Confused why big-name veterans don’t have rides for 2018? Let Dale Earnhardt Jr. explain it to you

By Nate RyanAug 5, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Why are Matt Kenseth, Kurt Busch and Kasey Kahne without confirmed Cup rides next season despite their sterling resumes?

It essentially comes down to money, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said Saturday in one of the most insightful and revelatory answers yet about a tumultuous season of driver movement in NASCAR’s premier series.

Younger drivers “taking smaller contracts” is a good thing, the 14-time most popular driver said.

“You’ve got a guy who you think has got a lot of talent, very young, a lot of potential and a veteran who is established but he wants three, four, five, six times the amount of money,” Earnhardt said between practices at Watkins Glen International. “I mean, you’re going to go with a younger guy because it’s a better deal financially. That’s something that I think is transitioning in the sport. It took a while, but when we had our major reset when the recession hit and the value of everything changed, the trickle-down effect is coming through the drivers’ contracts and making a big difference into the decisions these owners are making.

“You can’t pay a driver $5 to $8 million a year if you ain’t got but $10 million worth of sponsorship.  You can’t. That ain’t going to work. Guys aren’t getting $20, $30, $40 million a year on sponsorship. Owners aren’t getting that anymore.”

MORE: Cup owner says time is now for spending limits on teams

Despite the availability of Kenseth, the 2003 champion with 38 career victories, Hendrick Motorsports recently announced relatively inexperienced Alex Bowman as the replacement for Earnhardt, who is retiring after the 2017 season.

Cup rookie Erik Jones is replacing Kenseth at Joe Gibbs Racing, and Hendrick still is mulling whether to keep Kahne after his Brickyard 400 win (Xfinity Series rookie William Byron is a candidate to fill the No. 5 Chevrolet). Busch’s status for next year is unclear after Stewart-Haas Racing declined to pick up the option on his contract.

After the introduction of team charters last year altered how teams’ revenue streams from NASCAR work, drivers’ contracts were reworked in a way that became more driven by purses (which haven’t been made public since last year) than base salary.

The new wave of young drivers consequently are signing for far less guaranteed money than veterans whose deals began before the charter system, Earnhardt said.

“You’ve got a lot of young guys coming in being offered and accepting contracts that are a fifth to a 10th of what veterans are getting paid,” he said. “And that’s money that can go into the team. These sponsors aren’t giving teams the money that they used to, so the owners, everybody’s got to take a little cut. Everybody’s got to dial it back. Everybody’s got to realize they have to accept some of that fallback and difference. That’s the same with the drivers’ contracts.

“So a lot of these veteran drivers are getting paid multiple millions of dollars. A lot of these young guys coming in are getting a fraction of that.”

At NASCAR’s peak sponsorship climate in the mid-2000s, a driver salary could comprise as much as 40 percent of a championship-caliber team’s budget (which typically ranged from $20 to $30 million annually).

Earnhardt, who is a co-owner of the JR Motorsports team in the Xfinity Series, said it’s a positive that driver salaries are being reset because more money will flow into team coffers and make the business more sustainable.

“Drivers are having to understand that change is coming down the pipe,” he said. “If it haven’t happened to ‘em yet, it’s going to happen to them. And the young guys, they don’t know any better. They’re taking a nickel to race. They’re taking whatever they can get. That’s a good change for the owners. Somewhere in a quote years ago, I admitted to being overpaid, but I wasn’t going to complain.

“That’s a shift that’s going to be better for the sport. Get those salaries in a realistic range for how much money that we have from corporate America. All those things have to change, driver salaries included.”

Brad Keselowski fastest in final Cup practice at the Glen

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Nate RyanAug 5, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Brad Keselowski led the final Monster Energy Cup Series practice for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International.

The Team Penske driver, who is seeking his first road course victory in NASCAR’s premier series, turned a 125.880-mph lap Saturday on the 2.45-mile track.

Kurt Busch was second, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer and Denny Hamlin, who is the race’s defending winner.

