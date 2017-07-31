Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Felix Sabates on life in Cuba, near-death experience from illness last year (video)

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

For nearly a month last year Felix Sabates was at death’s door.

The fears were so great that Sabates might not wake up from a coma he spent 29 days in, Chip Ganassi bought a blue suit for the possibility he might have to attend his co-owner’s funeral.

But the 71-year-old made a full recovery through a rehab process that included learning to walk again.

NASCAR America’s Kyle Petty and Sabates have a special relationship. Petty drove the No. 42 car for Sabates’ SABCO Racing for eight years in the 1980s and 1990s, winning six of his eight Cup races for the millionaire owner from Cuba.

Sabates sat down with Petty to discuss his life in Cuba before immigrating to the United States and his ordeal last year, which began in January when Sabates began feeling ill during the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“I came home and woke up the next morning and I (couldn’t) breath,” said Sabates, who drove himself to the hospital. “The minute they saw me I was in intensive care.”

Sabates was in the hospital for two-and-a-half weeks before he was released, but Sabates “should’ve know I wasn’t cured.”

The Chip Ganassi Racing co-owner returned to his usual grind until it caught up to him in August.

“My blood pressure was through the roof, my oxygen level was 55, which you should be dead then,” recalled Sabates, who has no memory of a three-month stretch. “They thought was I was brain-dead. They were pretty much going to disconnect me. So 4 o’clock in the morning, they took my tubes out.”

That’s when Sabates began the process of waking up.

“I’m lucky to be here,” said Sabates, who aside from being back at the track is also back to playing golf.

“I used to worry about little things,’ Sabates said. “Now I don’t even worry about big things.”

Watch the above video for the full feature.

Denny Hamlin bounces back from speeding penalty to finish in top five (video)

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Not even his third speeding of the year could keep Denny Hamlin from keeping a hot streak going Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

After begin caught speeding on pit road on Lap 52, Hamlin was able to lead 18 laps and ultimately finish fourth in the Overton’s 400. He was one of six Toyotas to finish in the top 10.

“We did a good job there trying to short pit (Martin Truex Jr.) and get the track position in front,” Hamlin told NBCSN. “We just couldn’t get through traffic quite as good as those other guys and when I went to catch some lapped cars I got loose behind one of them and lost the lead.”

The finish is Hamlin’s fifth top-four finish in thelast seven races. That includes his win at New Hampshire on July 16.

Hamlin went on to say he believes Pocono should try using the PJ1 traction agent in the future.

Watch the above video for the full interview.

Adam Stevens relieved after Kyle Busch breaks through for Pocono win

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 30, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Week after week, Adam Stevens gave Kyle Busch the best race car he could.

Yet week after week, for an agonizing 36 consecutive races, Busch and Stevens failed to wind up in victory lane. And let’s not forget the four-race suspension Stevens served as penalty for having a tire come off Busch’s car in early June.

But that’s all past history after Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway. Busch finally earned his first win since the 2016 Brickyard 400 and earned his way into the upcoming 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs.

While Busch was relieved to finally take the checkered flag, no one was likely more relieved than Stevens. The right car and the right strategy finally paid off.

“There was a fair amount of relief there,” Stevens told NBCSN after the race. “It seems like every week we’ve had a fast car and just had something go wrong. That list of things of things to go wrong got so big we had to go through it.

“Today was our day. In qualifying, we barely snuck through the first round and then held on for the pole, and then we almost slid through the box one time today. When Lady Luck is on your side, she is.”

While other drivers like Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. pitted early, Stevens chose a different strategy and kept Busch on the track.

“If we had a caution and where it fell, it could really mess it up,” Stevens said. “We saw that they came out with a bit of traffic and knew that would hold them back, so it was just a matter of maximizing the tire disadvantage they were going to have at the end.”

While Stevens can breathe a little easier, knowing his driver is now in the playoffs with Sunday’s win, there’s precious little time to enjoy it.

“Every Monday’s a new Monday, we leave last weekend behind us and start anew,” Stevens said. “You’ve seen it every week, but it’s nice to finally get that wind behind us and really move on.”

