NASCAR’s Saturday schedule for Watkins Glen International

By Daniel McFadinAug 5, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Both Cup and Xfinity teams are in action today at the historic Watkins Glen International.

Xfinity teams are qualifying and competing in the Zippo 200 while Cup crews prepare for Sunday’s I Love New York 355.

Her’s the full schedule with TV and Radio info.

All times are Eastern.

7 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 – 10:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

11:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN)

12:30 – 1:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

1:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

2 p.m. – Zippo 200; 82 laps, 200.9 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch among 5 drivers docked 30 minutes of practice

By Dustin LongAug 5, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch are among nine Cup drivers who will lose practice time in today’s final session at Watkins Glen International, NASCAR announced. Final practice is from 12:30 – 1:20 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Larson will lose 30 minutes of final practice for a burnout on pit road after lug nut inspection last weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Busch, Danica Patrick, Chris Buescher and Erik Jones each will lose 30 minutes of practice in today’s final session for failing qualifying/pre-race inspection three times last weekend at Pocono.

Johnson, Ty Dillon, Ryan Newman and Cole Whitt each will lose 15 minutes of practice in today’s final session for failing qualifying/pre-race inspection twice last weekend at Pocono.

No teams will lose any practice for today’s first session, which goes from 10 – 10:55 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Today’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Dustin LongAug 5, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Today’s Zippo 200 Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International marks the first of three road course races this month.

 

Series regulars have performed well lately, winning four of the last six Xfinity races. William Byron won at Iowa in June, Daytona and Indianapolis. Ryan Preece won last weekend at Iowa.

Here’s all the info for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Wesley Wong, retired FBI Special Agent, will give the command to start engines at 2:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 2:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 82 laps (200.9 miles) around the 2.45-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 7 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Doug Allen will perform the Anthem at 2:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 69 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano won last year’s race, leading 67 of 82 laps. Paul Menard placed second. Kyle Larson finished third.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

NASCAR America: Matt DiBenedetto is more than a driver with a long last name (video)

By Dustin LongAug 4, 2017, 9:39 PM EDT

Matt DiBenedetto was a guest on this week’s NASCAR on NBC podcast with Nate Ryan. During their chat, which covered how his family moved to North Carolina to further his career when he was younger, his positive outlook on matters and his life, he was played a tape SiriusXM NASCAR Radio uses of people, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., mispronouncing his last name.

To think of DiBenedetto as someone who a long last name is to overlook what he’s done this year.

Although DiBenedetto drives for a single-car team, Go Fas Racing, he is one of four drivers to have placed in the top 10 in both the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 this year. He was ninth at Daytona and eighth at Indianapolis. The others who posted top 10s in each race are Kasey Kahne (seventh at Daytona, won Indy), AJ Allmendinger (third at Daytona, 10th at Indy) and Joey Logano (sixth at Daytona, fourth at Indy).

NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Jarrett discussed what stands out to him about DiBenedetto on Friday’s NASCAR America.

“I’m most impressed with his attitude and just the desire and determination he brings,” Jarrett said.

“I really like the determination and the passion he has to be a race driver, but yet understand his position right now at this point, he wants to move forward but he’s OK where he is right now.”

For more on DiBenedeetto, watch the video above.

You can listen to the NASCAR on NBC podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.

 

IRS issues tax lien against BK Racing

By Dustin LongAug 4, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT

The IRS issued a tax lien against BK Racing this week, the third tax lien against the organization since in less than a year.

The tax lien issued Tuesday to the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office against BK Racing is for $180,794.97. The lien is for the tax period ending March 31.

The IRS tax liens filed April 25 to the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office against BK Racing are for $163,925.76 (tax period ending Sept. 30, 2016) and $322,910.62 (tax period ending Dec. 31, 2016).

The three tax liens total $667,631.35.

Devine told NBC Sports that he’s been told by the IRS there will be “no more effort to collect as long as BK Racing stays current. It’s an agreement we worked out with them.

“We’re working out our  differences on the past stuff. The IRS has been nothing but great to work with. They’ve been very accommodating and we’re very pleased with that. Our relationship with them is good.”

Devine called the NBC Sports report: “irresponsible reporting.”

A federal tax lien is the government’s legal claim against property owned by a person or business when they neglect or fail to pay a tax debt.

Each issue is with tax form 941, which is an employer’s quarterly federal tax return. The form reports income taxes, social security tax or Medicare tax withheld from employee paychecks.

The North Carolina Secretary of State’s office stated Friday that it had not received word from the IRS that the April tax liens were resolved. An official with the IRS told NBC Sports that it does not comment on specific cases. BK Racing did not return messages to NBC Sports seeking comment about the tax liens.

The latest tax lien comes in a week when multiple media reports have raised issues about the financial status of the two-car team owned by Ron Devine.

A story by Frontstretch.com detailed the deal between BK Racing and Gray Gaulding to put Gaulding in one of the team’s cars this season. Devine told the site that the team had a $2 million agreement for GGR Enterprises to pay the team for Gaulding to drive the car this season. The report stated that monthly totals of $200,000 from GGR Enterprises to BK Racing were late in March (by seven days) and April (11 days).  

Devine told the site that Gaulding owes him $560,000 in sponsorship money while owing him $1.36 million overall

Also this week, The Final Lap reported that Devine and BK Racing had defaulted on a promissory note for $2 million signed in Feb. 2013. Devine called the report “nonsense.”

A report by Kickinthetires.net in January stated that binding arbitration required BK Racing to pay $1.46 million to Race Engines Plus and that the engine company return equipment and parts to the team in a dispute that dated back to 2013.

BK Racing has Corey LaJoie in the No. 23 car and Brett Moffitt in the No. 83 car this weekend at Watkins Glen. Moffitt, the 2015 Cup Rookie of the Year, also will be in the car next weekend at Michigan.

