Kyle Busch leads Cup practice that sees a few cars spin

By Dustin LongAug 5, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT

Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap in the opening Cup practice Saturday at Watkins Glen International.

Busch posted a speed of 125.516 mph on the 2.45-mile road course. He was followed by Martin Truex Jr. (124.797 mph), Denny Hamlin (124.546), Jamie McMurray (124.525) and rookie Erik Jones (124.467).

Sixth through 10th: Brad Keselowski (124.444), Joey Logano (124.218), Chase Elliott (123.972), Kasey Kahne (123.847) and Michael McDowell (123.736).

Click here for practice speeds

A number of drivers had issues in the session.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. spun. Jimmie Johnson spun in Turn 1 and had slight contact with the barrier. Corey LaJoie spun just after esses and slapped the wall with the back of his car. Danica Patrick slid at the exit of the carousel and had no contact. Kurt Busch spun off the exit of Turn 1 and made slight contact with the inside wall.

Final Cup practice begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Kurt Busch says he has offers from other teams; says Ford ‘surprised’ team declined contract option

By Nate RyanAug 5, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – In his first three days testing the NASCAR driver market, Kurt Busch already has received “a couple of offers.”

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver spoke with a small group of reporters Saturday morning before Cup practice at Watkins Glen International in his first interview since Stewart-Haas Racing declined to pick up Busch’s contract option for 2018.

“They chose not to pick up my options, but I see it as good options for me,” Busch, who turned 39 Friday, told ESPN.com, KickinTheTires.net and Motorsport.com. “I’m not too worried about it. I feel like there’s more options out there than what exist here.

“The phone didn’t stop ringing all week and not just because it was my birthday.”

Busch had said several weeks ago he expected to the option to be exercised because he had delivered the necessary results.

“There is no stress whatsoever,” the reigning Daytona 500 winner said. “There’s plenty of time for all options to unfold. There are a couple of offers already, so we will see how things work out.”

Stewart-Haas Racing has declined to address the news aside from posting a tweet Tuesday, indicating it expected both Busch and sponsor Monster Energy to return the No. 41 Ford. Busch said continuing at SHR, where he has raced since 2014, was a possibility.

“I’m looking for the best possible option to race a competitive car that has a chance to win races, win poles and compete for a championship,” he said. “There are different cars that are options for me, and Stewart-Haas is one of them.

Though he seemed unworried, Busch implied the team’s decision had created some tension within his team and caught SHR’s manufacturer off guard.

“The disruption of them not picking up my option, it gets the crew guys all flustered,” he said. “Ford was very surprised by it. We just have to stay focused, stay sharp. There’s no reason to not think we couldn’t be back here. It’s just a matter of making it all work out. I’m not too worried about it.

“Ford is definitely more on my side than they are with the way that the results came out. We’ll see how it all plays out.”

Jimmie Johnson says duels with Kyle Larson “intense” but not personal

By Dustin LongAug 5, 2017, 10:23 AM EDT

Jimmie Johnson says his duels with Kyle Larson this season have “been intense’’ but he’s just racing Larson the way the youngster races him.

Last week, Larson said he “wasn’t happy with the block” Johnson put on him down the backstretch at Indianapolis. It was one of a few battles between the drivers this season, including a block Johnson put on Larson at Martinsville and a last-lap pass Larson made on Johnson in the All-Star Race.

“Truth be told, I just race people how they race me,’’ Johnson said Saturday morning at Watkins Glen International. “It doesn’t matter if it’s Kyle Larson or Martin Truex, Jeff Gordon or Tony Stewart. It doesn’t matter. There’s that environment on the track. Through the course of the year, it’s been intense with the 42 at times, so I’ve been able to race him back the same way.’’

Johnson cited stage racing as a reason for more intensity on the track this season.

“In stage racing today, we have to block and maintain and hold position more than ever,’’ Johnson said.”To see the extent that some drivers have gone through, even myself, to maintain track position, I said it after Indy (that) Mark Martin would have a heart attack if he was racing in this era. The game has changed.

“I have had nothing personal towards Kyle. I don’t think he’s had anything personal towards me. You just get into that environment of racing people how they race you and certain scenarios exist where you need to fight for that position for whatever reason. It is what it is. It’s a product of stage racing. I think NASCAR  should be happy they created a more intense environment because that’s really what it is.’’

Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch among 5 drivers docked 30 minutes of practice

By Dustin LongAug 5, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch are among nine Cup drivers who will lose practice time in today’s final session at Watkins Glen International, NASCAR announced. Final practice is from 12:30 – 1:20 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Larson will lose 30 minutes of final practice for a burnout on pit road after lug nut inspection last weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Busch, Danica Patrick, Chris Buescher and Erik Jones each will lose 30 minutes of practice in today’s final session for failing qualifying/pre-race inspection three times last weekend at Pocono.

Johnson, Ty Dillon, Ryan Newman and Cole Whitt each will lose 15 minutes of practice in today’s final session for failing qualifying/pre-race inspection twice last weekend at Pocono.

No teams will lose any practice for today’s first session, which goes from 10 – 10:55 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Today’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Dustin LongAug 5, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Today’s Zippo 200 Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International marks the first of three road course races this month.

 

Series regulars have performed well lately, winning four of the last six Xfinity races. William Byron won at Iowa in June, Daytona and Indianapolis. Ryan Preece won last weekend at Iowa.

Here’s all the info for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Wesley Wong, retired FBI Special Agent, will give the command to start engines at 2:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 2:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 82 laps (200.9 miles) around the 2.45-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 20. Stage 2 ends on Lap 40.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 7 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Doug Allen will perform the Anthem at 2:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 69 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano won last year’s race, leading 67 of 82 laps. Paul Menard placed second. Kyle Larson finished third.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.