NASCAR America: Matt DiBenedetto is more than a driver with a long last name (video)

By Dustin LongAug 4, 2017, 9:39 PM EDT

Matt DiBenedetto was a guest on this week’s NASCAR on NBC podcast with Nate Ryan. During their chat, which covered how his family moved to North Carolina to further his career when he was younger, his positive outlook on matters and his life, he was played a tape SiriusXM NASCAR Radio uses of people, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., mispronouncing his last name.

To think of DiBenedetto as someone who a long last name is to overlook what he’s done this year.

Although DiBenedetto drives for a single-car team, Go Fas Racing, he is one of four drivers to have placed in the top 10 in both the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 this year. He was ninth at Daytona and eighth at Indianapolis. The others who posted top 10s in each race are Kasey Kahne (seventh at Daytona, won Indy), AJ Allmendinger (third at Daytona, 10th at Indy) and Joey Logano (sixth at Daytona, fourth at Indy).

NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Jarrett discussed what stands out to him about DiBenedetto on Friday’s NASCAR America.

“I’m most impressed with his attitude and just the desire and determination he brings,” Jarrett said.

“I really like the determination and the passion he has to be a race driver, but yet understand his position right now at this point, he wants to move forward but he’s OK where he is right now.”

For more on DiBenedeetto, watch the video above.

You can listen to the NASCAR on NBC podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.

 

IRS issues tax lien against BK Racing

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 4, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT

The IRS issued a tax lien against BK Racing this week, the third tax lien against the organization since in less than a year.

The tax lien issued Tuesday to the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office against BK Racing is for $180,794.97. The lien is for the tax period ending March 31.

The IRS tax liens filed April 25 to the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office against BK Racing are for $163,925.76 (tax period ending Sept. 30, 2016) and $322,910.62 (tax period ending Dec. 31, 2016).

The three tax liens total $667,631.35.

Devine told NBC Sports that he’s been told by the IRS there will be “no more effort to collect as long as BK Racing stays current. It’s an agreement we worked out with them.

“We’re working out our  differences on the past stuff. The IRS has been nothing but great to work with. They’ve been very accommodating and we’re very pleased with that. Our relationship with them is good.”

Devine called the NBC Sports report: “irresponsible reporting.”

A federal tax lien is the government’s legal claim against property owned by a person or business when they neglect or fail to pay a tax debt.

Each issue is with tax form 941, which is an employer’s quarterly federal tax return. The form reports income taxes, social security tax or Medicare tax withheld from employee paychecks.

The North Carolina Secretary of State’s office stated Friday that it had not received word from the IRS that the April tax liens were resolved. An official with the IRS told NBC Sports that it does not comment on specific cases. BK Racing did not return messages to NBC Sports seeking comment about the tax liens.

The latest tax lien comes in a week when multiple media reports have raised issues about the financial status of the two-car team owned by Ron Devine.

A story by Frontstretch.com detailed the deal between BK Racing and Gray Gaulding to put Gaulding in one of the team’s cars this season. Devine told the site that the team had a $2 million agreement for GGR Enterprises to pay the team for Gaulding to drive the car this season. The report stated that monthly totals of $200,000 from GGR Enterprises to BK Racing were late in March (by seven days) and April (11 days).  

Devine told the site that Gaulding owes him $560,000 in sponsorship money while owing him $1.36 million overall

Also this week, The Final Lap reported that Devine and BK Racing had defaulted on a promissory note for $2 million signed in Feb. 2013. Devine called the report “nonsense.”

A report by Kickinthetires.net in January stated that binding arbitration required BK Racing to pay $1.46 million to Race Engines Plus and that the engine company return equipment and parts to the team in a dispute that dated back to 2013.

BK Racing has Corey LaJoie in the No. 23 car and Brett Moffitt in the No. 83 car this weekend at Watkins Glen. Moffitt, the 2015 Cup Rookie of the Year, also will be in the car next weekend at Michigan.

NASCAR America: Pressure building as Joey Logano seeks to earn playoff spot (video)

By Dustin LongAug 4, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT

All but needing a win to make the playoffs, Joey Logano has five races left to do so, starting with Sunday’s event at Watkins Glen International.

Logano, who has made it to the championship race in two of the last three years, still has favorable tracks for him before the playoffs begin next month.

“I know I’ve heard him say that this weekend presents his best opportunity to win,” Dale Jarrett said Friday on NASCAR America. “I also think that Bristol and Richmond present him opportunities, but the sooner you can get it out of the way, the better.”

Slugger Labbe said it’s not just Logano who is under pressure.

“I think some pressure is on the team,” Labbe said on NASCAR America. “They’ve never arrived at Watkins Glen in the past needing a win … The thing the team has to do is not panic.”

Labbe also said that crew chief Todd Gordon “has to call a perfect race.”

Thirteen drivers have claimed a playoff spot with victories, leaving three spots open. Those three spots are owned by Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth. Logano is 69 points behind Kenseth for the final playoff spot.

For more on what Logano faces, watch the video above.

 

Brendan Gaughan focused on maintaining a playoff spot in Xfinity Series (video)

By Dustin LongAug 4, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT

Brendan Gaughan enters his favorite period of the season hoping to hold on to a playoff spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Gaughan enters Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International (2 p.m. ET, NBCSN), holding the final playoff spot. Twelve drivers will make the Xfinity playoffs. William Byron, Justin Allgaier and Ryan Reed have earned playoff spots with wins.

Gaughan is 18 points behind of Michael Annett. Gaughan is 14 points ahead of JJ Yeley, the first driver outside a playoff position.

Saturday’s race is the first of three on road courses this month. The series goes to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Aug. 12 and races at Road America on Aug. 26.

“If somebody randomly wins a race, we have to gain a spot,” Gaughan said Friday of his playoff hopes. “We’re cognizant of it. We would like to get stage points. The best way to do that is to win a race. I think you’re going to see really, really exciting strategy racing here at the three road races because you can do so many different things.”

For more on what Gaughan says, check out the video.

NASCAR America from 5-6 p.m. ET: Previewing Watkins Glen

By Dustin LongAug 4, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and previews this weekend’s action at Watkins Glen International.

Carolyn Manno hosts from Stamford, Connecticut, and is joined by Dale Jarrett at Watkins Glen and Slugger Labbe at NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • We’ll have highlights of Xfinity Series practice. Plus, we’ll look ahead to Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup Series race.
  • We’ll go into the vault and relive some of Watkins Glen’s best moments with This Day in NASCAR and our top-5 list.
  • Watkins Glen will be a welcome site for a struggling Joey Logano. Will the historic road course provide the right formula for a ticket to the 2017 playoffs? We’ll examine his chances.
  • We’ll take a look back at the last seven days which provided a season’s worth of storylines.

