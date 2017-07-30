Today’s Cup Series race at Pocono: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

The NASCAR Cup Series holds its second race of the year at Pocono Raceway with the Overton’s 400.
Ryan Blaney looks to defend his June win at the “Tricky Triangle,” Kyle Busch aims for his first win in over a year, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes Pocono will deliver him a win and a spot in the playoffs.
Pocono is one of three tracks this year that will host qualifying a few hours before the race.
Here’s all the important info you need ahead of the green flag.
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m. by Peter Hagemann, vice president of E Commerce Overton’s. Green flag is set for 3:18 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 7 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Robin Smith will perform the Anthem at 3:o1 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at race time.
LAST TIME: Ryan Blaney led the final 10 laps after passing Kyle Busch to win his first-career Cup race, beating out Kevin Harvick.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.