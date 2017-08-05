Results of Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

Kyle Busch led 43 of 82 laps to score his 90th career NASCAR Xfinity victory at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.
Cup drivers took seven of the top eight spots. The exception was Justin Allgaier, who finished fourth for JR Motorsports.
Kyle Busch overcame an early spin, pit road penalty and late restart to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International for his record-extending 90th series victory.
Busch’s win came only a few days after NASCAR announced further reductions on Cup drivers in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series next season.
Busch spun in Turn 1 while leading on Lap 17 of the 82-lap race. He was penalized on Lap 21 for driving through too many pit boxes. A caution after Casey Mears ran out of fuel created the final restart with three laps to go.
Still, those setbacks weren’t enough to keep him from winning at Watkins Glen for the first time in an Xfinity Series race.
Joey Logano, who had won this event the past two years, finished second. Brad Keselowski placed third and was followed by Justin Allgaier and Paul Menard.
“We were racing for kind of first of class, Joey and I were,” Keselowski told NBCSN. “The Toyotas in all three series just have so much power and aero than everybody else that it’s like two different races. I was going to need a lot more than a yellow, I was going to need parity in the series.”
STAGE 1 WINNER: Brad Keselowski
STAGE 2 WINNER: Paul Menard
HOW DID KYLE BUSCH WIN: He had the best car and showed it on the final restart with three laps to go when he pulled well ahead of the field and went on to cruise to the victory.
WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Justin Allgaier finished fourth, the top-finishing Xfinity regular. This marked his 11th consecutive top-10 finish in a road course event.
WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Kyle Larson had engine problems early and exited the race, finishing last in the 40-car field. … Spencer Gallagher had contact that cut a tire and caused him to spin. After repairs, he finished 32nd, marking the fourth consecutive race he’s placed 28th or worse.
NOTABLE: Kyle Busch gave Joe Gibbs Racing its 139th victory, breaking a tie with Roush Fenway Racing for most wins by an organization in the Xfinity Series.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “(Kyle Busch) had such a good restart. He just gets through the gears better than us,’’ runner-up Joey Logano told NBCSN.
NEXT RACE: The series races Aug. 12 at Mid-Ohio Sports Course (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Brad Keselowski led the final Monster Energy Cup Series practice for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International.
The Team Penske driver, who is seeking his first road course victory in NASCAR’s premier series, turned a 125.880-mph lap Saturday on the 2.45-mile track.
Kurt Busch was second, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer and Denny Hamlin, who is the race’s defending winner.
Hamlin had the fastest 10-lap average, followed by Jamie McMurray, Keselowski and Kasey Kahne.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Why are Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch and Kasey Kahne without confirmed Cup rides next season despite their sterling resumes?
It essentially comes down to money, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said Saturday in one of the most insightful and revelatory answers yet about a tumultuous season of driver movement in NASCAR’s premier series.
Younger drivers “taking smaller contracts” is a good thing, the 14-time most popular driver said.
“You’ve got a guy who you think has got a lot of talent, very young, a lot of potential and a veteran who is established but he wants three, four, five, six times the amount of money,” Earnhardt said between practices at Watkins Glen International. “I mean, you’re going to go with a younger guy because it’s a better deal financially. That’s something that I think is transitioning in the sport. It took a while, but when we had our major reset when the recession hit and the value of everything changed, the trickle-down effect is coming through the drivers’ contracts and making a big difference into the decisions these owners are making.
“You can’t pay a driver $5 to $8 million a year if you ain’t got but $10 million worth of sponsorship. You can’t. That ain’t going to work. Guys aren’t getting $20, $30, $40 million a year on sponsorship. Owners aren’t getting that anymore.”
MORE: Cup owner says time is now for spending limits on teams
Despite the availability of Kenseth, the 2003 champion with 38 career victories, Hendrick Motorsports recently announced relatively inexperienced Alex Bowman as the replacement for Earnhardt, who is retiring after the 2017 season.
Cup rookie Erik Jones is replacing Kenseth at Joe Gibbs Racing, and Hendrick still is mulling whether to keep Kahne after his Brickyard 400 win (Xfinity Series rookie William Byron is a candidate to fill the No. 5 Chevrolet). Busch’s status for next year is unclear after Stewart-Haas Racing declined to pick up the option on his contract.
After the introduction of team charters last year altered how teams’ revenue streams from NASCAR work, drivers’ contracts were reworked in a way that became more driven by purses (which haven’t been made public since last year) than base salary.
The new wave of young drivers consequently are signing for far less guaranteed money than veterans whose deals began before the charter system, Earnhardt said.
“You’ve got a lot of young guys coming in being offered and accepting contracts that are a fifth to a 10th of what veterans are getting paid,” he said. “And that’s money that can go into the team. These sponsors aren’t giving teams the money that they used to, so the owners, everybody’s got to take a little cut. Everybody’s got to dial it back. Everybody’s got to realize they have to accept some of that fallback and difference. That’s the same with the drivers’ contracts.
“So a lot of these veteran drivers are getting paid multiple millions of dollars. A lot of these young guys coming in are getting a fraction of that.”
At NASCAR’s peak sponsorship climate in the mid-2000s, a driver salary could comprise as much as 40 percent of a championship-caliber team’s budget (which typically ranged from $20 to $30 million annually).
Earnhardt, who is a co-owner of the JR Motorsports team in the Xfinity Series, said it’s a positive that driver salaries are being reset because more money will flow into team coffers and make the business more sustainable.
“Drivers are having to understand that change is coming down the pipe,” he said. “If it haven’t happened to ‘em yet, it’s going to happen to them. And the young guys, they don’t know any better. They’re taking a nickel to race. They’re taking whatever they can get. That’s a good change for the owners. Somewhere in a quote years ago, I admitted to being overpaid, but I wasn’t going to complain.
“That’s a shift that’s going to be better for the sport. Get those salaries in a realistic range for how much money that we have from corporate America. All those things have to change, driver salaries included.”
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Joey Logano will aim for his third consecutive Xfinity Sereies victory from the pole position at Watkins Glen International.
The Team Penske driver turned a 124.185-mph lap Saturday to pace qualifying for the race, which is at 2 p.m. on NBCSN.
Kyle Busch was second, followed by Kyle Larson, Paul Menard and Brad Keselowski.
Busch was fastest in the first round, followed by Larson, Logano, Menard and Keselowski.
Logano won this race in 2015 and ’16 after qualifying first in both.
