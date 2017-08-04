Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Who is hot and not in the Cup Series ahead of Watkins Glen

By Daniel McFadinAug 4, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

For a long time the biggest names in NASCAR road course racing were Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart.

They’re gone, enjoying retirement.

So who does that leave?

As of June’s race at Sonoma Raceway, only Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch can claim to have won multiple road course races in the Cup Series.

Harvick’s Sonoma win joins his 2006 victory at Watkins Glen International, where the Cup Series returns this weekend for the I Love New York 355.

Busch, who just claimed his first win of the year at Pocono, leads all active drivers with four road course wins. His last came in 2015 when he won at Sonoma for his first win back from leg injuries.

Here’s who is hot and not going into this weekend’s race.

Who is Hot

Clint Bowyer
• Finished sixth at Pocono and won Stage 2 for first stage win of 2017.
• Has finished runner-up three times in 2017.
• Nine top 10s in 2017, had three in all of 2016.
• Top-10 finishes in three of the last five races at Watkins Glen.

Kyle Busch
• Won from the pole at Pocono, first win of 2017 and at Pocono.
• Pocono win ended a career-long 36-race winless streak.
• Led 1,114 laps this season, second most to Martin Truex Jr. Led the most laps six times including in the last two races.

Denny Hamlin
• Finished fourth at Pocono. Top-four finishes in five of the last seven races including a win at New Hampshire.
• Won at Watkins Glen last year. His best finish in the prior six WGI starts was 19th.
• Finished top four in the last three races on road courses.

Kevin Harvick
• Finished second at Pocono. Finished in top 10 in 12 of the last 15 races, including the last four races.
• Won at Sonoma in June, only win so far this season.

Who is Not

AJ Allmendinger
• Four top 10s in 2017, two were in the last five races.
• Only series win came at Watkins Glen in 2014.
• Watkins Glen is his best track with a win, three top fives, five top 10s and an average finish of 9.3.

Austin Dillon
• Finished 21st at Pocono, only one top-15 finish in the last seven races.
• Won on fuel mileage in Coke 600.
• Only two top-10 finishes this season, had nine at this point last year.
• Three starts at Watkins Glen with a best finish of 16th in 2014.

Ryan Blaney
• Finished 30th at Pocono.
• Has not had back-to-back top-10 finishes this season.
• Only one top 10 in the last five races (10th at Kentucky).
• Started and finished 19th in first Watkins Glen Cup start last year.

Jimmie Johnson
• Finished 35th at Pocono after crash. DNF in three of his last four races.
• One top 10 in his last six races.
• Three top-five finishes this season, all wins.
• Watkins Glen is one of three winless tracks (Kentucky and Chicagoland).
• Best Watkins Glen finish in 15 starts is third, twice.

NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Watkins Glen International

By Daniel McFadinAug 4, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Friday is a short day for NASCAR at Watkins Glen International. Only the Xfinity Series is in action as teams will have two practice sessions for Saturday’s Zippo 200.

Cup teams won’t be on track until their first practice at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Here’s today’s schedule for Watkins Glen.

All times are Eastern

9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

Noon – 12:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

2:30 – 3:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

 

NASCAR America: Ryan Preece discusses aftermath of Iowa win, new limits on Cup drivers in Xfinity

By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT

Ryan Preece only had about two days to celebrate his first Xfinity Series win before he went back to his day job.

Preece was a guest on NASCAR America to discuss what his life has been like since winning last Saturday at Iowa Speedway with Joe Gibbs Racing.

After two days in Charlotte, the 26-year-old driver was back in his home state of Connecticut preparing his modified car for a Friday night race. Preece dedicated his Xfinity win last weekend to his fellow short-track racers.

“This is really one for everybody in the short track racing community, they aspire to be at this level but they might not get a chance,” Preece said. “Guess what? Work hard, keep trying to win races and your dream might come true.”

Preece also shared where the checkered flag from Iowa wound up before hearing what Dale Earnhardt Jr. had to say about his victory.

Preece’s win came in a race where there where no full-time Cup drivers. Below, Preece shares his thoughts on NASCAR’s new limits on Cup drivers competing in the Xfinity and Truck Series.

 

Ryan Preece will return to Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 for Kentucky Xfinity race (video)

By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT

Ryan Preece will return to the Xfinity Series less than two months after his big win last weekend at Iowa Speedway.

Preece, appearing on NASCAR America, announced he’ll be back in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Toyota on Sept. 23 at Kentucky Speedway.

The start will be eight races after last Saturday’s event, which was the second of a two-race deal with JGR. Preece, a star in modified racing in the Northeast, secured the initial deal through support from some of his modified sponsors.

“Since our win came, there’s been partners that have come on to help us do another race,” Preece said. “I’m really looking forward to that and running strong and just trying to keep this thing going.”

Preece, 26, finished in the top two in both of his scheduled races, placing second at New Hampshire and first at Iowa. He had never finished better than 10th in his previous 36 Xfinity starts.

“I’m confident because I feel like I have to be,” Preece said. “In order to sell myself I have to be show people I can win races. Anything short of that, other than finishing second to Kyle Busch or a Cup guy, is almost a disappointment.”

Watch the above video for more.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Ryan Preece in-studio, Pete Pistone

By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and guest driver Ryan Preece from Stamford, Connecticut. Dale Jarrett joins them from NBC Charlotte.

 On today’s show:

  • Ryan Preece joins us live to revisit last week’s thrilling Xfinity Series win at Iowa Speedway. Plus, he’ll talk about his racing roots on the short tracks of Connecticut and his bid for a second championship in the Whelen Modified Tour. He’ll also answer questions provided by fans by using #AskPreece on Twitter.
  • Pete Pistone of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio joins us to discuss NASCAR’s decision to move the overtime line to the start/finish line this weekend at Watkins Glen. He’ll also give his take on whether Watkins Glen will produce the 11th different winner in as many weeks.
  • Carolyn will also speak to Willie B. from “Grudge Race.” A new episode debuts tonight at 9 ET on NBCSN.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

