NASCAR America: Ryan Preece’s Xfinity win was part of audition for ‘corporate America’

By Daniel McFadinAug 1, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Last Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway was Ryan Preece‘s last-ditch effort to prove his worth on the national NASCAR stage and he delivered with by putting the No. 20 in victory lane for Joe Gibbs Racing.

A modified star from the Northeast, 26-year-old Preece secured two Xfinity races with JGR with the backing of companies that sponsor his modified career.

NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte discussed Preece’s gamble and the difficulty for drivers of his era to gain large sponsorships to advance their careers.

“It’s an unfortunate topic, but it is the real world of NASCAR today that at his age, with his resume, even with that win, I think he needs financial backing and a sponsor to move into any full-time commitment from any of these NASCAR owners,” Letarte said.

Said Burton, “I like Ryan Preece a lot. I spent a lot of time with him this February in New Smyrna, we were pitting next to each other at the World Series of Asphalt event. … He is a racer, there is no question. I’d like to see it work out for him.

Preece will join NASCAR America live in studio on Thursday.

Watch the above video to hear more about Preece’s big win.

NASCAR to further limit Cup drivers in Xfinity, Truck Series in 2018

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 1, 2017, 8:25 AM EDT

NASCAR announced guidelines that will further limit Cup drivers in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series.

Cup drivers with more than five years of full-time experience in the Monster Energy Cup Series will be limited to seven Xfinity races next year. Those drivers are allowed to run 10 races this year.

Cup drivers with more than five years of full-time experience in the Monster Energy Cup Series will be limited to five Camping World Truck Series races. Those drivers are allowed to run seven races this year.

NASCAR also announced Tuesday that any driver who elects to score points in the Cup series, regardless of their experience in that series, will be prohibited from competing in the regular-season finale, playoff races and the Dash 4 Cash races in the Xfinity Series. The change is that drivers with less than five years of Cup experience are allowed to run all Xfinity races this season except the championship race in Miami.

Drivers who score points in the Cup series, regardless of experience, will be barred from competing in the regular-season finale and the playoff races in the Camping World Truck Series.

“Fans have made it clear that they want to see the future stars of the sport racing against their peers in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series,” said Jim Cassidy, senior vice president of racing operations, in a statement. “These guidelines achieve that and preserve limited opportunities for developing drivers to compete against the best in motorsports.”

NASCAR’s change to further limit Cup drivers in the Dash 4 Cash races is not surprising because Cup drivers were still dominating that event and the Xfintiy Series. Cup drivers won three of those four races this year – Erik Jones won at Bristol and Kyle Larson won at Richmond and Dover. Justin Allgaier was the only Xfinity regular to win a Dash 4 Cash race with his victory at Phoenix.

NASCAR signaled last month at Indianapolis that change was coming. Even with the participation guidelines for this season, Cup drivers won 11 of the first 13 Xfinity races this season.

Kevin Harvick was vocal about the proposal last month on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show “Happy Hours,” saying:

“They want to take this Xfinity Series and they want to make it into Xfinity drivers only,” Harvick said. “Well, guess what? If you don’t race against the Cup guys and you don’t have that experience on a weekly basis of learning what those Cup guys are doing to run fast and how this sport works, all that is going to happen is you’re just going to struggle longer when you get to Cup. You’re not going to have all the tendencies of the things that you need just racing against Xfintiy drivers that don’t have all the experience that Cup guys get.

“And oh by the way. Those Xfinity sponsorships? Most of those sponsorships are tied to a Cup guy. If they dropped these races to five races like they’re talking to next year, we’ll have to cut two races. There’s probably a million dollars tied to those two races in sponsoring the race, associates on the Cup car, personal services contracts, so there is a lot of money on the line.

“So when you look at a Ryan Preece gets to run a Joe Gibbs car (as he did last weekend at Iowa, winning), he got that opportunity because they want to run that car full-time and obviously they’re getting enough money from the races that Denny Hamlin runs and Erik Jones runs and Kyle Busch runs to charge the top dollar.”

NASCAR America: After pit crew controversy, Joe Gibbs and Furniture Row teams step up

1 Comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

After a week of headlines about the pit road confrontation between Kyle Busch‘s crew chief Adam Stevens and two Furniture Row Racing crew members, both Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row dominated on the track at Pocono.

All six of the JGR affiliated cars finished in the top 10 for the first time this season as Busch was his first race of the season.

