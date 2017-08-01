Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Breaking down NASCAR’s rule to further limit Cup drivers in Xfinity, Trucks

By Dustin LongAug 1, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

NASCAR announced Tuesday further limitations on Cup drivers in the Xfinity and Truck Series for 2018.

Here’s a look at the new guidelines and what all this means.

WHAT ARE THE NEW GUIDELINES?

In 2018, any driver who scores Cup points will be barred from competing in the final eight races of the Xfinity and Truck Series in 2018 (that’s the regular-season finale and the playoffs).

Any driver who scores Cup points will be barred from competing in the Dash 4 Cash races in the Xfinity Series in 2018.

Cup drivers with more than five years of experience in that series, will be limited to seven Xfinity races and five Truck races.

WHAT CHANGED?

This year, Cup drivers with less than five years experience are allowed to compete in the playoffs in the Xfinity and Truck Series. The exception is that any driver scoring Cup points is prohibited from competing in the Xfinity and Truck championship race at Homestead.

This year, Cup drivers with less than five years experience were allowed in compete in the four Dash 4 Cash races.

This year, Cup drivers with more than five years experience in that series are allowed to compete in 10 Xfinity races and seven Truck races this year.

WHY IS THIS BEING DONE?

NASCAR states it is being done to give younger drivers more opportunities to compete in the Xfinity and Truck races. Also, NASCAR is not tone-deaf to complaints by fans about seeing Cup drivers dominate the Xfintiy Series in particular.

Cup drivers won 11 of the first 13 Xfinity races this season. Cup drivers won three of the four Dash 4 Cash races, no doubt a reason for barring Cup drivers in those events next year.

IS THIS BEING DONE TO THWART Kyle Busch?

Your viewpoint depends on if you are a Kyle Busch fan. It could make his quest for 100 series wins (he’s at 89) take longer with fewer races per year. He has won 19 of the 39 Xfinity races he’s started since 2015. He’s won six of the 13 Truck races he’s started since 2015.

WILL THIS WORK IN ALLOWING MORE DRIVERS OPPORTUNITIES TO RACE IN THE XFINTY OR TRUCK SERIES?

It will come down to sponsorship. With top Xfintiy rides costing about $160,000 a race, the question is if enough drivers will be able to find that money to pay to race.

Kevin Harvick has raised the issue that Xfinity teams are able to offer lower rates for young drivers to pay to race because those teams have Cup drivers in their cars that bring higher sponsorship dollars.

Will this rule change those dynamics and raise the price for young drivers to buy their opportunities?

Will teams decide it’s not worth it to lower the cost for drivers to pay and decide to skip some races?

If that happens, will NASCAR eventually decide to cut the field size further?

Will fans who have complained about Cup drivers in the Xfinity and Truck Series begin attending or watching more of these races?

WHAT CUP DRIVERS HAVE WON XFINTIY RACES THIS YEAR?

3 – Kyle Busch (Atlanta, Kentucky, New Hampshire)

3 – Kyle Larson (Auto Club, Richmond, Dover)

2 – Erik Jones (Texas, Bristol)

1 – Joey Logano (Las Vegas)

1 – Aric Almirola (Talladega)

1 – Ryan Blaney (Charlotte)

1 – Brad Keselowski (Pocono)

1 – Denny Hamlin (Michigan)

ANY CONSIDERATION OF LIMITING A CUP TEAM’S PARTICIPATION IN EITHER SERIES?

“Not any serious consideration,’’ Jim Cassidy, NASCAR senior vice president of racing operations, said Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “It’s something that we’ve not taken a hard look. I suppose we could. I think there are different ways of going about it. I think the path we’re on will continue to satisfy both sides for the fans as well as our current teams. We certainly don’t take for granted the interest and the participation of some of our Cup teams in the Xfinity and the Camping World Truck Series.

WHAT XFINTIY RACES WILL CUP DRIVERS NOT BE ALLOWED TO RACE IN 2018?

Las Vegas (Sept. 15), Richmond (Sept. 21), Charlotte (Sept. 29), Dover (Oct. 6), Kansas (Oct. 20), Texas (Nov. 3), Phoenix (Nov. 10) and Homestead (Nov. 17).

All Cup drivers will be barred from the Dash 4 Cash races. Those races for 2018 have not been announced. In 2017, those races were the spring events at Phoenix, Bristol, Richmond and Dover.

WHAT TRUCK RACES WILL CUP DRIVERS NOT BE ALLOWED TO RACE IN 2018?

Bristol (Aug. 15), Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Aug. 26), Las Vegas (Sept. 14), Talladega (Oct. 13), Martinsville (Oct. 27), Texas (Nov. 2), Phoenix (Nov. 9) and Homestead (Nov. 16).

