Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

What Drivers Said after Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 30, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT

Kyle Busch – Winner: “It’s been a frustrating year, but an awesome day today. … We didn’t really outsmart anyone today, we just kind of played our race and our own strategy and thought about it a little differently than others and it worked out for us.”

Kevin Harvick – finished second: “Kyle (Busch) had the class of the field all weekend. His car was really, really fast. He got the pole. Got the win. Pretty much just charged through the field. We definitely have a little bit of work to do. I feel like we got closer and closer. I feel like we raced around all the Toyotas all day. Just proud of everyone on the Mobil 1 Ford.”

Martin Truex Jr. — finished third: “It wasn’t the right strategy, but I think we still had a shot at it if we hadn’t got caught up there at the end in traffic so bad. Just kept catching lapped cars in the wrong spots and that cost us second without a doubt. I don’t know if we could have beat Kyle (Busch), he was really, really fast there at the end and we were off there at the end.”

Brad Keselowski – finished fifth: “A strategy day for sure. Our car was okay. I thought we had the best strategy out there, we just needed a little bit more speed.”

Clint Bowyer – finished sixth: “It was a big pit strategy day for sure and you know that going into a race like this. Our car was good all weekend. We unloaded a fast car. This is the best car that we’ve unloaded in quite some time. A little bit different build. Hopefully this is what we’re looking for, what I’m looking for and build on this.”

Erik Jones — finished eighth: “It was okay, just up and down, just needed track position most of the day and then got behind, had a loose wheel and put us way behind. Just had to work back from that. The SiriusXM Camry had good speed, but just the handling wasn’t great all day – rear grip really. We made some adjustments throughout the day and just have to keep working at it.”

Chase Elliott – finished 10th: “Our race was alright.  I made a mistake, thought I had a flat tire and pretty much ruined our day.”

Kasey Kahne – finished 11th: “We had a strong car, just track position was tough. … (On his run-in with Jimmie Johnson) Jimmie was high and everybody was going by him on the inside. I followed the next car and I was like way lower than where the groove is and he still hit me. I thought maybe he couldn’t steer because he had a problem or like something was flat because he obviously spun right after that. So, I’m not exactly sure what happened to him.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. – finished 12th: “Man, I don’t know where the speed is that the front three or four have and they’ve got it every week. We don’t have that and we are not going to find it in that garage on Friday or Saturday. If we don’t show up with it, we ain’t going to find it. That is somewhere in the shop … so we will have to keep working back there.”

Kurt Busch – finished 13th: “I thought we did a good job on strategy based off the pace of our car. We were just kind of welded to 15th-place all day. We weren’t close enough to gamble and pit while it was under green conditions and the Stage breaks. We just kept chipping away at it. Restarts for us were 50-50; some were good, some were bad. Overall, we experimented with some suspension and we know not to do that again.”

Ryan Newman — finished 14th: “Our Caterpillar Chevrolet was loose in Turn 1 and tight in Turn 3 for most of the race. We had some pit strategy scenarios and we chose to go for the stage points in Stage 2 which was good for our team. But I found with our overall handling, our speed was in line with the six to seven cars in front of us and when you are all running equal, it’s tough to pass. We definitely have improved our race package from when we raced here in the spring. I’m happy to see our team starting to make the turn for a change to have a strong run during the Playoffs.”

Danica Patrick — finished 15th: “The Code 3 Associates Ford team did a great job today getting us another top-15. We have really gained some consistency over the past few weekends. I think we’re going to put together more top-15s and top-10s this season as long as we can stay out of trouble and finish the race.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — finished 16th: “This is probably one of the best cars I’ve had at Pocono. We should’ve had a better finish today but the pit-road speeding penalty cost us. Overall we had a good weekend and will keep learning in these final races before the playoffs.”

Paul Menard — finished 19th: “We had our work cut out for us from the opening laps here at Pocono Raceway. When they wrecked ahead of us on the first lap, I got into the back of another car and it damaged the nose and hood on the Moen/Menards Chevrolet. The guys in the pits worked on it each stop and finally got it fixed up to where it wasn’t an issue. Thanks to my team, we were able to earn a top-20 finish. They kept fighting and never gave up.”

