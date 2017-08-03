Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Ryan Preece in-studio, Pete Pistone

By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and guest driver Ryan Preece from Stamford, Connecticut. Dale Jarrett joins them from NBC Charlotte.

 On today’s show:

  • Ryan Preece joins us live to revisit last week’s thrilling Xfinity Series win at Iowa Speedway. Plus, he’ll talk about his racing roots on the short tracks of Connecticut and his bid for a second championship in the Whelen Modified Tour. He’ll also answer questions provided by fans by using #AskPreece on Twitter.
  • Pete Pistone of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio joins us to discuss NASCAR’s decision to move the overtime line to the start/finish line this weekend at Watkins Glen. He’ll also give his take on whether Watkins Glen will produce the 11th different winner in as many weeks.
  • Carolyn will also speak to Willie B. from “Grudge Race.” A new episode debuts tonight at 9 ET on NBCSN.









NASCAR America: Ryan Preece discusses aftermath of Iowa win, new limits on Cup drivers in Xfinity

By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT

Ryan Preece only had about two days to celebrate his first Xfinity Series win before he went back to his day job.

Preece was a guest on NASCAR America to discuss what his life has been like since winning last Saturday at Iowa Speedway with Joe Gibbs Racing.

After two days in Charlotte, the 26-year-old driver was back in his home state of Connecticut preparing his modified car for a Friday night race. Preece dedicated the win to his fellow short-track racers.

“This is really one for everybody in the short track racing community, they aspire to be at this level but they might not get a chance,” Preece said. “Guess what? Work hard, keep trying to win races and your dream might come true.”

Preece also shared where the checkered flag from Iowa wound up before hearing what Dale Earnhardt Jr. had to say about his victory.

Preece’s win came in a race where there where no full-time Cup drivers. Below, Preece shares his thoughts on NASCAR’s new limits on Cup drivers competing in the Xfinity and Truck Series.

 

Ryan Preece will return to Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 for Kentucky Xfinity race (video)

By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT

Ryan Preece will return to the Xfinity Series less than two months after his big win last weekend at Iowa Speedway.

Preece, appearing on NASCAR America, announced he’ll be back in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Toyota on Sept. 23 at Kentucky Speedway.

The start will be eight races after last Saturday’s event, which was the second of a two-race deal with JGR. Preece, a star in modified racing in the Northeast, secured the initial deal through support from some of his modified sponsors.

“Since our win came, there’s been partners that have come on to help us do another race,” Preece said. “I’m really looking forward to that and running strong and just trying to keep this thing going.”

Preece, 26, finished in the top two in both of his scheduled races, placing second at New Hampshire and first at Iowa. He had never finished better than 10th in his previous 36 Xfinity starts.

“I’m confident because I feel like I have to be,” Preece said. “In order to sell myself I have to be show people I can win races. Anything short of that, other than finishing second to Kyle Busch or a Cup guy, is almost a disappointment.”

Watch the above video for more.

MORE: Ryan Preece left NASCAR future “up to faith” and his own talent

Retro Rundown 2017: Throwback paint schemes for the Southern 500

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

It’s once again almost time for the annual Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway that is capped off by the Sept. 3 Southern 500 on NBCSN.

That means what was once old is new again and that goes with the latest parade of retro paint schemes.

Here’s your guide to all of the paint schemes that will be driven in the Southern 500.

This post will be updated.

Brad Keselowski – Keselowski will pilot the “Midnight” paint scheme Rusty Wallace made famous in the mid-90s during his time in Team Penske’s No. 2 car. This isn’t the first time Keselowski has driven this look. It was on his No. 2 Ford in August 2015 at Michigan.

Austin Dillon – This year marks the 30th anniversary of Dale Earnhardt’s 1987 win in the Southern 500. Richard Childress Racing is honoring that achievement by putting Earnhardt’s Wrangler paint scheme from that year on Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet and Ryan Newman‘s No. 31 Chevrolet.

Kevin Harvick – The No. 4 Busch Chevrolet will have a paint scheme that is based on the “Head for the mountains” commercials from the 1980s. Harvick won the 2014 Southern 500.

