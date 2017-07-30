Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Today’s Cup Series race at Pocono: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Daniel McFadinJul 30, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

The NASCAR Cup Series holds its second race of the year at Pocono Raceway with the Overton’s 400.

Ryan Blaney looks to defend his June win at the “Tricky Triangle,” Kyle Busch aims for his first win in over a year, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes Pocono will deliver him a win and a spot in the playoffs.

Pocono is one of three tracks this year that will host qualifying a few hours before the race.

Here’s all the important info you need ahead of the green flag.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m. by Peter Hagemann, vice president of E Commerce Overton’s. Green flag is set for 3:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 7 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Robin Smith will perform the Anthem at 3:o1 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Ryan Blaney led the final 10 laps after passing Kyle Busch to win his first-career Cup race, beating out Kevin Harvick.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Some Cup drivers anxious about qualifying and racing on same day
By Dustin LongJul 29, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

LONG POND, Pa. — It’s not a novel concept, qualifying shortly before a race, but it is new to Cup teams, so it’s natural that competitors have concerns heading into Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Cup teams will qualify at 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:18 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Qualifying and racing on the same day is common in the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, but not to Cup.

Cup teams also will qualify and race on the same day at Watkins Glen and Martinsville. The purpose of shortening race weekends is to give crews more time at home and help teams cut travel costs. If it works, more races could see this schedule. With no track action on Friday, tracks are holding fan fests with Cup drivers.

As Cup teams prepare to qualify and race on the same day, there’s some anxiety.

“I’m not crazy about qualifying Sunday,’’ said Matt Kenseth, who had the fastest lap in the opening practice session Saturday. “I’d rather qualify Saturday night. Especially Watkins Glen. Just with shifting and all that stuff. Backup cars aren’t allowed to have engines in them. If you have something go wrong that close to the race and got to get a backup car out, or miss a shift and got to put an engine in it or something, you’re really flirting with not even being able to start the race.

“I guess that’s the part that probably concerns me the most. I like the idea of two-day shows and the condensed scheduled. If it’s me, I’d rather qualify on Saturday night or much earlier on Sunday.’’

Said Ryan Newman: “The biggest question mark is if you tear a car up, you’ve got to have time to get the backup out. We’ll see. They’ve, I guess, tried to put their best educated guess of what time we need to cover all bases and, hopefully, we don’t have to cover all bases.’’

Even with the challenges, Kevin Harvick said the move to this type of schedule is good for teams.

“It saves the guys a lot of work in the garage,’’ he said. “It saves the teams a lot of money from dumping oils and putting on brake rotors and all the things we do to the cars. I like how we’re trying to clean all this up and adding this type of fan event is something we can do every week.’’

The challenge for teams will be to have a setup that qualifies well but is better in the race.

“Having to qualify in race trim with just impounded adjustments, it’s going to be really tricky to figure it out,’’ Martin Truex Jr. said. “It’s going to be handful, I’m sure.’’

After qualifying, teams will only be able to do the following to their car when accompanied by a NASCAR official:

• Plug in oil heater.

• Turn Master Switch ON/OFF.

• Open Hood. 

• Open oil cooler bypass valve.

• Cool down unit lines may be removed 

• Set cooling system level. (may add water manually or with the cool down unit)

• Add or remove tape

What Xfinity Series drivers said after the U.S. Cellular 250 (video)

By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT

Ryan Preece claimed victory in his second Xfinity race of the year and the 38th of his career.

He is the third Xfinity driver to earn his first-career win at Iowa Speedway. He is the ninth driver in series history to get his first-career pole and first-career win in the same race.

Here’s what the other top finishers had to say about the U.S. Cellular 250.

Kyle Benjamin– Finished second

Benjamin earned his first top five and top-10 finishes of his career in his fourth start of the year. His previous best was 16th at Pocono.

“I just needed more laps,” Benjamin told NBC. “I think our car was better on the long run there. I didn’t want to see the caution. … I was real surprised at the fire-off speed we had.  able to get beside (Ryan Preece) there at the end. But most importantly I learned a lot today. … There’s a lot I can carry throughout the year.”

Brian Scott – Finished third 

Brian Scott retired from full-time NASCAR competition after the 2016 season and made his first start of the year for Richard Childress Racing. It was his first Xfinity start since the 2015 finale.

“We weren’t very good in the first segment,” Scott told NBC. “We weren’t very good in the second segment but we made a big adjustment at the end of Segment 2. From then on I knew if we could battle back from the loss of track position and it came down to a long run that we had a shot. The restarts at the end (were) not what I wanted to see I thought but it ended up working to our advantage. It was fun. It was fun to be back out there. Congrats to Ryan Preece.’’

Brennan Poole – Finished fourth

Poole earned his first top five of the season. His previous best finish was seventh twice (Daytona II, Indianapolis).

“I felt like we had a shot at the win there at the end,” Poole told NBC. “I spun the tires a little bit on that last restart and I couldn’t quite roll up to (Ryan Preece) enough to try to make a move to make anything happen.  I was just behind a little it.”

Cole Custer – Finished fifth

Custer earned his fourth top five and his second in as many races.

“We definitely made huge gains on it since the last time we were here,” Custer told NBC. “Our short-track program definitely hasn’t been our strong suit, but we brought something completely different and it paid off. I was really proud of that.

Elliott Sadler continues to lead Xfinity standings after Iowa

By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT

Elliott Sadler left Iowa Speedway still holding the Xfinity Series points standings.

With a 54-point lead over JR Motorsports teammate William Byron, Sadler has led the points after all but two races this season. His current stretch dates back to the June 17 race at Michigan.

Completing the top five are Justin Allgaier (-143), Brennan Poole (-189) and Daniel Hemric (-219).

Results of Xfinity race at Iowa

By Dustin LongJul 29, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT

Ryan Preece scored his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday, holding off several drivers also seeking their first career series win to capture the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway.

Preece, running his second race of the season with Joe Gibbs Racing, finished ahead of JGR teammate Kyle Benjamin, who does not have a series win. Brian Scott, who came out of retirement, placed third, just missing on his first career series victory. Brennan Poole was fourth and rookie Cole Custer was fifth. They both seek their first Xfinity victory.

 