NASCAR America: Ryan Blaney on new limits on Cup drivers in Xfinity, Truck Series

By Daniel McFadinAug 1, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT

NASCAR announced Tuesday new limits on how many Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races Cup drivers will be able to compete in next season.

Cup drivers with more than five years of full-time experience in the Cup Series will be limited to seven Xfinity races, down from 10.

Cup drivers with more than five years of full-time experience in the Cup Series will be limited to five Truck Series races, down from seven races. Any driver who elects to score points in the Cup series, regardless of experience, will be prohibited from competing in the regular-season finale, playoff races and the Dash 4 Cash races in the Xfinity Series.

Ryan Blaney, who drives for Wood Brothers Racing in the Cup Series, was a guest on NASCAR America and shared his thought on the new restrictions. Blaney has five Xfinity wins, all of them coming with Team Penske. But Blaney is only in his second full-time Cup season.

“I think it is good and bad,” Blaney said. “The experience that you get is second to none. I got to race against Kyle Busch or (Brad) Keselowski or Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick whenever they came down there. It was really helpful to me to talk to them, No. 1 when you’re a young kid. To practice with them and race behind them and see what they do.”

Blaney admits it’s hard to bring in new and younger drivers into the Xfinity series when you have “a bunch of Cup drivers running every single race,” but that sponsor desire to have Cup drivers in cars makes it difficult.

“I don’t think you can cut them out completely, but if you do limit it I feel it would be better to give younger drivers trying to break into the sport a chance,” Blaney said.

Blaney said he doesn’t think Ryan Preece would have had the opportunity to race in and win the Xfinity event at Iowa Speedway last weekend if NASCAR had not already put a limit on Cup drivers.

Analysts Jeff Burton said the inclusion of Cup drivers in the lower series is a “double-edged sword” when it comes to developing young drivers.

“You have to have those guys to be able to gauge what you can do against them,” Burton said. “I see both sides of it but I still believe you have to have them in the series because it’s what makes the series special.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains his rash of speeding penalties on pit road

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 1, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been caught speeding on pit road a series-high seven times this season after his penalty last weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Earnhardt, who went on to finish 12th at Pocono, explained on the Dale Jr. Download podcast what happened on pit road.

“This year we’ve had more speeding penalties,’’ he said. “Let’s try to explain that. You have these dots, these lights on the dash. They start out as green lights. You light up one, two, three, four green lights … then there are two yellows that will come on. Two yellows are what I should be running for the pit speed. I don’t have a speedometer in the car. I don’t really have a tachometer really. It’s just this light bar. Two yellow (lights) should get me down pit road. If I go above those two yellows, there will be red lights. If I see those, I’m going too fast.

“We can set this light bar, we can space these lights apart by 100 RPMs, 50 RPMs, 25 RPMs. So if you set them really close together, it lights up really fast.

“So this year, what we’ve done to be more competitive on pit road is to really close those gaps between those lights, to get really aggressive. When I get it right, we run within two-tenths of a mile an hour under the speed limit, but it does present you the opportunity to get busted a lot more often.

“Again, this RPM bar is only going off the RPMs of the motor. It has noting to do with rolling speed. It is not measuring any speed of the wheel. So the RPMs can be bouncing around and the car can chug and all sorts of funky stuff going down pit road and give you all kinds of a crazy light show on the dash.

“So think about it like this too, coming down pit road you have the air pressure in the tires up because you’ve been running laps and the tires have built up air pressures. It’s much easier to control the pit road speed with the high air pressure. So you come in and change tires and you put on tires that are really, really low on air pressure and it’s really hard to control the speed leaving the pits with that low air pressure. That’s when the car wants to buck and chug and lug and bounce because of the air pressure in the tire.’’

MOST PIT ROAD SPEEDING PENALTIES THIS SEASON

7 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

6 – Trevor Bayne

5 – Kyle Busch

5 – Michael McDowell

5 – Reed Sorenson

4 – Timmy Hill

4 – Matt Kenseth

4 – Joey Logano

3 – Matt DiBenedetto

3 – Austin Dillon

3 – Denny Hamlin

3 – Kasey Kahne

3 – Corey LaJoie

3 – Darrell Wallace Jr.

3 – Cole Whitt

Kyle Busch calls NASCAR’s restrictions on Cup drivers in other series ‘frustrating’

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 1, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT

Kyle Busch calls NASCAR’s efforts to limit how many races Cup drivers can run in the Xfinity and Truck Series “frustrating” and said that if he was ever barred from running all Truck races, he’d shut his team down.