Kasey Kahne  Kahne’s No. 5 Chevrolet will pay tribute to Geoffrey Bodine, the first driver to win for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series. The paint scheme is the same one Bodine had on the No. 5 in 1985 when it was sponsored by Levi Garrett.

Ty Dillon – Germain Racing’s No. 13 Chevrolet looks similar to the way it did in last season’s Southern 500. The car will yet again have a paint scheme that Smokey Yunick once used on the No. 13 car he owned in the 1960s.

Clint Bowyer – Bowyer’s No. 14 Ford will have the sponsor and paint scheme that NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin drove in the Xfinity Series from 1988-1991. All three of the Southern 500 Throwback Weekends have featured Martin paint schemes.

 

Ryan Blaney – The Wood Brothers Racing car will have the same look as it did in 1987 when Kyle Petty drove for the team. That year Petty won the Coca-Cola 600 for one of his eight Cup victories.

Chase Elliott – The Hendrick Motorsports’ driver will drive the light blue paint scheme his father Bill Elliott had in his first Cup start on Feb. 29, 1976 at Rockingham Speedway.

Ryan Newman – Like Austin Dillon, Newman’s No. 31 Chevrolet will evoke Dale Earnhardt’s 1987 Wrangler paint scheme.

Matt DiBenedetto – The Go Fas Racing driver will have the scheme used by Bobby Allison in 1988 when he won the Daytona 500 for his 84th and final NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Aric Almirola – Four months after Almirola was born in March 1984, Richard Petty won his 200th and final Cup race in the July 4 Firecracker 400 at Daytona. Almirola will sport the same paint scheme “The King” took to victory lane that day.

AJ Allmendinger – The JTG Daugherty Racing driver will have the paint scheme Terry Labonte drove in 1986 when his No. 44 car was sponsored by Piedmont Airlines.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.  – In his final Southern 500 start, Earnhardt’s No. 88 Chevrolet will bear the paint scheme Earnhardt used during his two championship seasons in the Xfinity Series in 1998-99. Earnhardt drove the No. 3 AC Declo car for Dale Earnhardt Inc., winning 13 over the course of the two seasons.

Michael McDowell – The No. 95 Chevrolet, owned by Leavine Family Racing, will bear the paint scheme 1992 Cup champion Alan Kulwicki drove in his Rookie of the Year season in 1986. LFR operates out of the same shop Kulwicki did until his death in a 1993 plane crash.

Other Throwback Weekend paint schemes:

Kevin Harvick (Xfinity) – Harvick will drive the original Hunt Brothers Pizza paint scheme that was first used in 2008 by Ken Schrader.

Brad Keselowski Racing (Camping World Truck Series) – The two trucks owned by BKR, the No. 19 driven by Austin Cindric and the No. 29 of Chase Briscoe, will have paint schemes dedicated to the Keselowski family’s racing history for the Sept. 3 race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Austin Cindric – The purple and white paint scheme was used on cars driven by Keselowski’s uncle, Ron Keselowski, in both USAC and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. From 1970-74, he earned 11 top-10 finishes in 68 starts as a driver, including a pair of fifth-place finishes in back-to-back seasons at Michigan International Speedway.

Chase Briscoe – The No. 29 truck will bear the paint scheme driven by Brad Keselowski’s father, Bob, to victory lane in 1997 at Richmond. It was his only win in 86 Truck series starts.

Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Watkins Glen International

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

NASCAR heads north again this weekend with the Cup and Xfinity Series returning to Watkins Glen International.

Cup teams take part in the 32nd annual I Love New York 355 at the Glen and Xfinity teams gear up for the Zippo 200.

At a scheduled distance of 220.5 miles, Watkins Glen is the second shortest race distance in Cup (Sonoma is 218.9 miles).

Here’s the full weekend schedule for Cup and Xfinity teams.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 4

9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

Noon – 12:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

2:30 – 3:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, Aug. 5

7 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 – 10:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

11:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN)

12:30 – 1:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

1:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

2 p.m. – Zippo 200; 82 laps, 200.9 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 6

8 a.m.  – Cup garage opens

12:05 p.m. – qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

3:35 p.m. – I Love New York 355; 90 laps/220.5 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)