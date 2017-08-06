Kyle Busch leads all 20 laps to capture Stage 1 at Watkins Glen

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch captured Stage 1 of Sunday’s I Love New York 355 NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen International.

Busch dominated, leading all 20 laps in Stage 1. It’s his fifth win in the last six stages and ninth stage win of the season. Busch is going for his second consecutive season win today, having won his first race of 2017 last week at Pocono.

Martin Truex Jr. was second, followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has taken his car to the garage for a valve train issue.

Prior to the green flag, seven drivers were sent to the back of the starting lineup due to unapproved adjustments on their race cars: Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin, Gary Klutt, Boris Said, Paul Menard, Ryan Newman and Matt DiBenedetto.

UPDATED: Kyle Busch had to take his car back to pit road for a second time following Stage 1 due to a loose left wheel.

Also of note, veteran road course racer Boris Said is making the final start of his career in today’s race.

