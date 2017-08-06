Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Watkins Glen

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International.
Nate Ryan
Joey Logano. He says it’s his best chance left to win during the regular season. If his crew can implement a sound strategy, he will be proven right.
Dustin Long
Denny Hamlin. With baby No. 2 on the way, he gets win No. 2 of the season.
Daniel McFadin
Kyle Busch keeps the party going with his second win in as many weeks.
Jerry Bonkowski
Clint Bowyer. Yes, you read that right. With a playoff spot at stake, Bowyer once again shows off his road course racing skills and surprises the rest of the pack.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – If Denny Hamlin gets the word that he is becoming a father for the second time, he won’t be hanging around Watkins Glen International for long.
Even if he’s behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota.
“As far as I’m concerned if and when I get the call I’ll go just immediately,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said Saturday between Cup practices at the 2.45-mile track. “It really doesn’t matter to me when it particularly is. I mean, short of it being in the pace laps, then I would try to run one lap and then come in, but any other time I would just go right away. I’m not really sure how it all will work, but I assume that my people will be gotten a hold of as soon as I need to go.”
Hamlin’s jet is on standby if word comes from his girlfriend, Jordan, who is due to give birth to their second child Thursday.
Regan Smith, who is a “super sub” of sorts in NASCAR’s premier series, is at Watkins Glen in case Hamlin needs a relief driver.
NASCAR rules stipulate that a driver must attempt to start every race in order to maintain playoff eligibility, but it has granted waivers in the past to drivers who haven’t run the full season.
Hamlin, who is qualified for the playoffs through his victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway a couple of weeks ago, said he hasn’t asked whether he would be granted dispensation.
“I thought about it this morning, but no, I haven’t quite asked what the rules are,” he said, “but I’m assuming it would be allowed.”
The Cup Series runs its second and final road course event of the season today at Watkins Glen International. There has been a different winner in each of the last five Cup races at the Glen.
Here’s all the important for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 3:18 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 90 laps (220.5 miles) around the 2.45-mile road course.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 8 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:20 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Lou Gramm will perform the Anthem at 3:01 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. with NASCAR America Sunday, followed by Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 77 degrees and a 24 percent chance of rain at race time.
LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin led the final 10 laps to win last year’s race. Joey Logano placed second. Brad Keselowski finished third.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.
Brendan Gaughan‘s ninth-place finish helped him strengthen his hold on the 12th and final playoff spot with six races left in the regular season.
Gaughan entered Saturday’s Xfinity race with a 14-point lead on JJ Yeley for the final playoff spot. Yeley finished 39th after an engine failure. Ryan Sieg, who finished 27th, passed Yeley in the standings. Gaughan leads Sieg by 36 points for the final playoff spot.
Elliott Sadler remains the points leader. He leads JR Motorsports teammate William Byron by 52 points. JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier is third in the standings, 124 points behind Sadler.
Xfinity Series points report
Kyle Busch led 43 of 82 laps to score his 90th career NASCAR Xfinity victory at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.
Cup drivers took seven of the top eight spots. The exception was Justin Allgaier, who finished fourth for JR Motorsports.
Click here for full results