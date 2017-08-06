Today’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Kyle Busch overcame an early spin, pit road penalty and late restart to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International for his record-extending 90th series victory.

Busch’s win came only a few days after NASCAR announced further reductions on Cup drivers in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series next season.

Busch spun in Turn 1 while leading on Lap 17 of the 82-lap race. He was penalized on Lap 21 for driving through too many pit boxes. A caution after Casey Mears ran out of fuel created the final restart with three laps to go.

Still, those setbacks weren’t enough to keep him from winning at Watkins Glen for the first time in an Xfinity Series race.

“We had to go to the back and put on a show for all of the fans here today and slicing our way through traffic,” Busch said.

Joey Logano, who had won this event the past two years, finished second. Brad Keselowski placed third and was followed by Justin Allgaier and Paul Menard.

“We were racing for kind of first of class, Joey and I were,” Keselowski told NBCSN. “The Toyotas in all three series just have so much power and aero than everybody else that it’s like two different races. I was going to need a lot more than a yellow, I was going to need parity in the series.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brad Keselowski

STAGE 2 WINNER: Paul Menard

HOW DID KYLE BUSCH WIN: He had the best car and showed it on the final restart with three laps to go when he pulled well ahead of the field and went on to cruise to the victory.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Justin Allgaier finished fourth, the top-finishing Xfinity regular. This marked his 11th consecutive top-10 finish in a road course event. … William Byron finished 10th for his eighth consecutive top-10 finish. After the race, Byron’s car was found to be too low in the rear in inspection.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Kyle Larson had engine problems early and exited the race, finishing last in the 40-car field. … Spencer Gallagher had contact that cut a tire and caused him to spin. After repairs, he finished 32nd, marking the fourth consecutive race he’s placed 28th or worse.

NOTABLE: Kyle Busch gave Joe Gibbs Racing its 139th victory, breaking a tie with Roush Fenway Racing for most wins by an organization in the Xfinity Series.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “(Kyle Busch) had such a good restart. He just gets through the gears better than us,’’ runner-up Joey Logano told NBCSN.

NEXT RACE: The series races Aug. 12 at Mid-Ohio Sports Course (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

