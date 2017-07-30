Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Overton’s 400 begins with multi-car crash on Lap 1

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 30, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT

The Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway got off to a rough start with an eight-car wreck on the first lap in Turn 3.

The wreck began when Matt Kenseth made slight contact with the left-rear quarter panel of Jimmie Johnson, got loose and spun.

Kenseth caused a chain reaction as cars began slowing to avoid him. The wreck included Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, Danica Patrick, Paul Menard and Matt DiBenedetto.

Almirola and DiBenedetto were eliminated from the race.

“My feelings are hurt, my back is fine,” Almirola told NBCSN. Almirola missed seven points races and the All-Star Race earlier in the season for a back injury sustained in a wreck at Kansas Speedway.

“Our Smithfield Ford Fusion was really good to start off there,” Almirola said. “I had passed about seven cars the first two corners. I was making a lot of progress and then we got to Turn 3 and everybody just stacked up. I saw some smoke. I saw some cars stopped. I got piled in from behind and just drove into the accident. I haven’t seen a replay and have no idea what caused the wreck. Sort of a bummer not to even make a whole lap. Not our day.”

The race went back to green on Lap 8.

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Pocono

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 30, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. He has been so close many times at this track; it makes sense this season would be the breakthrough.

Dustin Long

Martin Truex Jr. Poke the bear and you get hurt. This team will rally around losing two tire changers to suspension.

Daniel McFadin

Kevin Harvick. After missing out on a victory here in June by one spot, Harvick crosses Pocono off his tracks to win at.

Jerry Bonkowski

Chase Elliott. He’ll join Chris Buescher and Ryan Blaney to become the third driver to earn his first career Cup win in as many races at Pocono on Sunday.

Starting lineup for today’s Cup race at Pocono

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 30, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

LONG POND, Pa. – For the fourth time this season, Kyle Busch and points leader Martin Truex Jr. will start on the front row.

Busch won the pole in qualifying earlier in the day. Truex will start second for today’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Jamie McMurray starts third and is followed by Denny Hamlin and June Pocono winner Ryan Blaney.

Click here for Cup starting lineup

Kyle Busch wins Cup pole at Pocono; Martin Truex Jr. starts second

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 30, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT

LONG POND, Pa. – Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., who wrecked battling for the lead last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will start on the front row for today’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Busch won the pole. Truex starts second for today’s race at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. This is the fourth time that Busch and Truex have started on the front row this season.

This is Busch’s 24th career pole and second in a row. He has five poles this season.

Jamie McMurray starts third and is followed by Denny Hamlin and June Pocono winner Ryan Blaney.

Sixth through 10th: Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, rookie Daniel Suarez, rookie Erik Jones and Joey Logano.

Click here for qualifying results

Truex is without both his tire changers today. Joe Gibbs Racing supplies Furniture Row Racing with pit crews. JGR suspended both of Truex’s tire changers three races after they were involved in a confrontation with Busch’s crew chief, Kyle Busch, last weekend at Indianapolis.

Joe Gibbs explained Sunday morning that video of the incident last week on pit road didn’t show everything and said there was no reason to penalize Stevens for his actions.

 and on Facebook

Joe Gibbs says video of confrontation on pit road at Indy didn’t show everything

3 Comments
By Dustin LongJul 30, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT

LONG POND, Pa – Car owner Joe Gibbs defended the decision to suspend two JGR pit crew members who work on Martin Truex Jr.’s Furniture Row Racing team, saying video of their confrontation with crew chief Adam Stevens at Indianapolis didn’t show everything.

Gibbs declined to reveal what else happened.

“No sense in going in all of that,” Gibbs said Sunday morning at Pocono Raceway. “(The video) didn’t show everything.”

Kyle Busch, who starts on the pole, said Sunday: “It was pretty poor reporting by much of everybody with the TV camera and everything else. How they cut it short. Obviously there was some instigation going on, and Adam didn’t feel that was all that necessary and wanted to make sure those employees knew that, knowing that they were JGR in-house employees.

“He probably wouldn’t have done that if they were in-house Furniture Row employees, so it’s just the nature of what all was going on there, and who the people where there and who they were associated with.”

MORE: Jeff Burton – Pit crew suspensions send wrong message

Issues started when Truex, the points leader, and Kyle Busch wrecked on a restart while battling for the lead last weekend at Indy. Truex took the blame. Busch said he got a text from Truex on Monday (“Things happen,” Busch said, “you move on.”).

Afterward, Stevens, Busch’s crew chief, walked by the Furniture Row Racing pit on the way to the garage. Video shows Lee Cunningham, a rear tire changer on Truex’s team clapping. Stevens walks into the Furniture Row Racing pit stall and confronts Cunningham. Chris Taylor, front tire changer on Truex’s team, then comes over and shoves Stevens, telling Stevens to get out of the team’s pit box.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced this week it was suspending both crew members three races. Joe Gibbs Racing supplies the pit crew to Furniture Row Racing as part their alliance.

“I think we took what we felt was the appropriate action,” Gibbs said.

Truex said the suspension will have “a big impact” on his team while they’re out.

Gibbs said Sunday he isn’t worried about those who suggest the decision to suspend those crew members hinders Furniture Row Racing by taking away both its tire changers for three races.

“People are always going to say all kinds of things,” Gibbs said. “I don’t think you can worry about that. Obviously, they’ll be back.”

Gibbs also said there was no reason to discipline Stevens.

 and on Facebook