With Kyle Busch win, Chase Elliott highest driver in Cup points without win

By Daniel McFadinJul 30, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT

Kyle Busch finally clinched a spot in the Cup Series playoffs by winning Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway.

That makes 13 drivers who have qualified for the playoffs off wins.

With five races to go in the regular season Martin Truex Jr. leads the standings over Kyle Larson (-85), Kevin Harvick (-97), Busch (-100) and Brad Keselowski (-174).

With Busch’s win, that leaves three spots left for drivers to possibly get into the playoffs on points.

The highest driver in the standings without a win is Chase Elliott, who is seventh and 207 points back from Truex.

He is followed by Jamie McMurray, Matt Kenseth and Clint Bowyer, who are all winless.

Denny Hamlin says applying traction compound at Pocono is ‘on the table’ for next year

By Nate RyanJul 30, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT

LONG POND, Pa. – A leader of the NASCAR Drivers Council says it’s time for the longest test of the traction compound that has been sweeping the Cup Series this season.

After finishing fourth in Sunday’s Overton’s 400, Denny Hamlin said using the PJ1 substance is “a necessity, honestly” at Pocono Raceway, continuing a crusade he started on Twitter last week.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver said Sunday that he recently had lobbied Pocono executives to use the compound.

“(They) said it’s definitely on the table when we come back,” Hamlin said. “I’d love to see it in the second to third lane, and you could see some amazing restarts and fun racing here once they do that.

The sticky substance, which is intended to add another lane of racing, has been used this season at Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Pocono’s 2.5-mile triangular layout would be the biggest track yet for its application.

“This is a one-lane racetrack,” said Hamlin, who led 18 laps Sunday before being passed by teammate and eventual race winner Kyle Busch with 16 laps remaining. “We’ve had great races in the sense of they’ve been close, but you need cautions here to fall and exciting restarts for there to be great and exciting racing. Side by side racing really doesn’t exist at this racetrack except for one lap after a restart.”

Hamlin has four wins at Pocono, most recently in June 2010.

 

Results, stats for the Cup Series race at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJul 30, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT

Kyle Busch ended a year-long winless streak by winning the Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway.

His 39th Cup Series win, it was Busch’s first victory in 36 races, his last coming in the 2016 Brickyard 400.

Busch was followed by Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.

The win was the 100th for Toyota in the Cup Series.

Kyle Busch nudges Kevin Harvick out of the way, holds on to break 36-race winless streak at Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 30, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT

Kyle Busch has tried everything he could to break his 36-race winless streak, which dated back to last season’s Brickyard 400 triumph.

But when it came down to it, it was a simple, slight nudge by Busch to push Kevin Harvick out of the way with 16 laps remaining to break the winless streak in Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway.

“Finally, eh?” Busch said over his team radio shortly after crossing the finish line.

Harvick had moved to the front of the field and passed Denny Hamlin on Lap 144 when, moments later, Busch nudged him aside just before the start-finish line to retake the lead.

Busch started the race from the pole and led 74 of the 160 scheduled laps, finishing with nearly a six-second margin of victory. The win was the 39th of his NASCAR Cup career.

“Never thought this day would happen,” Busch told NBCSN on the frontstretch after taking the checkered flag from the flag stand. “Such an awesome race car. We’ve been fighting all year long and weren’t sure why or what was next. This is something I’ve been waiting for a long, long time.”

The outcome marked two significant milestones:

  • It was the 100th NASCAR Cup win for Toyota.
  • It also was Busch’s first career NASCAR Cup win at the Tricky Triangle, leaving just one track on the circuit (Charlotte Motor Speedway) that Busch has yet to win a Cup race at.

However, there was one slight negative to Busch’s win: NASCAR officials informed him in victory lane that he had one loose lug nut on his car, which means the team will likely face a $10,000 fine in the next few days. The No. 6 of Trevor Bayne and No. 17 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were also found to have loose lug nuts in post-race inspection.

Harvick finished second, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.

The race didn’t even reach one completed lap when a major wreck occurred involving entering Turn 3. Matt Kenseth appeared to get loose, with several cars wrecking behind trying to avoid him, including Austin Dillon, Danica Patrick, Paul Menard, Matt DiBenedetto, Chris Buescher, Aric Almirola and Michael McDowell.

Almirola and DiBenedetto saw their day come to a quick end due to irreparable damage to their Ford Fusions.

“It’s frustrating we couldn’t make even one lap,” Almirola told NBCSN.

STAGE WINNERS: Kyle Busch won Stage 1 (his eighth of the season and fourth consecutive stage win over the last 3 races), while Clint Bowyer captured Stage 2, his first stage win of the season.

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Even with being forced out of the way, Kevin Harvick still held on to a strong runner-up finish. … Clint Bowyer finished sixth and earned his first stage win of the season (won Stage 2). Bowyer has now earned four top-seven finishes in his last six starts.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Aric Almirola (finished 38th) and Matt DiBenedetto (37th) didn’t even finish one lap before their respective days ended early, being involved in a multi-car wreck entering Turn 3 on the opening lap. … Jimmie Johnson’s day ended after 57 laps when he bounced off teammate Kasey Kahne’s car and backed the No. 48 into the outside wall. … A drivetrain issue left Kyle Larson with a 33rd place finish.

NOTABLE: It’s been so long since Busch won a Cup race that he made a slight faux pas in victory lane. During his NBCSN interview, he said, “This is Toyota’s 100th Sprint Cup, uh, Monster Energy win. This is the first time I’ve been doing this (since Monster took over for Sprint as series entitlement sponsor this season), so I need a break.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It’s been a frustrating year but an awesome day today.” – Race winner Kyle Busch.

WHAT’S NEXT: I Love New York 355 at The Glen; Sunday, August 6, 3 p.m. ET, Watkins Glen International.

Clint Bowyer captures Stage 2 of Overton’s 400 at Pocono, first stage win of season

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 30, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

Clint Bowyer took the lead four laps from the end of Stage 2 (Laps 51-100) and held on to record his first stage win of 2017 in Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Brad Keselowski finished second, followed by Danica Patrick, Kurt Busch and Ryan Newman.

Martin Truex Jr. was leading with a 1.4-second advantage, but chose to pit on Lap 95, just like Kyle Busch, who earned the Stage 1 win earlier in the race.

There are 60 more laps (Laps 101-160) for the final stage in the scheduled 160-lap event.

On Lap 58, Jimmie Johnson made contact with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kasey Kahne, who won last Sunday at Indianapolis.

Johnson spun and backed into the Turn 3 wall, suffering heavy damage to the rear end of his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, ending his day.

“It was just hard racing,” Johnson told NBCSN. “The 5 (Kahne) washed up into me and kind of finished me off. It wasn’t the kind of day we wanted to have. Just a bummer day for this while Lowe’s team.”

On Lap 71, Kyle Larson suffered an apparent drivetrain issue. He brought his car to the garage and hopes repairs can be made to get the No. 42 back on-track.