Busch made the comments Tuesday afternoon on “SiriusXM Speedway.’’

NASCAR announced Tuesday morning that it would further limit how many races Cup drivers can run in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series. For Busch, he will be able to run seven Xfinity races (down from 10 this year) and five Truck races (down from seven this year) next season.

Busch expressed his disappointment with the rule change on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“It’s just kind of the way the sport has gone, I guess,’’ he said. “What’s kind of been happening the last couple of years with the comments and whatnot. It’s a bit frustrating for myself and for my team and for what we all had going on at Joe Gibbs Racing and what we wanted to accomplish. I get the picture. The problem with the picture is that it’s not painted as pretty as some may like it to be.’’

Busch noted that he skipped seven Xfinity races from early April to early June and all those races were won by Cup drivers — Kyle Larson and Erik Jones won twice each during that stretch.

“It didn’t change a damn thing,’’ Busch said of not running,“by eliminating the races that Cup drivers can run.

“If we all get together this offseason and pick and choose our races around each other’s schedule, we can still screw it up as much as we want to screw it up and piss everybody off. I wouldn’t be so certain that might not happen.’’

Busch also forecast the end of Kyle Busch Motorsports — which is in its eighth season in the Camping World Truck Series — if NASCAR won’t let him drive in that series.

“If the limits for the Truck Series goes to zero, I’m done,’’ Busch said. “You will no longer see Kyle Busch Motorsports teams out on the race track. That’s the way I’m going to make it. We’ll see how that progresses as the years go along. On the Xfinity Series side, I’m sure that Joe (Gibbs) is frustrated, and I know I’m frustrated. We’ll just continue to race the races were allowed to run with the sponsorship that we have.’’

Busch’s Truck team has won 61 races since 2010. He runs Truck races in part because of the sponsorship he can bring in, which allows the team to run younger drivers in other races.

“I enjoy going out and running Truck races,’’ said Busch, who has won two of the four Truck races he’s run this season. “If I’m not allowed to do that, then why am I owning a team that I’m not allowed to race for? It just doesn’t make any sense. If I’m out there spending money for other drivers and whatnot to come up through the ranks, but yet I’m getting beat up and not allowed to drive in it, then it’s no fun for me. Then why am I spending money to evolve talent that is going to replace me one day?’’

Many fans refer to NASCAR’s restrictions as a Kyle Busch rule since he’s the Cup driver who typically runs more Xfinity and Truck races than most.

Busch was asked if he felt he was being unfairly targeted by the restrictions.

“I don’t think it’s me necessarily getting singled out,’’ he told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I do feel as though that people have a legitimate bark, I guess let’s call it, with the Cup drivers in the Xfinity Series races. It only seems to get louder when it’s one particular driver.

“I do feel as though that these conversations wouldn’t be what they are if I were, let’s see, a Kevin Harvick or a Kyle Larson or a Brad (Keselowski), where I have a couple of wins a year here and there and I run 20, 15 races a year. But when I was running 20 races a year and I was winning 10 or 13 of those races, that’s when the barks seemed to get louder and talk of the restrictions seemed to get more and more.’’

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Ryan Blaney live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame

By Daniel McFadinAug 1, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for an hour beginning at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN and comes to you live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Kelli Stavast hosts with Kyle Petty and Jeff Burton at the Hall of Fame in Charlotte.

On today’s show:

· NASCAR America is LIVE from the Hall of Fame with special guest Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford Fusion. We’ll talk to him about his season so far and the ways that his racing family influenced him in his early career. You can also send your own question to Blaney on Twitter, using the hashtag #AskRyan!

· Tuesday is becoming news day! We’ll have full details on the news involving the future of Daytona 500 champion Kurt Busch and the stricter limits next season on Cup drivers racing in lower-level events.

Bump & Run: Are Chevrolet teams in trouble with playoffs looming?

Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images
By NBC SportsAug 1, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT

Is Chevy in trouble after hardly contending at Pocono and scoring the fewest top-10 finishes in the last four races among the manufacturers?

