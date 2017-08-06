Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Busch wins pole position at Watkins Glen

By Nate RyanAug 6, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — On the heels of his first Xfinity Series victory at Watkins Glen International, Kyle Busch continued his winning streak Sunday by capturing the pole position for Sunday’s Cup race.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver turned a 126.925 mph lap on the track, besting Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez.

It’s the third consecutive pole position for Busch, who won at Pocono Raceway last week and at Indianapolis Motor Speedway the week before that.

The green flag for the race is at 3:18 p.m. on NBCSN, which also has the prerace show until then.

Erik Jones was sixth in qualifying at the Glen, followed by AJ Allmendinger, Brad Keselowski, Jamie McMurray and Jimmie Johnson rounding out the top 10.

Defending race winner Denny Hamlin, who could be making a quick exit today if the call comes that his girlfriend will be giving birth, was 11th in qualifying. He failed to make a lap in the final round of qualifying because of a brake problem.

Hamlin told NBCSN’s Marty Snider that his No. 11 Toyota likely would start at the rear after replacing the brakes on his car.

Clint Bowyer will start 12th after also failing to record a speed because of a brake problem, according to NBCSN’s Dave Burns.

Elliott was fastest in the first of two qualifying rounds, turning a 126.076 mph lap. Truex was second, followed by McMurray, Suarez, Busch, Keselowski, Larson, Hamlin, Jones, Bowyer, Johnson and Allmendinger advancing to the final round.

Joey Logano, who swept the weekend at the 2.45-mile course in 2015, just missed advancing to the final round in 13th.

Among other notables who didn’t advance: Matt Kenseth (15th), Ryan Blaney (16th), Kurt Busch (18th), Kasey Kahne (19th), Kevin Harvick (20th), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (22nd), Ryan Newman (23rd), Danica Patrick (25th), Austin Dillon (27th) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (28th).

Kurt Busch to be without crew chief Tony Gibson today

By Dustin LongAug 6, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT

Crew chief Tony Gibson returned home Saturday night to be with his wife and will not be at today’s race for Kurt Busch.

Engineer Johnny Klausmeier will be Busch’s crew chief at Watkins Glen International. Klausmeier filled in for Gibson at Pocono in June 2016 and helped guide Busch to the win that day.

“(Gibson) texted me late last night that he had flown home, and I didn’t know that he flew back to be with (wife) Beth, so all our best and love to Beth Gibson, everything should turn out OK,” Busch told NBCSN’s Dave Burns. “For Gibson, he left this team in a good spot. Johnny Klausmeier has done this before. He’s our go-to guy when we need somebody to lead the team when Gibson is gone.”

Busch qualified 18th.

 

Starting lineup for today’s Cup race at Watkins Glen

By Dustin LongAug 6, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT

Kyle Busch will start on the pole for today’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International after posting the fastest lap in Sunday’s session.

It’s his third consecutive pole.

Kyle Larson starts second.

Denny Hamlin will go to the rear for unapproved adjustments after having brake issues in qualifying.

Hamlin was to have started 11th.

Green flag is scheduled for 3:18 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for Cup starting lineup

 

 

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Watkins Glen

By Dustin LongAug 6, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International.

Nate Ryan

Joey Logano. He says it’s his best chance left to win during the regular season. If his crew can implement a sound strategy, he will be proven right.

Dustin Long

Denny Hamlin. With baby No. 2 on the way, he gets win No. 2 of the season.

Daniel McFadin

Kyle Busch keeps the party going with his second win in as many weeks.

Jerry Bonkowski

Clint Bowyer. Yes, you read that right. With a playoff spot at stake, Bowyer once again shows off his road course racing skills and surprises the rest of the pack.

If a baby is on board, Denny Hamlin won’t be at Watkins Glen

By Nate RyanAug 6, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – If Denny Hamlin gets the word that he is becoming a father for the second time, he won’t be hanging around Watkins Glen International for long.

Even if he’s behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota.

“As far as I’m concerned if and when I get the call I’ll go just immediately,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said Saturday between Cup practices at the 2.45-mile track. “It really doesn’t matter to me when it particularly is. I mean, short of it being in the pace laps, then I would try to run one lap and then come in, but any other time I would just go right away. I’m not really sure how it all will work, but I assume that my people will be gotten a hold of as soon as I need to go.”

Hamlin’s jet is on standby if word comes from his girlfriend, Jordan, who is due to give birth to their second child Thursday.

Regan Smith, who is a “super sub” of sorts in NASCAR’s premier series, is at Watkins Glen in case Hamlin needs a relief driver.

NASCAR rules stipulate that a driver must attempt to start every race in order to maintain playoff eligibility, but it has granted waivers in the past to drivers who haven’t run the full season.

Hamlin, who is qualified for the playoffs through his victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway a couple of weeks ago, said he hasn’t asked whether he would be granted dispensation.

“I thought about it this morning, but no, I haven’t quite asked what the rules are,” he said, “but I’m assuming it would be allowed.”