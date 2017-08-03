Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Chase for playoff points looms larger with five races left in regular season

By Dustin LongAug 3, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

As Kyle Busch and his team found so many ways to lose races, it wasn’t the lack of victories that proved worrisome but the loss of playoff points.

“It was a huge concern,’’ crew chief Adam Stevens said.

It’s not a stretch to believe Busch could have eight victories at this moment, giving him at least 40 playoff points and a path through part of the playoffs — if not all the way to the championship race in Miami.

Instead, he scored his first Cup win of the year Sunday at Pocono Raceway. He has 13 playoff points, trailing Martin Truex Jr. (29 playoff points) and Jimmie Johnson (16).

All those lost opportunities for Busch could impact the playoffs. Each stage victory is worth one playoff point. Each race win is worth five playoff points. Those points carry through the first three rounds as long as the driver remains in contention for the championship.

“I don’t think any of us truly understand how important (playoff points) are,’’ seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson said.

They’ll begin to find out when the playoffs open Sept. 17 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Stage racing and playoff points have created extra layers in the races this season. Those changes have forced crew chiefs to plot differing strategies and drivers to be more aggressive. It was evident at Pocono. 

Martin Truex Jr. pitted from the lead Sunday shortly before the end of the second stage. He and crew chief Cole Pearn were going for the race win instead of the stage victory. Many followed. Clint Bowyer stayed out to win the stage and collect the one playoff point and 10 bonus points. Bowyer, who is not in a playoff spot, needs all those bonus points.

While teams created models on what it might take to advance in the playoffs, no one knows for sure. It’s reminiscence of 2004 when NASCAR changed the way the championship was decided by implementing the 10-race Chase instead of having the title determined over the entire season. There were many theories of how to run the final 10 races but no one knew what strategy would work.

Drivers and teams that have lost races worry how their missed opportunities this season might impact their title hopes.

Brad Keselowski was the leader for the final restart at Indianapolis last month. He lost the race — and five playoff points — to Kasey Kahne. Could those points be the difference in Keselowski advancing another round in the playoffs?

He rues missed chances for more playoff points this season.

“I wouldn’t say that it was just Indy that I felt that way,’’ Keselowski said. “I felt that way at Richmond and Vegas where we finished second, had a shot of winning, were leading and it fell apart at the end.

“There’s other races where we won. Atlanta, Kevin (Harvick) was probably the best car there. Sometimes you win when you shouldn’t have and sometimes you don’t win where you probably should have. You hope to be on the better side of that. Steal more than you have stolen. Never feels like you are. That’s the bigger picture look that I have at.’’

Another key will be the bonus points the top 10 teams in points receive after the regular season ends next month. Barring a collapse or severe penalty, Truex is on pace to win the regular-season title and collect 15 playoff points. He has 29 playoff points and the regular-season title bonus would put him at 44 — and five races remain for him to score more playoff points.

To put those 44 points into context, when the playoffs start, every driver contending for the title will have their point total reset to 2,000 and have their playoff points added. It’s possible that Truex will lead some drivers by more than 40 points before the opening round begins.

That likely will help him advance to the second round (if he doesn’t win a race in the first round). He would then carry all those bonus points with him after the point totals are reset to 3,000 for the remaining title contenders. Truex still could have a big enough cushion over some title hopefuls that he could advance to the third round even if he struggles some in those three races.

While Truex appears to be in a good spot, these next five races could be critical to Kyle Larson.

He was leading the points after Daytona last month but a 35-point penalty and four finishes outside the top 25 in the last six races has dropped him to second in the season standings with Harvick and Busch closing. Should both pass Larson and he finishes the regular season fourth, he will have lost eight playoff points by fading from first (15 playoff points) to fourth (seven).

Those eight points could be significant in the playoffs.

 and on Facebook

 

 

 

NASCAR America: Kyle Petty answers burning questions with his magic 8 Ball

By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Will NASCAR make any more changes to the overtime line?

Will Kurt Busch be a teammate to Martin Truex Jr. next year?

These are some of the questions asked of Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett and Petty’s magic 8 Ball on NASCAR America.

They were also asked who they think could be the 14th different driver to qualify for the playoffs with a win this weekend at Watkins Glen International.

Petty chose Clint Bowyer, while Jarrett went with Joey Logano.

“I think we always forget Clint Bowyer has a road-course win,” Petty said, referencing Bowyer’s 2012 win at Sonoma. “I know he grew up in a flat state with straight highways (Kansas), but he knows how to drive a road course.  … I think Clint may be a bit of a sleeper.”

