski made contact in the bus stop on Lap 45 after a restart in Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International. It continued a trend of the two drivers making contact through the years on the road course.

Busch was on the inside of Keselowski when the latter made contact with Busch and caused them to slide off course. Both were able to continue.

“Y’all better keep me away from that (expletive) after this race,” Busch told his team after the accident. “I will kill that (expletive).”

This is not the first time the two drivers have had a run-in at the road course.

In 2012, Keselowski made contact with Busch on the last lap and spun him from the lead. The accident resulted in a dramatic duel between Keselowski and Marcos Ambrose.

The two also fought for the win in the closing laps of the 2013 race, with Busch fending Keselowski off for the victory.

Aggressive driving by both drivers on two late restarts last year kept them from contending for the win.

Daniel Suarez captures Stage 2 at Watkins Glen, Dale Jr. out of race

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 6, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

Daniel Suarez captured Stage 2 of Sunday’s I Love New York 355 NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen International. It was Suarez’ first stage win of the season.

Martin Truex Jr. finished second, followed by Matt Kenseth, Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones.

Stage 1 winner Kyle Busch began Stage 2 with a loose left front wheel, causing him to make an extra pit stop to replace the wheel. Busch fell back to 27th in the opening laps of Stage 2, but roared back to finish the stage in ninth place.

Of note, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen ended early. He completed just 22 laps before taking his car to the garage with a valve train issue.

“We can’t fix it,” Earnhardt, who finished last in the 37-car field, told NBCSN. “It’s been a really difficult week. We’ve been real down on speed.

“We changed this car inside and out twice this weekend and had made it better. We were hanging in there and had maybe a shot at top-20 at best. It’s frustrating and this doesn’t make it better.”

This is the ninth race in the first 22 of 2017 that Earnhardt has finished 30th or worse (40.9 percent).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. out of Watkins Glen Cup race early after mechanical problem

By Daniel McFadinAug 6, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s final Cup start at Watkins Glen International ended with the No. 88 Chevrolet going to the garage on Lap 22.

Earnhardt’s day ended due to a valve train issue. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will finish last out of 37 cars in the I Love New York 355.

It is Earnhardt’s seventh DNF through 22 races this year.

“We can’t fix it,” Earnhardt told NBCSN. “It’s been a really difficult week. We’ve been way down on speed. We had a pretty good car at Sonoma so I was kind of looking forward to coming here. The guys worked really hard, we changed this car inside and out twice this weekend. … I think we had a shot maybe at a top 20 at best. We showed up and we were about four seconds off.”

This will be Earnhardt’s ninth finish of 30th or worse in 22 races this season. He’s finished 30th or worse in 40.9 percent of the races this year.

Earnhardt has only four races left to qualify for the playoffs.

 

Kyle Busch leads all 20 laps to capture Stage 1 at Watkins Glen

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 6, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch captured Stage 1 of Sunday’s I Love New York 355 NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen International.

Busch dominated, leading all 20 laps in Stage 1. It’s his fifth win in the last six stages and ninth stage win of the season. Busch is going for his second consecutive season win today, having won his first race of 2017 last week at Pocono.

Martin Truex Jr. was second, followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has taken his car to the garage for a valve train issue.

Prior to the green flag, seven drivers were sent to the back of the starting lineup due to unapproved adjustments on their race cars: Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin, Gary Klutt, Boris Said, Paul Menard, Ryan Newman and Matt DiBenedetto.

UPDATED: Kyle Busch had to take his car back to pit road for a second time following Stage 1 due to a loose left wheel. He dropped back to 27th when Stage 2 began.

Also of note, veteran road course racer Boris Said is making the final start of his career in today’s race.

