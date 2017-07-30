Kyle Busch captures Stage 1 of Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch leads Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway following the completion of the 50-lap Stage 1.

Busch led 30 of the first 50 laps. It’s his eighth stage win of the season and fourth straight over the last three races.

Pocono is one of only two tracks (Charlotte Motor Speedway is the other) Busch has never won a NASCAR Cup race at.

Martin Truex Jr. is running second, followed by Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney, who won at Pocono last month.

Stage 2 will be from Laps 51-100, with the full race scheduled for 160 laps.

The race didn’t even reach one completed lap when a major wreck occurred involving entering Turn 3. Matt Kenseth appeared to get loose, with several cars wrecking behind trying to avoid him, including Austin Dillon, Danica Patrick, Paul Menard, Matt DiBenedetto, Chris Buescher, Aric Almirola and Michael McDowell.

Almirola and DiBenedetto are officially out of the race due to irreparable damage to their Ford Fusions.

“It’s frustrating we couldn’t make even one lap,” Almirola told NBCSN.