Kevin Harvick finishes runner-up at Pocono once again (video)

By Daniel McFadinJul 30, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

The Overton’s 400 came down to two celebrated Cup drivers who have won almost everywhere but Pocono Raceway.

The day ended with Kevin Harvick still looking for his first Pocono victory after he finished second to Kyle Busch, who got the win.

Harvick never officially led a lap, but he took the lead from Denny Hamlin on Lap 143 until Busch gave the rear of his No. 4 Chevrolet a bump in Turn 3 and shot to the lead.

Seventeen laps later, Harvick was finishing second for the second straight Pocono race. He finished on the bumper of Ryan Blaney in the June 11 race. Busch’s margin of victory was 6.178 seconds.

“I knew the only chance I had was to get through the corner correctly,” Harvick told NBCSN. “And I got in there and got loose all the way through the corner. … I’m sure he thought I was going to go and I didn’t accelerate. I was trying to stay on the bottom to park the thing and get going and he just had a good roll.”

The result is Harvick’s fifth top 10 in the last six races.

Pocono remains one of three active tracks Harvick has not won at yet in the Cup Series, including Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway.

Watch the above video for the full interview.

Traffic thwarts strategy, chance to win for Martin Truex Jr.

By Dustin LongJul 30, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

LONG POND, Pa. — For all the planning, there was nothing crew chief Cole Pearn could do about the traffic.

Focused on a win — Pearn pitted Martin Truex Jr. before the end of Stage 2 even though Truex was leading — Pearn thought he had the right strategy Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Instead, Truex finished third to winner Kyle Busch and runner-up Kevin Harvick.

When Truex exited pit road after making his final stop on Lap 126, he returned to the track behind Denny Hamlin, who had pitted a lap earlier. Both ran into heavy traffic.

“We were in a good spot there,’’ Truex said. “We proceeded to catch lapped traffic in every single wrong place possible. That ultimately cost us second.’’

Truex got bottled in traffic a few laps later. That allowed Harvick to pass. 

Busch pitted from the lead on Lap 135. Crew chief Adam Stevens said he kept Busch on track longer to ensure that traffic wouldn’t be an issue when Busch exited pit road. That allowed Busch to catch the leaders.

“I think the key for him was staying out there and then having clean air on old tires,’’ Hamlin said of Busch. “He was running good times, 52.5s or so. We come out on new tires where we should be running 51-somethings, but we’re running 53s in the pack. We didn’t get any benefit from our new tires, so when he comes back out, and has the new tires and clean air, you see what happened there, he was able to maneuver pretty easily.’’

Said Truex: When (Busch) got to us, we were all half used up. He still had really good tires because he was in clean air the whole time.

Pearn’s strategy was partially set when he pitted Truex on Lap 97 — three laps before the end of Stage 2.

“Five (playoff) points is a lot better than one bonus point,’’ Pearn said for the decision.

Pearn said it also helped that Kyle Larson, who is second in the points to Truex, had problems earlier in the race and was due for a poor finish (33rd). Knowing that Larson wasn’t going to gain any points made it easier for Pearn to make the call and give up the one playoff point and 10 stage points for winning that stage. Truex has an 85-point lead on Larson in the season standings with five races left until the playoffs begin.

That set Pearn for the next stop. Then Hamlin pitted.

“Our original plan was to split the run like (Busch) did,’’ Pearn said. “We were ready for whatever. We were going to let everybody behind us dictate what we did. I thought (Busch) was going to come too (with Hamlin). It was just a scenario you didn’t want to be way off strategy to everybody. Didn’t quite anticipate hitting the lapped traffic as bad as we did. And we hit them like every corner.’’

While traffic didn’t go Truex’s way, pit road wasn’t an issue. Truex raced with new front tire changers. The team gets its pit crew from Joe Gibbs Racing, which suspended Truex’s tire changers for an incident on pit road with Stevens last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Pearn said he was pleased with the how new front tire changer John Royer and new rear tire changer Kip Wolfmier performed.

“They did good,’’ Pearn said. “The first (stop), they hung a lug (nut) but then after that they settled in. For coming together as a group you couldn’t have asked for them to have done any better. I’m proud of them.’’

