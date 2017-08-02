Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Family history helped him bond with Wood Brothers Racing

By Daniel McFadinAug 2, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Ryan Blaney is in his second full-time season of NASCAR Cup Series competition and his sixth year overall within NASCAR’s ranks.

But he was preceded in NASCAR and racing in general by his father Dave Blaney and his late grandfather, Lou Blaney, who competed in sprint cars and modifieds.

Ryan Blaney joined NASCAR America at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and discussed how his family’s racing history helped him integrate with Wood Brothers Racing.

“I think that’s what made the relationship between the Wood Brothers and my family really special right off the bat,” Blaney said. “We were just racers, that’s all we knew. You guys know, you come from a family of races. That’s all you know. Your first memory is at a race track. That’s where you go every weekend, that’s where you made all your friends, made some enemies ever since you grew up and learned the ins-and-outs of the sport, from not only being on the race track but how everything works in the race shop.”

Blaney also discusses how involved his father has been in his career, which started in a quarter midget at a dirt track near Pocono Raceway, the same track he earned his first Cup win earlier this year.

Kevin Harvick on Cup drivers in Xfinity, Trucks: ‘Just let them race. Who cares?’

By Dustin LongAug 1, 2017, 9:29 PM EDT

Kevin Harvick, who once owned an Xfinity team and races in that series, voiced his displeasure Tuesday night with NASCAR’s rule to further limit Cup drivers in Xfintiy and Truck races next year.

“I know there are going to be a lot of people that disagree with me, but it’s hard when you’re trying to build a business and you’re trying to sell sponsorship, you have no tool greater than yourself when you’re in a situation like Brad (Keselowski), myself or Kyle (Busch),’’ Harvick said on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show “Happy Hours.’’

“It seems you’re just getting your balls chopped off every time you try to go out and sell sponsorship to try to keep your team funded because of the fact you can’t run enough races, so you can’t tie it to enough things. To me, it’s not the right thing to do.’’

NASCAR announced Tuesday that all Cup drivers are prohibited from competing in the last eight races of the season for the Xfinity and Trucks — the regular-season finale and playoffs. Cup drivers are also prohibited from the Dash 4 Cash races.

Cup drivers with more than five years experience in that series are limited to seven Xfinity races (down from 10 this year) and five Truck races (down from seven this year). Harvick said that Cup drivers were going to be limited to five Xfinity races next year before a compromise of seven was set.

“Just let them race,’’ Harvick said. “Who cares? Why not just let them race. I don’t understand it. That’s what we do. We race cars, we race trucks, we race late models. That’s what we did all our life, we raced. I don’t know why all of a sudden it’s become a problem.’’

Harvick did say that he’s fine with Cup drivers being kept out of the playoffs in both series and the Dash 4 Cash races but they should not be kept out of any other races.

Harvick admits he’s biased toward team ownership because of his history. Harvick and wife DeLana owned Kevin Harvick Inc., which ran in NASCAR from 2002-11. The organization won Camping World Truck Series titles in 2007 and ’09 with Ron Hornaday Jr. and won the owner’s title in 2011. They sold the team after the 2011 season.

Harvick has said previously that allowing Cup drivers in the Xfinity and Truck Series gives young drivers in those series added experience of running against such competitors. He’s also expressed concerns about sponsorship since some sponsors want to be aligned with Cup drivers in those series.

Harvick said Tuesday on “Happy Hours” that Ryan Preece, who won this past weekend at Iowa Speedway for Joe Gibbs Racing, would not have had a chance to drive that car had it not been for JGR using Cup drivers.

“Let me tell you this, Ryan Preece‘s car wouldn’t even been in existence if Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones didn’t have the sponsorship … for that 20 car to be on the race track,” Harvick said on his show.

“I agree with the opportunity (for young drivers) but sometimes you have to balance that opportunity with trying to run a business,’’ Harvick said Tuesday night. “When you’re cutting Kyle’s feet and Brad’s feet out from underneath them when they can’t do what they want to do, then it becomes hard for the teams to do what they need to do.

“I think what you’re going to see happen, when you run out of those options, those Xfinity sponsors are going to start plugging holes on the Cup side and they’re still going to get the Cup driver that they want … because they’re going to put their money on the Cup car.’’

NASCAR America: ‘Drivers Meeting’ with Ryan Blaney, Darrell Wallace Jr.

By Daniel McFadinAug 1, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

With Ryan Blaney is as a guest, NASCAR America brought Blaney’s friend Darrell Wallace Jr. on as a surprise guest at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The two drivers have been friends for a long time, dating back to their days racing Bendoleros in the Summer Shootout in Charlotte.