Trevor Bayne — finished 20th: “We were just really tight at the end. As each run got longer the handling would shift more and more toward being tight on the exit of the corners. But I want thank all of my guys for their hard work this weekend. We’ll rebound from this next week in Watkins Glen. We got a top-10 there last year and I’m confident that we can unload another fast AdvoCare Ford when we get there next week.”

Austin Dillon — finished 21st: “We got off on the wrong foot today that’s for sure. It’s one of those situations where we were at the wrong place at the wrong time. We got hit from behind on Lap 1. I hate if for our American Ethanol team but they pulled together and worked hard to make the repairs so we didn’t lose any laps. This weekend was a challenge from the get-go, but we are by no means giving up. We keep improving on our cars and it’s just a matter of time before we start seeing better results.”

Kyle Larson – finished 33rd: “I had a drive shaft break. I don’t know if it was my doing or what, but I didn’t change my motion up or anything like that. I thought it was fairly normal from what I did and everything just shattered when I got into third gear. Yeah, a little disappointing because our Energizer Chevy was pretty good today.  I thought we had a top five car for sure.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON – finished 35th: “It’s just hard racing. … I was in the outside lane and losing some spots. I think the No. 5 washed-up into me and kind of finished me off over there in Turn 3. It’s definitely not the day we wanted to have but I don’t think either one of those situations were intentional by any stretch. It’s just a bummer day for this whole Lowe’s team and we’ll get our Chevy ready for next week and go do it again.”

Aric Almirola – finished 38th: “(What happened on the first lap crash?) I have no idea. Our Smithfield Ford Fusion was really good to start off there. I had passed about seven cars the first two corners. I was making a lot of progress and then we got to Turn 3 and everybody just stacked up. I saw some smoke. I saw some cars stopped. I got piled in from behind and just drove into the accident. I haven’t seen a replay and have no idea what caused the wreck. Sort of a bummer not to even make a whole lap. Not our day.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Adam Stevens relieved after Kyle Busch breaks through for Pocono win

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 30, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Week after week, Adam Stevens gave Kyle Busch the best race car he could.

Yet week after week, for an agonizing 36 consecutive races, Busch and Stevens failed to wind up in victory lane. And let’s not forget the four-race suspension Stevens served as penalty for having a tire come off Busch’s car in early June.

But that’s all past history after Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway. Busch finally earned his first win since the 2016 Brickyard 400 and earned his way into the upcoming 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs.

While Busch was relieved to finally take the checkered flag, no one was likely more relieved than Stevens. The right car and the right strategy finally paid off.

“There was a fair amount of relief there,” Stevens told NBCSN after the race. “It seems like every week we’ve had a fast car and just had something go wrong. That list of things of things to go wrong got so big we had to go through it.

“Today was our day. In qualifying, we barely snuck through the first round and then held on for the pole, and then we almost slid through the box one time today. When Lady Luck is on your side, she is.”

While other drivers like Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. pitted early, Stevens chose a different strategy and kept Busch on the track.

“If we had a caution and where it fell, it could really mess it up,” Stevens said. “We saw that they came out with a bit of traffic and knew that would hold them back, so it was just a matter of maximizing the tire disadvantage they were going to have at the end.”

While Stevens can breathe a little easier, knowing his driver is now in the playoffs with Sunday’s win, there’s precious little time to enjoy it.

“Every Monday’s a new Monday, we leave last weekend behind us and start anew,” Stevens said. “You’ve seen it every week, but it’s nice to finally get that wind behind us and really move on.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Kevin Harvick finishes runner-up at Pocono once again (video)

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 30, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

The Overton’s 400 came down to two celebrated Cup drivers who have won almost everywhere but Pocono Raceway.

The day ended with Kevin Harvick still looking for his first Pocono victory after he finished second to Kyle Busch, who got the win.

Harvick never officially led a lap, but he took the lead from Denny Hamlin on Lap 143 until Busch gave the rear of his No. 4 Chevrolet a bump in Turn 3 and shot to the lead.

Seventeen laps later, Harvick was finishing second for the second straight Pocono race. He finished on the bumper of Ryan Blaney in the June 11 race. Busch’s margin of victory was 6.178 seconds.

“I knew the only chance I had was to get through the corner correctly,” Harvick told NBCSN. “And I got in there and got loose all the way through the corner. … I’m sure he thought I was going to go and I didn’t accelerate. I was trying to stay on the bottom to park the thing and get going and he just had a good roll.”

