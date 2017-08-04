Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Joey Logano posts fastest lap in final Xfinity practice at Watkins Glen

By Dustin LongAug 4, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

Joey Logano led the way with the fastest lap in Friday’s final Xfinity practice at Watkins Glen International. Logano had a lap of 121.948 mph.

He was followed by Kyle Busch (121.412 mph), Brad Keselowski (121.124), Ryan Reed (120.617) and Paul Menard (120.516).

Dylan Lupton got off course and was stuck in the gravel, causing the session to be halted so crews could remove his car.

NASCAR America: Pressure building as Joey Logano seeks to earn playoff spot (video)

By Dustin LongAug 4, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT

All but needing a win to make the playoffs, Joey Logano has five races left to do so, starting with Sunday’s event at Watkins Glen International.

Logano, who has made it to the championship race in two of the last three years, still has favorable tracks for him before the playoffs begin next month.

“I know I’ve heard him say that this weekend presents his best opportunity to win,” Dale Jarrett said Friday on NASCAR America. “I also think that Bristol and Richmond present him opportunities, but the sooner you can get it out of the way, the better.”

Slugger Labbe said it’s not just Logano who is under pressure.

“I think some pressure is on the team,” Labbe said on NASCAR America. “They’ve never arrived at Watkins Glen in the past needing a win … The thing the team has to do is not panic.”

Labbe also said that crew chief Todd Gordon “has to call a perfect race.”

Thirteen drivers have claimed a playoff spot with victories, leaving three spots open. Those three spots are owned by Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth. Logano is 69 points behind Kenseth for the final playoff spot.

Brendan Gaughan focused on maintaining a playoff spot in Xfinity Series (video)

By Dustin LongAug 4, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT

Brendan Gaughan enters his favorite period of the season hoping to hold on to a playoff spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Gaughan enters Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International (2 p.m. ET, NBCSN), holding the final playoff spot. Twelve drivers will make the Xfinity playoffs. William Byron, Justin Allgaier and Ryan Reed have earned playoff spots with wins.

Gaughan is 18 points behind of Michael Annett. Gaughan is 14 points ahead of JJ Yeley, the first driver outside a playoff position.

Saturday’s race is the first of three on road courses this month. The series goes to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Aug. 12 and races at Road America on Aug. 26.

“If somebody randomly wins a race, we have to gain a spot,” Gaughan said Friday of his playoff hopes. “We’re cognizant of it. We would like to get stage points. The best way to do that is to win a race. I think you’re going to see really, really exciting strategy racing here at the three road races because you can do so many different things.”

NASCAR America from 5-6 p.m. ET: Previewing Watkins Glen

By Dustin LongAug 4, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and previews this weekend’s action at Watkins Glen International.

Carolyn Manno hosts from Stamford, Connecticut, and is joined by Dale Jarrett at Watkins Glen and Slugger Labbe at NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • We’ll have highlights of Xfinity Series practice. Plus, we’ll look ahead to Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup Series race.
  • We’ll go into the vault and relive some of Watkins Glen’s best moments with This Day in NASCAR and our top-5 list.
  • Watkins Glen will be a welcome site for a struggling Joey Logano. Will the historic road course provide the right formula for a ticket to the 2017 playoffs? We’ll examine his chances.
  • We’ll take a look back at the last seven days which provided a season’s worth of storylines.

Darrell Wallace Jr. not sitting still even without a ride

By Dustin LongAug 4, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

Darrell Wallace Jr. said he’s focused on finding a full-time ride for next season after his Xfinity team ceased operations because of lack of sponsorship in June.

“We’re already on the back half of the second half of the season,’’ Wallace told NBC Sports on Friday. “We have to weigh all our options and see what becomes available and make sure we are not taking too big of a step backwards if it is a step backwards but also keeping us relevant at the same time.

“The step back for me is looking at the quality of the opportunity and the performance side of it. I don’t think you can really take a step back by jumping down a series. Kyle Busch does that every weekend when he wants to race in Xfinity in Truck. We’re trying to weigh out all of our options.’’

Wallace filled in for Aric Almirola in the Cup series but that went away when Almirola returned from his back injury suffered in May at Kansas Speedway. Wallace has not raced since placing 11th at Kentucky last month. 

While he looks for a ride, Wallace will spend Saturday in Chicago as part of “A Good Day for Play.’’ The event, sponsored by Nickelodeon, will feature carnival rides and games, NASCAR cars and more to promote the Sept. 17 Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway – the opening race of the Cup playoffs. Wallace will be a judge as Chicago-based artists compete to create custom Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles murals. The winner will have the opportunity to design the trophy for the Chicago Cup race.

Wallace has been involved in various programs with Nickelodeon in recent years. Whether that affiliation helps land sponsorship from the company for a ride at Chicago he wasn’t sure but added “we’ll keep our fingers crossed and see what comes about.’’

Anthony DiCosmo, senior vice president of sports marketing and content development at Nickelodeon, is a Wallace fan.

“When I was introduced to him, I was just like, ‘Got to figure out how to work with this guy,’ ‘’ DiCosmo said told NBC Sports. “Unfortunately, he’s not going to be in a car right now, but fortunately he’s available to represent the sport in an event that we’re doing in the community that I think is so important. Diversity is a huge opportunity.

“Being able to have Bubba come down, be an ambassador, he’s young, he’s a got a great social media following, he’s very charismatic. A lot of these kids that are going to be at this event are kids that look like him … and probably don’t even realize that there are drivers that look like them.’’

