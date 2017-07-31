Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Tough Pocono race adds pressure in Joey Logano’s bid to make playoffs

By Dustin LongJul 31, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT

Joey Logano, who has made it to the championship race in two of the last three years, likely needs to win one of the next five races to avoid missing the Cup playoffs.

Logano’s victory at Richmond in April doesn’t count toward playoff eligibility because his car failed post-race inspection. He is 69 points out of what would be the final playoff spot heading into this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen International on NBCSN.

Logano’s 27th-place finish Sunday at Pocono Raceway marked the third time he’s placed 25th or worse in the last five races.

Even with those struggles, crew chief Todd Gordon told “The Morning Drive” on Monday he sees tracks that Logano can win at to ensure a playoff spot.

“We finished first and second the last two years at Watkins Glen,’’ Gordon said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We get to go to Michigan after that, which we’ve won twice, been a really strong track for us. Bristol, we won the night race twice. I think Bristol night race is a better race for us than the Bristol spring race. Look forward to that. We won Richmond in the spring. Let’s not leave that one out.

“I don’t think you’ve got to swing for the fences. I think you’ve got to put yourself in the right positions, but you can’t do stupid things and try to get there. We’ve got to find a little more speed in the race cars and that’s something that has been a consistent need for us. I think we’ve found some but I don’t think we’ve found enough, and we’ve got to continue to work forward on that and put ourselves in position.

“Unfortunately with the weekend we had, yes, it does put us further down in points and more in a position where we need to win, but I feel very strongly about the next five races and getting that done.’’

Logano is in that hole after a combination of woes Sunday at Pocono.

A lug nut got stuck in the air gun on an early stop, costing Logano track position.

“It buried us on track position,’’ Gordon told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Pocono, once you get buried back in traffic, it’s tough if you don’t have astronomical speed like a couple of cars did to get yourself back out of it.’’

Logano was penalized for speeding on pit road on Lap 124. When he came to serve the penalty, he stopped in his box and his crew serviced the car, leading to another penalty. Section 10.7.1.2.a of the Cup Rule Book states that “the vehicle must enter pit road and drive the entire length of pit road without stopping.’’

Gordon explained the penalty: “A combination of coming back to pit road to serve the pit road speeding penalty on low tire pressures, the car lands on the splitter and then we locked up a tire, and I didn’t want to ruin the run on a flat-spotted tire. Had to put another set of tires on. Kind of a day that we never got ourselves right back in position. Kind of missed it on the car setup to start with and we made a few mistakes, and we just didn’t have enough to recover from those mistakes.’’

NASCAR’s entry lists for Watkins Glen International

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

It’s time for NASCAR’s top series to turn right again.

Both the Cup and Xfinity Series travel to Watkins Glen, New York, to take on Watkins Glen International.

It’s the second and last road course race for Cup teams, but this weekend is the first of three in four weeks where Xfinity teams will turn right and left.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for Watkins Glen International.

Cup – I LOVE NY 355 at The Glen

There are just 36 cars entered into the 32nd annual Cup race at WGI. If the car count doesn’t change, it would be the fewest cars in a Cup race this season.

Gary Klutt is slated to drive the No. 15 Chevrolet for Premium Motorsports. It will be the first Cup start for the 24-year-old Canadian driver.

Last year Denny Hamlin led the final 10 laps in order to earn his first win on a road course. He beat Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Zippo 200 at The Glen

There are 41 cars entered, including eight Cup drivers. The Cup drivers are Ty Dillon, Kyle Busch, Keselowski, Logano, Erik Jones, Paul Menard, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson.

There are no drivers attached to the No. 25 Chevrolet and the No. 78 Chevrolet, which is owned by BJ McLeod.

Last year Logano won the race after leading 67 of 82 laps. Menard was second. Larson was third.

Click here for the entry list.

Felix Sabates on life in Cuba, near-death experience from illness last year (video)

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

For nearly a month last year Felix Sabates was at death’s door.