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

Xfinity drive Blake Koch told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio: “I prefer standalone races with the Xfinity guys. The one thing I love about going to Iowa is that every fan you meet, every fan you see, they’re there to watch your race and watch your series compete. … I always like racing against my competitors that we’re racing for in points. Every single car you’re racing against, every single person, it matters and you want to beat every car. Put seven or eight Cup guys in there and they don’t really have anything to lose, they’re just going for a win and it’s a different race. It’s almost like two different races going on the race track.’’

Kyle Larson tweeted: “I don’t mind the rule but the bar is set higher with Cup guys racing and I believe it helps the future competitiveness of our sport by…. Allowing them to compete and learn off of us. I would not have been ready for Cup in 14 without getting beat by the 18/22 and others.’’

Kurt Busch’s contract won’t be renewed by Stewart-Haas Racing

By Nate RyanAug 1, 2017, 12:29 PM EDT

Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch will become the latest NASCAR star on the free agent market.

Stewart-Haas Racing informed the No. 41 Ford driver that it wouldn’t be picking up his option for next season, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told NBC Sports. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

The team had until midnight today to pick up the option after which Busch would be permitted to negotiate with other teams about a ride for 2018. It also is possible Busch still could return to Stewart-Haas Racing by signing a new contract.

The team still is awaiting word on the status of Monster, which has been a primary sponsor on Busch’s car the past two season. The energy drink company is weighing its future as the title sponsor of NASCAR’s premier series (it must decide by this year whether to pick up a two-year option for 2019-20) and as a team sponsor.

Busch had expressed optimism at Daytona International Speedway that he would return to the team, which he joined in 2014 after a one-season stint with Furniture Row Racing.

I don’t have any worries,’’ Busch said June 29. “I know that I deliver for the team. Our performance level is one that shouldn’t be in question, winning the Daytona 500 is special, but performing week in and week out, the deliverables that I bring sponsorship-wise that comes into play.

“I know that they’re working with NASCAR, Monster Energy is trying to sort out issues with NASCAR … so there are a lot of moving parts, but I don’t feel any fear whatsoever. I actually feel very confident in the sponsorship that I bring, Ford Performance’s involvement with Stewart-Haas and how I’ve blended in with this team. I feel great.’’

Busch join Matt Kenseth as a former NASCAR Cup Series champion who doesn’t have a confirmed ride for next season.

Stewart-Haas Racing declined comment on the story. The team sent a tweet about Busch’s future.

NASCAR America: Ryan Preece’s Xfinity win was part of audition for ‘corporate America’

By Daniel McFadinAug 1, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Last Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway was Ryan Preece‘s last-ditch effort to prove his worth on the national NASCAR stage and he delivered with by putting the No. 20 in victory lane for Joe Gibbs Racing.

A modified star from the Northeast, 26-year-old Preece secured two Xfinity races with JGR with the backing of companies that sponsor his modified career.

NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte discussed Preece’s gamble and the difficulty for drivers of his era to gain large sponsorships to advance their careers.

“It’s an unfortunate topic, but it is the real world of NASCAR today that at his age, with his resume, even with that win, I think he needs financial backing and a sponsor to move into any full-time commitment from any of these NASCAR owners,” Letarte said.

Said Burton, “I like Ryan Preece a lot. I spent a lot of time with him this February in New Smyrna, we were pitting next to each other at the World Series of Asphalt event. … He is a racer, there is no question. I’d like to see it work out for him.

Preece will join NASCAR America live in studio on Thursday.

Watch the above video to hear more about Preece’s big win.

NASCAR America: After pit crew controversy, Joe Gibbs and Furniture Row teams step up

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

After a week of headlines about the pit road confrontation between Kyle Busch‘s crew chief Adam Stevens and two Furniture Row Racing crew members, both Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row dominated on the track at Pocono.

All six of the JGR affiliated cars finished in the top 10 for the first time this season as Busch was his first race of the season.

The cars combined to lead 136 of 160 laps in the Overton’s 400, with Daniel Suarez the only driver not to lead a lap.

NASCAR America broke down the performance of Suarez in his rookie season and how Truex’s team responded to two new pit crew members.

“I think that’s why Joe Gibbs Racing has pit crews that every team wants,” Letarte said. “That’s why the 78 invests in leasing a Joe Gibbs racing pit crew. They changed two member, yet from up in the booth I could tell no difference. The 78 was on and off pit road efficiently. Were there anymore hiccups? Perhaps on the stopwatch, but nothing visual that we saw.”

Jeff Burton also discusses why he was “shocked” at the No. 78 teams’ pit strategy at the end of Stage 2.

Watch the above video for the full segment.