The result is Harvick’s fifth top 10 in the last six races.

Pocono remains one of three active tracks Harvick has not won at yet in the Cup Series, including Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway.

Watch the above video for the full interview.

Traffic thwarts strategy, chance to win for Martin Truex Jr.

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 30, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

LONG POND, Pa. — For all the planning, there was nothing crew chief Cole Pearn could do about the traffic.

Focused on a win — Pearn pitted Martin Truex Jr. before the end of Stage 2 even though Truex was leading — Pearn thought he had the right strategy Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Instead, Truex finished third to winner Kyle Busch and runner-up Kevin Harvick.

When Truex exited pit road after making his final stop on Lap 126, he returned to the track behind Denny Hamlin, who had pitted a lap earlier. Both ran into heavy traffic.

“We were in a good spot there,’’ Truex said. “We proceeded to catch lapped traffic in every single wrong place possible. That ultimately cost us second.’’

Truex got bottled in traffic a few laps later. That allowed Harvick to pass. 

Busch pitted from the lead on Lap 135. Crew chief Adam Stevens said he kept Busch on track longer to ensure that traffic wouldn’t be an issue when Busch exited pit road. That allowed Busch to catch the leaders.

“I think the key for him was staying out there and then having clean air on old tires,’’ Hamlin said of Busch. “He was running good times, 52.5s or so. We come out on new tires where we should be running 51-somethings, but we’re running 53s in the pack. We didn’t get any benefit from our new tires, so when he comes back out, and has the new tires and clean air, you see what happened there, he was able to maneuver pretty easily.’’

Said Truex: When (Busch) got to us, we were all half used up. He still had really good tires because he was in clean air the whole time.

Pearn’s strategy was partially set when he pitted Truex on Lap 97 — three laps before the end of Stage 2.

“Five (playoff) points is a lot better than one bonus point,’’ Pearn said for the decision.

Pearn said it also helped that Kyle Larson, who is second in the points to Truex, had problems earlier in the race and was due for a poor finish (33rd). Knowing that Larson wasn’t going to gain any points made it easier for Pearn to make the call and give up the one playoff point and 10 stage points for winning that stage. Truex has an 85-point lead on Larson in the season standings with five races left until the playoffs begin.

That set Pearn for the next stop. Then Hamlin pitted.

“Our original plan was to split the run like (Busch) did,’’ Pearn said. “We were ready for whatever. We were going to let everybody behind us dictate what we did. I thought (Busch) was going to come too (with Hamlin). It was just a scenario you didn’t want to be way off strategy to everybody. Didn’t quite anticipate hitting the lapped traffic as bad as we did. And we hit them like every corner.’’

While traffic didn’t go Truex’s way, pit road wasn’t an issue. Truex raced with new front tire changers. The team gets its pit crew from Joe Gibbs Racing, which suspended Truex’s tire changers for an incident on pit road with Stevens last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Pearn said he was pleased with the how new front tire changer John Royer and new rear tire changer Kip Wolfmier performed.

“They did good,’’ Pearn said. “The first (stop), they hung a lug (nut) but then after that they settled in. For coming together as a group you couldn’t have asked for them to have done any better. I’m proud of them.’’

 and on Facebook

Brad Keselowski: ‘Need a lot of speed to keep up with the Toyotas’ (video)

2 Comments
By Daniel McFadinJul 30, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT

Though he led laps and finished fifth in the Overton’s 400, Brad Keselowski conceded there wasn’t much he or anyone else could do stop the Toyota-powered cars at Pocono Raceway.

“Just need a lot of speed to keep up with the Toyotas,” Keselowski told NBCSN. “They’re about a half second faster than the field right now. You got to be perfect and then some and my guys there were perfect, but not enough to overcome the speed there. Got to go to work. Those guys have found a bunch and it doesn’t look like NASCAR is going to take whatever it is away.”

Keselowski was one of three Ford drivers to finish in the top 10, which had six Toyotas and the one Chevrolet of Chase Elliott.

While Keselowski led once for six laps, five Toyota drivers combined to lead 136 of the race’s 160 laps.

The top five was Keselowski’s second in row and his 11th of the year.