The two have risen together through the ranks of NASCAR together, even being members of the 2012 NASCAR Next class that included Chase Elliott,  Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez. When Blaney won his first Cup race last June at Pocono, Wallace was making his first Cup start, driving the No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports.

Blaney and Wallace talk with Jeff Burton and Kyle Petty about their friendship, their shared love of death metal music and their thoughts on the present and future of NASCAR is the 12 minute video above.

NASCAR America: Ryan Blaney on new limits on Cup drivers in Xfinity, Truck Series

By Daniel McFadinAug 1, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT

NASCAR announced Tuesday new limits on how many Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races Cup drivers will be able to compete in next season.

Cup drivers with more than five years of full-time experience in the Cup Series will be limited to seven Xfinity races, down from 10.

Cup drivers with more than five years of full-time experience in the Cup Series will be limited to five Truck Series races, down from seven races. Any driver who elects to score points in the Cup series, regardless of experience, will be prohibited from competing in the regular-season finale, playoff races and the Dash 4 Cash races in the Xfinity Series.

Ryan Blaney, who drives for Wood Brothers Racing in the Cup Series, was a guest on NASCAR America and shared his thought on the new restrictions. Blaney has five Xfinity wins, all of them coming with Team Penske. But Blaney is only in his second full-time Cup season.

“I think it is good and bad,” Blaney said. “The experience that you get is second to none. I got to race against Kyle Busch or (Brad) Keselowski or Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick whenever they came down there. It was really helpful to me to talk to them, No. 1 when you’re a young kid. To practice with them and race behind them and see what they do.”

Blaney admits it’s hard to bring in new and younger drivers into the Xfinity series when you have “a bunch of Cup drivers running every single race,” but that sponsor desire to have Cup drivers in cars makes it difficult.

“I don’t think you can cut them out completely, but if you do limit it I feel it would be better to give younger drivers trying to break into the sport a chance,” Blaney said.

Blaney said he doesn’t think Ryan Preece would have had the opportunity to race in and win the Xfinity event at Iowa Speedway last weekend if NASCAR had not already put a limit on Cup drivers.

Analysts Jeff Burton said the inclusion of Cup drivers in the lower series is a “double-edged sword” when it comes to developing young drivers.

“You have to have those guys to be able to gauge what you can do against them,” Burton said. “I see both sides of it but I still believe you have to have them in the series because it’s what makes the series special.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains his rash of speeding penalties on pit road

By Dustin LongAug 1, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been caught speeding on pit road a series-high seven times this season after his penalty last weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Earnhardt, who went on to finish 12th at Pocono, explained on the Dale Jr. Download podcast what happened on pit road.

“This year we’ve had more speeding penalties,’’ he said. “Let’s try to explain that. You have these dots, these lights on the dash. They start out as green lights. You light up one, two, three, four green lights … then there are two yellows that will come on. Two yellows are what I should be running for the pit speed. I don’t have a speedometer in the car. I don’t really have a tachometer really. It’s just this light bar. Two yellow (lights) should get me down pit road. If I go above those two yellows, there will be red lights. If I see those, I’m going too fast.

“We can set this light bar, we can space these lights apart by 100 RPMs, 50 RPMs, 25 RPMs. So if you set them really close together, it lights up really fast.

“So this year, what we’ve done to be more competitive on pit road is to really close those gaps between those lights, to get really aggressive. When I get it right, we run within two-tenths of a mile an hour under the speed limit, but it does present you the opportunity to get busted a lot more often.

“Again, this RPM bar is only going off the RPMs of the motor. It has noting to do with rolling speed. It is not measuring any speed of the wheel. So the RPMs can be bouncing around and the car can chug and all sorts of funky stuff going down pit road and give you all kinds of a crazy light show on the dash.

“So think about it like this too, coming down pit road you have the air pressure in the tires up because you’ve been running laps and the tires have built up air pressures. It’s much easier to control the pit road speed with the high air pressure. So you come in and change tires and you put on tires that are really, really low on air pressure and it’s really hard to control the speed leaving the pits with that low air pressure. That’s when the car wants to buck and chug and lug and bounce because of the air pressure in the tire.’’

MOST PIT ROAD SPEEDING PENALTIES THIS SEASON

7 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

6 – Trevor Bayne

5 – Kyle Busch

5 – Michael McDowell

5 – Reed Sorenson

4 – Timmy Hill

4 – Matt Kenseth

4 – Joey Logano

3 – Matt DiBenedetto

3 – Austin Dillon

3 – Denny Hamlin

3 – Kasey Kahne

3 – Corey LaJoie

3 – Darrell Wallace Jr.

3 – Cole Whitt