The fears were so great that Sabates might not wake up from a coma he spent 29 days in, Chip Ganassi bought a blue suit for the possibility he might have to attend his co-owner’s funeral.

But the 71-year-old made a full recovery through a rehab process that included learning to walk again.

NASCAR America’s Kyle Petty and Sabates have a special relationship. Petty drove the No. 42 car for Sabates’ SABCO Racing for eight years in the 1980s and 1990s, winning six of his eight Cup races for the millionaire owner from Cuba.

Sabates sat down with Petty to discuss his life in Cuba before immigrating to the United States and his ordeal last year, which began in January when Sabates began feeling ill during the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“I came home and woke up the next morning and I (couldn’t) breath,” said Sabates, who drove himself to the hospital. “The minute they saw me I was in intensive care.”

Sabates was in the hospital for two-and-a-half weeks before he was released, but Sabates “should’ve know I wasn’t cured.”

The Chip Ganassi Racing co-owner returned to his usual grind until it caught up to him in August.

“My blood pressure was through the roof, my oxygen level was 55, which you should be dead then,” recalled Sabates, who has no memory of a three-month stretch. “They thought was I was brain-dead. They were pretty much going to disconnect me. So 4 o’clock in the morning, they took my tubes out.”

That’s when Sabates began the process of waking up.

“I’m lucky to be here,” said Sabates, who aside from being back at the track is also back to playing golf.

“I used to worry about little things,’ Sabates said. “Now I don’t even worry about big things.”

Watch the above video for the full feature.

Denny Hamlin bounces back from speeding penalty to finish in top five (video)

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Not even his third speeding of the year could keep Denny Hamlin from keeping a hot streak going Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

After begin caught speeding on pit road on Lap 52, Hamlin was able to lead 18 laps and ultimately finish fourth in the Overton’s 400. He was one of six Toyotas to finish in the top 10.

“We did a good job there trying to short pit (Martin Truex Jr.) and get the track position in front,” Hamlin told NBCSN. “We just couldn’t get through traffic quite as good as those other guys and when I went to catch some lapped cars I got loose behind one of them and lost the lead.”

The finish is Hamlin’s fifth top-four finish in thelast seven races. That includes his win at New Hampshire on July 16.

Hamlin went on to say he believes Pocono should try using the PJ1 traction agent in the future.

Watch the above video for the full interview.

Adam Stevens relieved after Kyle Busch breaks through for Pocono win

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 30, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Week after week, Adam Stevens gave Kyle Busch the best race car he could.

Yet week after week, for an agonizing 36 consecutive races, Busch and Stevens failed to wind up in victory lane. And let’s not forget the four-race suspension Stevens served as penalty for having a tire come off Busch’s car in early June.

But that’s all past history after Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway. Busch finally earned his first win since the 2016 Brickyard 400 and earned his way into the upcoming 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs.

While Busch was relieved to finally take the checkered flag, no one was likely more relieved than Stevens. The right car and the right strategy finally paid off.

“There was a fair amount of relief there,” Stevens told NBCSN after the race. “It seems like every week we’ve had a fast car and just had something go wrong. That list of things of things to go wrong got so big we had to go through it.

“Today was our day. In qualifying, we barely snuck through the first round and then held on for the pole, and then we almost slid through the box one time today. When Lady Luck is on your side, she is.”

While other drivers like Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. pitted early, Stevens chose a different strategy and kept Busch on the track.

“If we had a caution and where it fell, it could really mess it up,” Stevens said. “We saw that they came out with a bit of traffic and knew that would hold them back, so it was just a matter of maximizing the tire disadvantage they were going to have at the end.”

While Stevens can breathe a little easier, knowing his driver is now in the playoffs with Sunday’s win, there’s precious little time to enjoy it.

“Every Monday’s a new Monday, we leave last weekend behind us and start anew,” Stevens said. “You’ve seen it every week, but it’s nice to finally get that wind behind us and really move on.”

