Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

If a baby is on board, Denny Hamlin won’t be at Watkins Glen

Leave a comment
By Nate RyanAug 6, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – If Denny Hamlin gets the word that he is becoming a father for the second time, he won’t be hanging around Watkins Glen International for long.

Even if he’s behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota.

“As far as I’m concerned if and when I get the call I’ll go just immediately,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said Saturday between Cup practices at the 2.45-mile track. “It really doesn’t matter to me when it particularly is. I mean, short of it being in the pace laps, then I would try to run one lap and then come in, but any other time I would just go right away. I’m not really sure how it all will work, but I assume that my people will be gotten a hold of as soon as I need to go.”

Hamlin’s jet is on standby if word comes from his girlfriend, Jordan, who is due to give birth to their second child Thursday.

Regan Smith, who is a “super sub” of sorts in NASCAR’s premier series, is at Watkins Glen in case Hamlin needs a relief driver.

NASCAR rules stipulate that a driver must attempt to start every race in order to maintain playoff eligibility, but it has granted waivers in the past to drivers who haven’t run the full season.

Hamlin, who is qualified for the playoffs through his victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway a couple of weeks ago, said he hasn’t asked whether he would be granted dispensation.

“I thought about it this morning, but no, I haven’t quite asked what the rules are,” he said, “but I’m assuming it would be allowed.”

Today’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongAug 6, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

The Cup Series runs its second and final road course event of the season today at Watkins Glen International. There has been a different winner in each of the last five Cup races at the Glen.

Here’s all the important for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 3:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 90 laps (220.5 miles) around the 2.45-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 8 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:20 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Lou Gramm will perform the Anthem at 3:o1 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. with NASCAR America Sunday, followed by Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 77 degrees and a 24 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin led the final 10 laps to win last year’s race. Joey Logano placed second. Brad Keselowski finished third.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

Brendan Gaughan extends his advantage for final Xfinity playoff spot

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongAug 5, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT

Brendan Gaughan‘s ninth-place finish helped him strengthen his hold on the 12th and final playoff spot with six races left in the regular season.

Gaughan entered Saturday’s Xfinity race with a 14-point lead on JJ Yeley for the final playoff spot. Yeley finished 39th after an engine failure. Ryan Sieg, who finished 27th, passed Yeley in the standings. Gaughan leads Sieg by 36 points for the final playoff spot.

Elliott Sadler remains the points leader. He leads JR Motorsports teammate William Byron by 52 points. JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier is third in the standings, 124 points behind Sadler.

Xfinity Series points report

Results of Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongAug 5, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT

Kyle Busch led 43 of 82 laps to score his 90th career NASCAR Xfinity victory at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.

Cup drivers took seven of the top eight spots. The exception was Justin Allgaier, who finished fourth for JR Motorsports.

Click here for full results

Kyle Busch spins and wins at Watkins Glen

2 Comments
By Dustin LongAug 5, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT

Kyle Busch overcame an early spin, pit road penalty and late restart to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International for his record-extending 90th series victory.

Busch’s win came only a few days after NASCAR announced further reductions on Cup drivers in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series next season.

Busch spun in Turn 1 while leading on Lap 17 of the 82-lap race. He was penalized on Lap 21 for driving through too many pit boxes. A caution after Casey Mears ran out of fuel created the final restart with three laps to go.

MORE: Race results 

MORE: Points report

Still, those setbacks weren’t enough to keep him from winning at Watkins Glen for the first time in an Xfinity Series race.

“We had to go to the back and put on a show for all of the fans here today and slicing our way through traffic,” Busch said.

Joey Logano, who had won this event the past two years, finished second. Brad Keselowski placed third and was followed by Justin Allgaier and Paul Menard.

“We were racing for kind of first of class, Joey and I were,” Keselowski told NBCSN. “The Toyotas in all three series just have so much power and aero than everybody else that it’s like two different races. I was going to need a lot more than a yellow, I was going to need parity in the series.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brad Keselowski

STAGE 2 WINNER: Paul Menard

HOW DID KYLE BUSCH WIN: He had the best car and showed it on the final restart with three laps to go when he pulled well ahead of the field and went on to cruise to the victory.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Justin Allgaier finished fourth, the top-finishing Xfinity regular. This marked his 11th consecutive top-10 finish in a road course event. … William Byron finished 10th for his eighth consecutive top-10 finish. After the race, Byron’s car was found to be too low in the rear in inspection. 

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Kyle Larson had engine problems early and exited the race, finishing last in the 40-car field. … Spencer Gallagher had contact that cut a tire and caused him to spin. After repairs, he finished 32nd, marking the fourth consecutive race he’s placed 28th or worse.

NOTABLE: Kyle Busch gave Joe Gibbs Racing its 139th victory, breaking a tie with Roush Fenway Racing for most wins by an organization in the Xfinity Series.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “(Kyle Busch) had such a good restart. He just gets through the gears better than us,’’ runner-up Joey Logano told NBCSN.

NEXT RACE: The series races Aug. 12 at Mid-Ohio Sports Course (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

 and on Facebook