NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Pocono recap, Joey Logano’s playoff chances

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for an hour on NBCSN beginning at 5 p.m. ET and goes over all the big stories from the race weekend.

Kelli Stavast hosts with Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s episode:

· On Sunday at Pocono, Kyle Busch got his highly anticipated first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season, leaving just three playoff spots to be determined in the final five regular season races. We’ll hear from Busch and the other top finishers from Sunday’s race.

· Joey Logano’s downward slide continued with a pair of mid-race penalties on Sunday. With time running out, can Logano and the No. 22 team get a win in the next five races to save their season? Burton and Letarte discuss what the future holds.

· We’ll have your first listen of all the best radio sounds from the “Tricky Triangle” in a preview of Scan All: Pocono.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Kyle Busch becomes 13th driver to qualify for Cup playoffs

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

Things are starting to get hot on the bubble of the Cup playoff grid.

With Kyle Busch‘s breakthrough win Sunday at Pocono Raceway he became the 13th driver to qualifying for the playoffs.

That leaves just three spots left for a driver to potentially get in on points with five races left in the regular season. Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth make up the three bubble spots heading to Watkins Glen International.

Kenseth is 17 points above Clint Bowyer in the 17th spot. Joey Logano, who had his Richmond win encumbered for failing post-race inspection, is in 18th, 69 points out of 16th.

Below is the playoff grid following the Overton’s 400.

NASCAR’s entry lists for Watkins Glen International

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

It’s time for NASCAR’s top series to turn right again.

Both the Cup and Xfinity Series travel to Watkins Glen, New York, to take on Watkins Glen International.

It’s the second and last road course race for Cup teams, but this weekend is the first of three in four weeks where Xfinity teams will turn right and left.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for Watkins Glen International.

Cup – I LOVE NY 355 at The Glen

There are just 36 cars entered into the 32nd annual Cup race at WGI. If the car count doesn’t change, it would be the fewest cars in a Cup race this season.

Gary Klutt is slated to drive the No. 15 Chevrolet for Premium Motorsports. It will be the first Cup start for the 24-year-old Canadian driver.

Last year Denny Hamlin led the final 10 laps in order to earn his first win on a road course. He beat Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Zippo 200 at The Glen

There are 41 cars entered, including eight Cup drivers. The Cup drivers are Ty Dillon, Kyle Busch, Keselowski, Logano, Erik Jones, Paul Menard, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson.

There are no drivers attached to the No. 25 Chevrolet and the No. 78 Chevrolet, which is owned by BJ McLeod.

Last year Logano won the race after leading 67 of 82 laps. Menard was second. Larson was third.

Click here for the entry list.

Tough Pocono race adds pressure in Joey Logano’s bid to make playoffs

By Dustin LongJul 31, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT

Joey Logano, who has made it to the championship race in two of the last three years, likely needs to win one of the next five races to avoid missing the Cup playoffs.

Logano’s victory at Richmond in April doesn’t count toward playoff eligibility because his car failed post-race inspection. He is 69 points out of what would be the final playoff spot heading into this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen International on NBCSN.

Logano’s 27th-place finish Sunday at Pocono Raceway marked the third time he’s placed 25th or worse in the last five races.

Even with those struggles, crew chief Todd Gordon told “The Morning Drive” on Monday he sees tracks that Logano can win at to ensure a playoff spot.

“We finished first and second the last two years at Watkins Glen,’’ Gordon said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We get to go to Michigan after that, which we’ve won twice, been a really strong track for us. Bristol, we won the night race twice. I think Bristol night race is a better race for us than the Bristol spring race. Look forward to that. We won Richmond in the spring. Let’s not leave that one out.

“I don’t think you’ve got to swing for the fences. I think you’ve got to put yourself in the right positions, but you can’t do stupid things and try to get there. We’ve got to find a little more speed in the race cars and that’s something that has been a consistent need for us. I think we’ve found some but I don’t think we’ve found enough, and we’ve got to continue to work forward on that and put ourselves in position.

“Unfortunately with the weekend we had, yes, it does put us further down in points and more in a position where we need to win, but I feel very strongly about the next five races and getting that done.’’

Logano is in that hole after a combination of woes Sunday at Pocono.

A lug nut got stuck in the air gun on an early stop, costing Logano track position.

“It buried us on track position,’’ Gordon told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Pocono, once you get buried back in traffic, it’s tough if you don’t have astronomical speed like a couple of cars did to get yourself back out of it.’’

Logano was penalized for speeding on pit road on Lap 124. When he came to serve the penalty, he stopped in his box and his crew serviced the car, leading to another penalty. Section 10.7.1.2.a of the Cup Rule Book states that “the vehicle must enter pit road and drive the entire length of pit road without stopping.’’

Gordon explained the penalty: “A combination of coming back to pit road to serve the pit road speeding penalty on low tire pressures, the car lands on the splitter and then we locked up a tire, and I didn’t want to ruin the run on a flat-spotted tire. Had to put another set of tires on. Kind of a day that we never got ourselves right back in position. Kind of missed it on the car setup to start with and we made a few mistakes, and we just didn’t have enough to recover from those mistakes.’’

Felix Sabates on life in Cuba, near-death experience from illness last year (video)

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

For nearly a month last year Felix Sabates was at death’s door.

The fears were so great that Sabates might not wake up from a coma he spent 29 days in, Chip Ganassi bought a blue suit for the possibility he might have to attend his co-owner’s funeral.

But the 71-year-old made a full recovery through a rehab process that included learning to walk again.

NASCAR America’s Kyle Petty and Sabates have a special relationship. Petty drove the No. 42 car for Sabates’ SABCO Racing for eight years in the 1980s and 1990s, winning six of his eight Cup races for the millionaire owner from Cuba.

Sabates sat down with Petty to discuss his life in Cuba before immigrating to the United States and his ordeal last year, which began in January when Sabates began feeling ill during the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“I came home and woke up the next morning and I (couldn’t) breath,” said Sabates, who drove himself to the hospital. “The minute they saw me I was in intensive care.”

Sabates was in the hospital for two-and-a-half weeks before he was released, but Sabates “should’ve know I wasn’t cured.”

The Chip Ganassi Racing co-owner returned to his usual grind until it caught up to him in August.

“My blood pressure was through the roof, my oxygen level was 55, which you should be dead then,” recalled Sabates, who has no memory of a three-month stretch. “They thought was I was brain-dead. They were pretty much going to disconnect me. So 4 o’clock in the morning, they took my tubes out.”

That’s when Sabates began the process of waking up.

“I’m lucky to be here,” said Sabates, who aside from being back at the track is also back to playing golf.

“I used to worry about little things,’ Sabates said. “Now I don’t even worry about big things.”

Watch the above video for the full feature.