Watch the above video for the whole segment.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to Budweiser days with paint scheme for final Cup start

Axalta Racing
By Daniel McFadinAug 2, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s NASCAR Cup series career will come full circle on Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

During a program on QVC, Earnhardt revealed his No. 88 Chevrolet will look just like the No. 8 Budweiser car he drove in five Cup starts in 1999 and then full-time in 2000.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. drives at Michigan International Speedway in 1999. (Robert Laberge /Allsport)

Designed by famed artist Sam Bass, the Axalta-sponsored car has the exact same color codes of the Budweiser car. Wednesday night was the first time Earnhardt had seen the completed car in person.

“This is incredible to see it first hand,” Earnhardt said. “I’ve been involved in the design process going forward, but I haven’t seen the car. I’ve only seen some sheets of metal and choosing the proper paint codes and all that stuff and seeing it on paper. This brings back a lot of memories.”

Earnhardt made his first start with the paint scheme in the 1999 Coca-Cola 600, starting eighth and finishing 16th. He would earn his first Cup win the following April at Texas Motor Speedway.

Earnhardt would be sponsored by Budweiser and drive the No. 8 until he left Dale Earnhardt Inc. for Hendrick Motorsports in 2008.

The driver explained the extra effort that went into making sure the paint scheme was faithful to the original.

“We actually talked to some of the guys on the team to get the proper paint codes so that we knew that we were doing the right thing and doing this from the top to the bottom as good as we possibly could,” Earnhardt said. “It was important to me that the car replicated the actual race cars as close as possible. Sam was incredibly involved in the design back in the late 90s. He was involved in the designs of a lot of our cars and him and my father were great friends. Sam did do a lot of these designs at DEI … He’s designed our Axalta car that we run this year.”

and on Facebook

NASCAR America: Will Watkins Glen provide 11th different winner in 11 races? (video)

By Dustin LongAug 2, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT

It has been quite a run in the last two-plus months with 10 different winners in the last 10 races. Among those drivers, six earned their first victory of the season. Austin Dillon (Coca-Cola 600) and Ryan Blaney (Pocono) each scored their first career Cup win during the stretch.

“That’s what 2017 has been about, I think, and it’s what is going to continue to be, I really believe,” NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Jarrett said about so many different winners and new winners. “Competition, stages, there’s just so many factors that come into play. I really believe we’re going to see a different winner at Watkins Glen, add another one to the list.”

Jarrett also said he wouldn’t be surprised to see a driver not in a playoff spot win this weekend at Watkins Glen. Thirteen of the 16 playoff spots have been taken by drivers with at least one victory this season. Five races remain until the playoff field is set.

NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty says with so many different strategies, many things could happen in the coming weeks.

“I think back to when our whole goal was to go to the race track and race and win a race,” Petty said. “Now you’ve got a group of these guys who’ve already won races, they’re worried about championship points, they’re trying to garner points. Then you’ve got these guys back here that need these points. So do I throw caution to the win? Do I gamble to get the W, or do I stay comfortable to get these points? Then you’ve got the guys outside the points that are saying, ‘I’ve just got to throw everything, every roll, every lap is a roll of a dice.’

“So, there is three distinct strategies that are going on on the race track. When you have three distinct strategies playing out on the same field, then you’re going to have different winner because you’re going to have some of these strategies that work and some of them that fail miserably.”

If the streak of different consecutive winners reaches 11 this weekend, it will tie the longest streak since 2012. The record for most different winners in consecutive Cup races is 13, which happened twice in 1961.

Watch the video for more of what they say and who could be a contender at Watkins Glen this weekend.

 

 

NASCAR America: Scan All from Pocono Raceway

By Daniel McFadinAug 2, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

“The 18 is coming like a bat out of hell.”

Those words from crew chief Rodney Childers to Kevin Harvick proved to be a predictor of how Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway would end, with Kyle Busch smoking the field for his first win of the year.

It’s one of the highlights of this week’s edition of “Scan All,” giving you the best scanner traffic from the race while Busch narrates how he drove to the win.

Other highlights include:

  • “Holy cow, I don’t know how we got through that.” – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after narrowly avoiding a eight-car accident on the first lap of the race.
  • “I don’t know what happened, this thing is ****ing sideways.” – Busch after his No. 18 got wicked loose in Turn 1 late in the race, causing him to lose a hand full of spots in the field.
  • “I did everything I could to gain time and I’m a short chute behind those [REDACTED] in front of us.” – Kyle Busch lamenting his position on the track.
  • “Go find David Ragan‘s spotter and punch him in the face for me.” – Martin Truex Jr. after Ragan’s slow entry to pit road slowed down Truex’s progress on the track.

Watch the above video for the full feature.

 