Hamlin had the fastest 10-lap average, followed by Jamie McMurray, Keselowski and Kasey Kahne.

Click here for the speeds from the final practice.

Joey Logano wins third consecutive Xfinity pole at Watkins Glen

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Nate RyanAug 5, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Joey Logano will aim for his third consecutive Xfinity Sereies victory from the pole position at Watkins Glen International.

The Team Penske driver turned a 124.185-mph lap Saturday to pace qualifying for the race, which is at 2 p.m. on NBCSN.

Kyle Busch was second, followed by Kyle Larson, Paul Menard and Brad Keselowski.

Busch was fastest in the first round, followed by Larson, Logano, Menard and Keselowski.

Logano won this race in 2015 and ’16 after qualifying first in both.

Click here for the results of Saturday’s Xfinity Series qualifying session at Watkins Glen.

Kyle Busch leads Cup practice that sees a few cars spin

By Dustin LongAug 5, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT

Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap in the opening Cup practice Saturday at Watkins Glen International.

Busch posted a speed of 125.516 mph on the 2.45-mile road course. He was followed by Martin Truex Jr. (124.797 mph), Denny Hamlin (124.546), Jamie McMurray (124.525) and rookie Erik Jones (124.467).

Sixth through 10th: Brad Keselowski (124.444), Joey Logano (124.218), Chase Elliott (123.972), Kasey Kahne (123.847) and Michael McDowell (123.736).

Click here for practice speeds

A number of drivers had issues in the session.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. spun. Jimmie Johnson spun in Turn 1 and had slight contact with the barrier. Corey LaJoie spun just after esses and slapped the wall with the back of his car. Danica Patrick slid at the exit of the carousel and had no contact. Kurt Busch spun off the exit of Turn 1 and made slight contact with the inside wall.

Final Cup practice begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Kurt Busch says he has offers from other teams; says Ford ‘surprised’ team declined contract option

By Nate RyanAug 5, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – In his first three days testing the NASCAR driver market, Kurt Busch already has received “a couple of offers.”

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver spoke with a small group of reporters Saturday morning before Cup practice at Watkins Glen International in his first interview since Stewart-Haas Racing declined to pick up Busch’s contract option for 2018.

“They chose not to pick up my options, but I see it as good options for me,” Busch, who turned 39 Friday, told ESPN.com, KickinTheTires.net and Motorsport.com. “I’m not too worried about it. I feel like there’s more options out there than what exist here.

“The phone didn’t stop ringing all week and not just because it was my birthday.”

Busch had said several weeks ago he expected to the option to be exercised because he had delivered the necessary results.

“There is no stress whatsoever,” the reigning Daytona 500 winner said. “There’s plenty of time for all options to unfold. There are a couple of offers already, so we will see how things work out.”

Stewart-Haas Racing has declined to address the news aside from posting a tweet Tuesday, indicating it expected both Busch and sponsor Monster Energy to return the No. 41 Ford. Busch said continuing at SHR, where he has raced since 2014, was a possibility.

“I’m looking for the best possible option to race a competitive car that has a chance to win races, win poles and compete for a championship,” he said. “There are different cars that are options for me, and Stewart-Haas is one of them.

Though he seemed unworried, Busch implied the team’s decision had created some tension within his team and caught SHR’s manufacturer off guard.

“The disruption of them not picking up my option, it gets the crew guys all flustered,” he said. “Ford was very surprised by it. We just have to stay focused, stay sharp. There’s no reason to not think we couldn’t be back here. It’s just a matter of making it all work out. I’m not too worried about it.

“Ford is definitely more on my side than they are with the way that the results came out. We’ll see how it all plays out.”

Asked for a reaction to Busch’s comments, Ford Performance released a statement: “Contracts are between drivers and teams with Ford having rights of approval. That said, we are hopeful that Kurt and Stewart-Haas Racing can come to an agreement that will keep him in a Ford going forward.”