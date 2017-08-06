Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch spin after contact on Lap 45 at Watkins Glen

Long-time rivals Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski made contact in the bus stop on Lap 45 after a restart in Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International. It continued a trend of the two drivers making contact through the years on the road course.

Busch was on the inside of Keselowski when the latter made contact with Busch and caused them to slide off course. Both were able to continue.

“Y’all better keep me away from that (expletive) after this race,” Busch told his team after the accident. “I will kill that (expletive).”

This is not the first time the two drivers have had a run-in at the road course.

In 2012, Keselowski made contact with Busch on the last lap and spun him from the lead. The accident resulted in a dramatic duel between Keselowski and Marcos Ambrose.

The two also fought for the win in the closing laps of the 2013 race, with Busch fending Keselowski off for the victory.

Aggressive driving by both drivers on two late restarts last year kept them from contending for the win.