Today’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Today’s Zippo 200 Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International marks the first of three road course races this month.

Series regulars have performed well lately, winning four of the last six Xfinity races. William Byron won at Iowa in June, Daytona and Indianapolis. Ryan Preece won last weekend at Iowa.

Here’s all the info for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Wesley Wong, retired FBI Special Agent, will give the command to start engines at 2:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 2:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 82 laps (200.9 miles) around the 2.45-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 7 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Doug Allen will perform the Anthem at 2:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 69 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano won last year’s race, leading 67 of 82 laps. Paul Menard placed second. Kyle Larson finished third.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.