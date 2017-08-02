Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America live at 5 p.m. ET: Silly Season analysis, Scan All

By Daniel McFadinAug 2, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features the latest edition of “Scan All.”

Kelli Stavast hosts with Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • In the last 10 Monster Energy Series races, there have been 10 different winners! Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett share their takeaways from this remarkable run. Plus, we’ll gaze into the future as our Magic 8 Ball predicts what happens next.
  • With Kurt Busch’s contract not being renewed by Stewart-Haas Racing, the reigning Daytona 500 champion is now part of Silly Season – and he isn’t the only SHR driver facing a murky future. Nate Ryan joins the show to discuss.
  • We’ll take a listen of all the best radio action from the Tricky Triangle this past weekend as we “Scan All: Pocono.”

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to Budweiser days with paint scheme for final Cup start

Axalta Racing
By Daniel McFadinAug 2, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s NASCAR Cup series career will come full circle on Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

During a program on QVC, Earnhardt revealed his No. 88 Chevrolet will look just like the No. 8 Budweiser car he drove in five Cup starts in 1999 and then full-time in 2000.

Designed by famed artist Sam Bass, the Axalta-sponsored car has the exact same color codes of the Budweiser car. Wednesday night was the first time Earnhardt had seen the completed car in person.

“This is incredible to see it first hand,” Earnhardt said. “I’ve been involved in the design process going forward, but I haven’t seen the car. I’ve only seen some sheets of metal and choosing the proper paint codes and all that stuff and seeing it on paper. This brings back a lot of memories.”

Earnhardt made his first start with the paint scheme in the 1999 Coca-Cola 600, starting eighth and finishing 16th.

 

NASCAR America: Will Watkins Glen provide 11th different winner in 11 races? (video)

By Dustin LongAug 2, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT

It has been quite a run in the last two-plus months with 10 different winners in the last 10 races. Among those drivers, six earned their first victory of the season. Austin Dillon (Coca-Cola 600) and Ryan Blaney (Pocono) each scored their first career Cup win during the stretch.

“That’s what 2017 has been about, I think, and it’s what is going to continue to be, I really believe,” NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Jarrett said about so many different winners and new winners. “Competition, stages, there’s just so many factors that come into play. I really believe we’re going to see a different winner at Watkins Glen, add another one to the list.”

Jarrett also said he wouldn’t be surprised to see a driver not in a playoff spot win this weekend at Watkins Glen. Thirteen of the 16 playoff spots have been taken by drivers with at least one victory this season. Five races remain until the playoff field is set.

NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty says with so many different strategies, many things could happen in the coming weeks.

“I think back to when our whole goal was to go to the race track and race and win a race,” Petty said. “Now you’ve got a group of these guys who’ve already won races, they’re worried about championship points, they’re trying to garner points. Then you’ve got these guys back here that need these points. So do I throw caution to the win? Do I gamble to get the W, or do I stay comfortable to get these points? Then you’ve got the guys outside the points that are saying, ‘I’ve just got to throw everything, every roll, every lap is a roll of a dice.’

“So, there is three distinct strategies that are going on on the race track. When you have three distinct strategies playing out on the same field, then you’re going to have different winner because you’re going to have some of these strategies that work and some of them that fail miserably.”

If the streak of different consecutive winners reaches 11 this weekend, it will tie the longest streak since 2012. The record for most different winners in consecutive Cup races is 13, which happened twice in 1961.

Watch the video for more of what they say and who could be a contender at Watkins Glen this weekend.

 

 

NASCAR America: Scan All from Pocono Raceway

By Daniel McFadinAug 2, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

“The 18 is coming like a bat out of hell.”

Those words from crew chief Rodney Childers to Kevin Harvick proved to be a predictor of how Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway would end, with Kyle Busch smoking the field for his first win of the year.

It’s one of the highlights of this week’s edition of “Scan All,” giving you the best scanner traffic from the race while Busch narrates how he drove to the win.

Other highlights include:

  • “Holy cow, I don’t know how we got through that.” – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after narrowly avoiding a eight-car accident on the first lap of the race.
  • “I don’t know what happened, this thing is ****ing sideways.” – Busch after his No. 18 got wicked loose in Turn 1 late in the race, causing him to lose a hand full of spots in the field.
  • “I did everything I could to gain time and I’m a short chute behind those [REDACTED] in front of us.” – Kyle Busch lamenting his position on the track.
  • “Go find David Ragan‘s spotter and punch him in the face for me.” – Martin Truex Jr. after Ragan’s slow entry to pit road slowed down Truex’s progress on the track.

Watch the above video for the full feature.

 

NASCAR eliminating controversial overtime line (video)

4 Comments
By Nate RyanAug 2, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT

NASCAR is taking steps toward abolishing its controversial overtime line effective immediately.

The decision was announced Wednesday afternoon, making the start-finish line the new location that signifies an official attempt. At tracks for the remainder of 2017, the start-finish line will serve as the overtime line.

NASCAR overtime procedures remain in place so if a leader passes the start-finish line, the next flag will end the race.

“NASCAR has been looking at the overtime procedure for quite some time,” Chief Racing Development Officer and executive vice president Steve O’Donnell said in a statement. “After many discussions with key figures throughout the industry, we recognize that having the start-finish line serve as the standard overtime line position will benefit the race – and, most importantly, our fans. We are implementing this immediately, starting with this weekend’s races at Watkins Glen International.”

The overtime line, which typically is located just past the halfway point of the backstretch, caused a stir in Cup Series finishes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Dover International Speedway and the Xfinty race at Daytona Speedway International Speedway. In each instance, the yellow flag flew shortly after the leader crossed the line making the attempt at a race official.

In using the overtime line as the designator for officially ending a race, NASCAR essentially is reverting to its green-white-checkered policy prior from 2010-15. Instead of three attempts at making at least one lap under green, there now will be unlimited attempts at reaching the start-finish line on the first lap to make an overtime official.

NASCAR chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell said on the NASCAR on NBC podcast last month that the overtime line likely would revert to the start-finish line by next season.