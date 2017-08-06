Today’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

The Cup Series runs its second and final road course event of the season today at Watkins Glen International. There has been a different winner in each of the last five Cup races at the Glen.
Here’s all the important for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 3:18 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 90 laps (220.5 miles) around the 2.45-mile road course.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 8 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:20 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Lou Gramm will perform the Anthem at 3:o1 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. with NASCAR America Sunday, followed by Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 77 degrees and a 24 percent chance of rain at race time.
LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin led the final 10 laps to win last year’s race. Joey Logano placed second. Brad Keselowski finished third.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.