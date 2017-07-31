Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Kyle Busch’s team ‘could be very dangerous’ after Pocono win

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT

It took just over a full year, but Kyle Busch was back in the Cup Series victory lane on Sunday with his win at Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte discussed what the win means for the No. 18 team and the playoffs with only three spots left and five races until the regular season finale.

“This could be a very dangerous team,” Burton said. “They have been fast, as Steve said, but that haven’t been executing. Having a fast race car feels good, but it doesn’t put numbers on the board. So when you keep having problem after problem after problem, there’s a reason you’re having problems. Eventually you’ve got to get that fixed and on this day they got it fixed. And they did it by answering the call of the 78 (Martin Truex Jr.) car.”

Also discussed is Busch regaining his composure after dropping from through the field late in the race following getting loose in Turn 1.

Letarte also goes into the relationship of Busch and crew chief Adam Stevens.

“They have fought together, lost together, won together and Kyle I think calmed down cause he feels for Adam,” Letarte said. “He knows he has to come back into the moment, into the composure to give Adam the information.”

Watch the video for the full segment.

NASCAR America: After pit crew controversy, Joe Gibbs and Furniture Row teams step up

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

After a week of headlines about the pit road confrontation between Kyle Busch‘s crew chief Adam Stevens and two Furniture Row Racing crew members, both Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row dominated on the track at Pocono.

All six of the JGR affiliated cars finished in the top 10 for the first time this season as Busch was his first race of the season.

The cars combined to lead 136 of 160 laps in the Overton’s 400, with Daniel Suarez the only driver not to lead a lap.

NASCAR America broke down the performance of Suarez in his rookie season and how Truex’s team responded to two new pit crew members.

“I think that’s why Joe Gibbs Racing has pit crews that every team wants,” Letarte said. “That’s why the 78 invests in leasing a Joe Gibbs racing pit crew. They changed two member, yet from up in the booth I could tell no difference. The 78 was on and off pit road efficiently. Were there anymore hiccups? Perhaps on the stopwatch, but nothing visual that we saw.”

Jeff Burton also discusses why he was “shocked” at the No. 78 teams’ pit strategy at the end of Stage 2.

Watch the above video for the full segment.

Danica Patrick ends July by completing best stretch of racing in two years

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

For the first five months of the season, almost nothing seemed to go right for Danica Patrick.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver, in her fifth full-time season in the Cup Series, recorded seven DNFs through the first 17 races of the year. Six of those were for crashes, and it seemed like each was harder than the last.

And after a particularity violent crash at Kansas that injured Aric Almirola, Patrick voiced frustration at her run of bad luck.

By the time she crashed out of the July 1 race at Daytona, Patrick had one top-10 finish (10th, Dover) – her first in two seasons – and no other finish better than 16th.

Flash forward to Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway – the same track where a Facebook video earlier this year showed her lecturing fans after they booed her for not signing autographs – and Patrick was capping off her best four-race stretch in two seasons.

Patrick drove her No. 10 Ford to a 15th-place finish in the Overton’s 400. It was her fourth straight top-15 finish, a career first for Patrick who has 175 Cup starts since 2012.

The stretch began at Kentucky Speedway, where she also placed 15th. She followed it with a 13th at New Hampshire and an 11th at Indianapolis.

“The Code 3 Associates Ford team did a great job today getting us another top 15,” Patrick said after the race. “We have really gained some consistency over the past few weekends. I think we’re going to put together more top 15s and top 10s this season as long as we can stay out of trouble and finish the race.”

Patrick ended this stretch with an average finish of 13.5. According to Racing Insights, her previous best four-race stretch based off average finish was in March and April 2015. Patrick averaged a finish of 12.8 in races at Auto Club Speedway (19th), Martinsville (seventh), Texas (16th) and Bristol (ninth).

This current streak is also just the third time in her career she’s earned three consecutive top-20 finishes.

But Patrick almost lost out on her chance at a top 15 on the first lap of Sunday’s race.

After starting 22nd, she was one of eight cars counted in a crash in Turn 3. But the No. 10 Ford only suffered minor front end damage. But as teams executed various pit strategies in Stage 1, Patrick found herself in fourth place on Lap 27 before she pitted on Lap 30.

In Stage 2, Patrick spent much of the 50-lap segment running in 11th after restarting from a Lap 70 caution in 13th.

As leaders pitted neat the end of the stage, Patrick moved into third where she finished the stage. It was only the third time Patrick has earned stage points this season. She finished eighth in Stage 1 at Talladega, earning three points. She also finished sixth in her Daytona 500 qualifying race, earning five points.

Now Patrick heads to Watkins Glen International. In four starts at the road course, Patrick’s best finish is 17th in 2015. Last year, she led a season-high 11 laps in the race.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Pocono recap, Joey Logano’s playoff chances

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for an hour on NBCSN beginning at 5 p.m. ET and goes over all the big stories from the race weekend.

Kelli Stavast hosts with Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s episode:

· On Sunday at Pocono, Kyle Busch got his highly anticipated first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season, leaving just three playoff spots to be determined in the final five regular season races. We’ll hear from Busch and the other top finishers from Sunday’s race.

· Joey Logano’s downward slide continued with a pair of mid-race penalties on Sunday. With time running out, can Logano and the No. 22 team get a win in the next five races to save their season? Burton and Letarte discuss what the future holds.

· We’ll have your first listen of all the best radio sounds from the “Tricky Triangle” in a preview of Scan All: Pocono.

Kyle Busch becomes 13th driver to qualify for Cup playoffs

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

Things are starting to get hot on the bubble of the Cup playoff grid.

With Kyle Busch‘s breakthrough win Sunday at Pocono Raceway he became the 13th driver to qualifying for the playoffs.

That leaves just three spots left for a driver to potentially get in on points with five races left in the regular season. Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth make up the three bubble spots heading to Watkins Glen International.

Kenseth is 17 points above Clint Bowyer in the 17th spot. Joey Logano, who had his Richmond win encumbered for failing post-race inspection, is in 18th, 69 points out of 16th.

Below is the playoff grid following the Overton’s 400.

