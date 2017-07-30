Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Starting lineup for today’s Cup race at Pocono

By Dustin LongJul 30, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

LONG POND, Pa. – For the fourth time this season, Kyle Busch and points leader Martin Truex Jr. will start on the front row.

Busch won the pole in qualifying earlier in the day. Truex will start second for today’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Jamie McMurray starts third and is followed by Denny Hamlin and June Pocono winner Ryan Blaney.

Click here for Cup starting lineup

By Dustin LongJul 30, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT

LONG POND, Pa. – Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., who wrecked battling for the lead last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will start on the front row for today’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Busch won the pole. Truex starts second for today’s race at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. This is the fourth time that Busch and Truex have started on the front row this season.

This is Busch’s 24th career pole and second in a row. He has five poles this season.

Jamie McMurray starts third and is followed by Denny Hamlin and June Pocono winner Ryan Blaney.

Sixth through 10th: Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, rookie Daniel Suarez, rookie Erik Jones and Joey Logano.

Click here for qualifying results

Truex is without both his tire changers today. Joe Gibbs Racing supplies Furniture Row Racing with pit crews. JGR suspended both of Truex’s tire changers three races after they were involved in a confrontation with Busch’s crew chief, Kyle Busch, last weekend at Indianapolis.

Joe Gibbs explained Sunday morning that video of the incident last week on pit road didn’t show everything and said there was no reason to penalize Stevens for his actions.

By Dustin LongJul 30, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT

LONG POND, Pa – Car owner Joe Gibbs defended the decision to suspend two JGR pit crew members who work on Martin Truex Jr.’s Furniture Row Racing team, saying video of their confrontation with crew chief Adam Stevens at Indianapolis didn’t show everything.

Gibbs declined to reveal what else happened.

“No sense in going in all of that,” Gibbs said Sunday morning at Pocono Raceway. “(The video) didn’t show everything.”

Kyle Busch, who starts on the pole, said Sunday: “It was pretty poor reporting by much of everybody with the TV camera and everything else. How they cut it short. Obviously there was some instigation going on, and Adam didn’t feel that was all that necessary and wanted to make sure those employees knew that, knowing that they were JGR in-house employees.

“He probably wouldn’t have done that if they were in-house Furniture Row employees, so it’s just the nature of what all was going on there, and who the people where there and who they were associated with.”

MORE: Jeff Burton – Pit crew suspensions send wrong message

Issues started when Truex, the points leader, and Kyle Busch wrecked on a restart while battling for the lead last weekend at Indy. Truex took the blame. Busch said he got a text from Truex on Monday (“Things happen,” Busch said, “you move on.”).

Afterward, Stevens, Busch’s crew chief, walked by the Furniture Row Racing pit on the way to the garage. Video shows Lee Cunningham, a rear tire changer on Truex’s team clapping. Stevens walks into the Furniture Row Racing pit stall and confronts Cunningham. Chris Taylor, front tire changer on Truex’s team, then comes over and shoves Stevens, telling Stevens to get out of the team’s pit box.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced this week it was suspending both crew members three races. Joe Gibbs Racing supplies the pit crew to Furniture Row Racing as part their alliance.

“I think we took what we felt was the appropriate action,” Gibbs said.

Truex said the suspension will have “a big impact” on his team while they’re out.

Gibbs said Sunday he isn’t worried about those who suggest the decision to suspend those crew members hinders Furniture Row Racing by taking away both its tire changers for three races.

“People are always going to say all kinds of things,” Gibbs said. “I don’t think you can worry about that. Obviously, they’ll be back.”

Gibbs also said there was no reason to discipline Stevens.

Burton: Pit crew suspensions send the wrong message about the emotions that link everyone in NASCAR

By Jeff BurtonJul 30, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Two drivers racing for a win wreck on a restart, and a few crew members from each of their teams have words after the incident.

It seems like an everyday chain of events for a NASCAR race, but last Sunday took on new meaning after Joe Gibbs Racing suspended two employees on the pit crew of Martin Truex Jr., whose wreck with Kyle Busch triggered the argument.

The crew member who taunted Adam Stevens, Busch’s crew chief, was wrong. But Stevens’ decision to enter the pit box of the taunting crew member also was wrong.  The second crew member who screamed at Stevens made a forceful demand, but everyone in racing understands the unwritten rule of “don’t come in my pit area.”

No one threw a punch. No one was injured.

It was just some highly competitive people blowing off some steam — but two of the three won’t be at Pocono Raceway this weekend because they are employees of JGR.

This is wrong.

To be clear, I haven’t won multiple Super Bowls as a coach, nor have I run a business with hundreds of employees, but I believe this is the incorrect precedent to set for crew members and the fans of the sport. I’m of the belief that most fans tune in to see individual drivers battle it out for wins and positions — not an individual organization made up of multiple teams.

Imagine Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin having an on-track incident while racing for a win and then having words afterwards and the next week one is suspended because they are on the same team.

Oh, wait: That mostly happened during the 2010 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. What didn’t happen were suspensions for either driver.

How is this different? Because corporate decorum doesn’t allow an employee of lower stature to confront a “superior”? Has this sport moved in the direction that it’s OK to hold crew members within the context of a race to that standard?

I damn sure hope not.

I do not condone or approve of violence in solving problems, but that didn’t happen here.

I would not have supported a suspension for Kyle Busch when he threw a punch at Joey Logano earlier this year (NASCAR and JGR did not penalize Busch). But had the punch landed and caused an injury to Joey, I believe a substantial fine would have been appropriate.

None of those involved at Indy threw a punch, and yet two are sitting at home because of a decision by Joe Gibbs Racing (again, NASCAR wasn’t involved in any penalties).

This is wrong for the crew members and wrong for our fans.

Team members should have pride and passion for their individual teams. It should hurt like hell when things go badly, while winning should bring a feeling of success and accomplishment that compares with nothing else.

It’s the essence of NASCAR and all of sports. If they don’t have that passion, how can fans share it?

Multicar teams have provided security for team owners, drivers, employees and NASCAR itself, but they have also created some issues that are not so favorable — and this is clearly one of them.

Martin Truex Jr.’s fans are pissed off that Kyle Busch decided it was no longer time to play nice on restarts. Kyle Busch’s fans are furious that Martin lost control and took out Kyle and his chance to end a yearlong winless streak.

Why shouldn’t the teams be allowed to have the same emotions?

Normal corporate policies have no place in sports arenas where emotions are a requirement for success.

When the teams and drivers don’t care — or aren’t allowed to show their emotions in a reasonable way — then fans will certainly not be far behind.

And if that happens, we all are the losers.

Today’s Cup Series race at Pocono: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Daniel McFadinJul 30, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

The NASCAR Cup Series holds its second race of the year at Pocono Raceway with the Overton’s 400.

Ryan Blaney looks to defend his June win at the “Tricky Triangle,” Kyle Busch aims for his first win in over a year, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes Pocono will deliver him a win and a spot in the playoffs.

Pocono is one of three tracks this year that will host qualifying a few hours before the race.

Here’s all the important info you need ahead of the green flag.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m. by Peter Hagemann, vice president of E Commerce Overton’s. Green flag is set for 3:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 7 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Robin Smith will perform the Anthem at 3:o1 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Ryan Blaney led the final 10 laps after passing Kyle Busch to win his first-career Cup race, beating out Kevin Harvick.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.