Jeff Burton: Chevy lost a major asset when Stewart-Haas Racing left. I think it would be unrealistic and look at their numbers and expect their numbers to be as good as last year. The other problem I have is if you look at the number of wins that have come from Hendrick Motorsports, by far the majority of those wins have come from one team. That’s no disrespect to any other team, but the facts don’t lie. The facts are that the 48 team has carried Hendrick Motorsports and Stewart-Haas last year helped carry Chevrolet. They don’t have the number of teams and the teams they have, they don’t have as many good teams as they had last year.

Steve Letarte: My concern is, not to get too technical, but with the shifting at Pocono and the RPM range that used to be a Chevrolet track. For some reason it is going away. When I look at the teams they support, it looks really fragmented. They have Hendrick Motorsports, they have Chip Ganassi Racing, they have Richard Childress Racing. RCR, while they’ve won two races, we don’t see them leading many laps and competing for wins week in and week out. Hendrick and Ganassi’s production has just been average. I do think that Chevrolet has to go to the drawing board with their approach and decide whether it’s time to condense some of their efforts and by efforts I purely mean financial dollars. Would they be better to support less cars and put more money behind them?

Nate Ryan: It isn’t too late, but there definitely are some portentous signs that a tough playoffs could loom. Richard Childress Racing has been erratic (and mostly down) since the wins by Ryan Newman and Austin Dillon. Hendrick Motorsports has victories and consistent top-10 speed, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. detailed its recent deficiencies after Pocono. Chip Ganassi Racing seemed on the upswing until the past two races, which again have been critical barometers. There still is time to get things righted, but it’s been a tougher summer than anticipated.

Dustin Long: Not liking how Chevrolet teams have run lately, but they still have time to get things turned around and have multiple teams challenge for a championship.

Has Kyle Busch replaced Kyle Larson as being the co-championship favorite with Martin Truex Jr.?

Jeff Burton: Temporarily. These are moving targets. If I had to put my money today on somebody, yes, it would be Kyle Busch. As good as Kyle Larson and his team were when they were their best, he still won only two races. To win this championship, you’re going to have to beat people that have won a lot of races. I still wonder when you get into that pressure-filled, playoff-winning championship time, it’s different. I wonder where they are  compared to those other teams that have been there and done that.

Steve Letarte: Here’s the truth. What I’ve learned after breaking down the last two or three seasons is I’m not going to tell you the championship favorite until about race four of the playoffs because it doesn’t matter who is good now. It truly matters who finds the right package in the last four or five races. Right now, Martin Truex Jr. has to be the favorite. Kyle Busch has got to be on the list. My four are very simple: Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.

Nate Ryan: Definitely. He has one fewer win, but Busch is matching Larson in most major Loop Data categories, and his No. 18 team has been top notch the past three races at a critical juncture of the season when many teams begin rolling out their best cars.

Dustin Long: Yes, but it doesn’t matter at this point. The championship four won’t be set for three months. Kyle Larson’s team has dipped a bit lately and it is concerning, but they still have time to recover. Also, at this point a year ago, many viewed Martin Truex Jr. as the title favorite and he didn’t even make it to the championship race.

Will Joey Logano make the playoffs?

Jeff Burton: It’s hard for me to say that Joey Logano is not going to make the playoffs. The evidence says he won’t, but my racing intellect tells me that they’ll find a way. If I look at the numbers and I look at how they’re running and the things they’re going to have to do, I would say no but I don’t believe that they’re out of it. I don’t think they have to win a race. I still think there’s enough turmoil in the tracks coming up that it only takes one of those teams ahead of them to have a couple of bad races and if they can run well, I still think they can get themselves in. You think about the races coming up, Watkins Glen, Bristol, Darlington, there’s some very difficult races coming up.

Steve Letarte: No. Because they’re not fast enough. They’re not executing enough. They’re not scoring enough points. The only way the 22 makes the playoffs is to win Richmond. That was way easier in years past when 15 drivers didn’t care where they ran at Richmond. When you go to Richmond right now, those 15 other drivers care where they won. So winning the last race at Richmond is nowhere as near as easy as it used to be.

Nate Ryan: He has been so good on road courses the last few years, it’s feasible Logano could carry his No. 22 Ford to a win at Watkins Glen (where he won in 2015). He might be able to wrestle the car to wins at Bristol and Richmond the same way. But a victory seemingly would require a swing for the fences by Logano’s lagging team, which seems better suited to improving by getting the basics right.

Dustin Long: Don’t see it happening. Not enough speed. With the new format giving drivers incentive to race harder with so many playoff points available, his path won’t be easy.