The cars combined to lead 136 of 160 laps in the Overton’s 400, with Daniel Suarez the only driver not to lead a lap.

NASCAR America broke down the performance of Suarez in his rookie season and how Truex’s team responded to two new pit crew members.

“I think that’s why Joe Gibbs Racing has pit crews that every team wants,” Letarte said. “That’s why the 78 invests in leasing a Joe Gibbs racing pit crew. They changed two member, yet from up in the booth I could tell no difference. The 78 was on and off pit road efficiently. Were there anymore hiccups? Perhaps on the stopwatch, but nothing visual that we saw.”

Jeff Burton also discusses why he was “shocked” at the No. 78 teams’ pit strategy at the end of Stage 2.

Watch the above video for the full segment.

NASCAR America: Kyle Busch’s team ‘could be very dangerous’ after Pocono win

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT

It took just over a full year, but Kyle Busch was back in the Cup Series victory lane on Sunday with his win at Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte discussed what the win means for the No. 18 team and the playoffs with only three spots left and five races until the regular season finale.

“This could be a very dangerous team,” Burton said. “They have been fast, as Steve said, but that haven’t been executing. Having a fast race car feels good, but it doesn’t put numbers on the board. So when you keep having problem after problem after problem, there’s a reason you’re having problems. Eventually you’ve got to get that fixed and on this day they got it fixed. And they did it by answering the call of the 78 (Martin Truex Jr.) car.”

Also discussed is Busch regaining his composure after dropping from through the field late in the race following getting loose in Turn 1.

Letarte also goes into the relationship of Busch and crew chief Adam Stevens.

“They have fought together, lost together, won together and Kyle I think calmed down cause he feels for Adam,” Letarte said. “He knows he has to come back into the moment, into the composure to give Adam the information.”

Watch the video for the full segment.

Danica Patrick ends July by completing best stretch of racing in two years

3 Comments
By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

For the first five months of the season, almost nothing seemed to go right for Danica Patrick.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver, in her fifth full-time season in the Cup Series, recorded seven DNFs through the first 17 races of the year. Six of those were for crashes, and it seemed like each was harder than the last.

And after a particularity violent crash at Kansas that injured Aric Almirola, Patrick voiced frustration at her run of bad luck.

By the time she crashed out of the July 1 race at Daytona, Patrick had one top-10 finish (10th, Dover) – her first in two seasons – and no other finish better than 16th.

Flash forward to Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway – the same track where a Facebook video earlier this year showed her lecturing fans after they booed her for not signing autographs – and Patrick was capping off her best four-race stretch in two seasons.

Patrick drove her No. 10 Ford to a 15th-place finish in the Overton’s 400. It was her fourth straight top-15 finish, a career first for Patrick who has 175 Cup starts since 2012.

The stretch began at Kentucky Speedway, where she also placed 15th. She followed it with a 13th at New Hampshire and an 11th at Indianapolis.

“The Code 3 Associates Ford team did a great job today getting us another top 15,” Patrick said after the race. “We have really gained some consistency over the past few weekends. I think we’re going to put together more top 15s and top 10s this season as long as we can stay out of trouble and finish the race.”

Patrick ended this stretch with an average finish of 13.5. According to Racing Insights, her previous best four-race stretch based off average finish was in March and April 2015. Patrick averaged a finish of 12.8 in races at Auto Club Speedway (19th), Martinsville (seventh), Texas (16th) and Bristol (ninth).

This current streak is also just the third time in her career she’s earned three consecutive top-20 finishes.

But Patrick almost lost out on her chance at a top 15 on the first lap of Sunday’s race.

After starting 22nd, she was one of eight cars counted in a crash in Turn 3. But the No. 10 Ford only suffered minor front end damage. But as teams executed various pit strategies in Stage 1, Patrick found herself in fourth place on Lap 27 before she pitted on Lap 30.

In Stage 2, Patrick spent much of the 50-lap segment running in 11th after restarting from a Lap 70 caution in 13th.

As leaders pitted neat the end of the stage, Patrick moved into third where she finished the stage. It was only the third time Patrick has earned stage points this season. She finished eighth in Stage 1 at Talladega, earning three points. She also finished sixth in her Daytona 500 qualifying race, earning five points.

Now Patrick heads to Watkins Glen International. In four starts at the road course, Patrick’s best finish is 17th in 2015. Last year, she led a season-high 11 laps in the race.