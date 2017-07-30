Jimmie Johnson wrecks out of Overton’s 400 early in Stage 2 (video)

Jimmie Johnson is out of the Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway after wrecking out on Lap 58.
Two laps into the first green-flag run of Stage 2, Johnson’s teammate Kasey Kahne drifted up the track in Turn 3 and rubbed against his left-rear corner panel. Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet immediately got out of shape, spun and backed into the outside wall.
It’s the latest in a rough stretch for Johnson, who recorded his third DNF in the last four races. It’s his fifth of the year.
The lap before the accident Johnson had a run-in with Ryan Blaney on the straightaway before Turn 3, which caused them to get into the grass before continuing.
“Just hard racing,” Johnson told NBCSN. “(With Blaney), we were going into Turn 3 and the guys were lifting and he just missed his marks a little bit. Luckily I didn’t crash. Then I was in the outside lane, losing some spot. I think (Kahne) washed up into me and kind of finished me off over there in Turn 3.”
Clint Bowyer took the lead four laps from the end of Stage 2 (Laps 51-100) and held on to record his first stage win of 2017 in Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Brad Keselowski finished second, followed by Danica Patrick, Kurt Busch and Ryan Newman.
Martin Truex Jr. was leading with a 1.4-second advantage, but chose to pit on Lap 95, just like Kyle Busch, who earned the Stage 1 win earlier in the race.
There are 60 more laps (Laps 101-160) for the final stage in the scheduled 160-lap event.
On Lap 71, Kyle Larson suffered an apparent drivetrain issue. He brought his car to the garage and hopes repairs can be made to get the No. 42 back on-track.
Pole-sitter Kyle Busch leads Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway following the completion of the 50-lap Stage 1.
Busch led 30 of the first 50 laps. It’s his eighth stage win of the season and fourth straight over the last three races.
Pocono is one of only two tracks (Charlotte Motor Speedway is the other) Busch has never won a NASCAR Cup race at.
Martin Truex Jr. is running second, followed by Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney, who won at Pocono last month.
Stage 2 will be from Laps 51-100, with the full race scheduled for 160 laps.
The Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway got off to a rough start with an eight-car wreck on the first lap in Turn 3.
The wreck began when Matt Kenseth made slight contact with the left-rear quarter panel of Jimmie Johnson, got loose and spun.
Kenseth caused a chain reaction as cars began slowing to avoid him. The wreck included Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, Danica Patrick, Paul Menard and Matt DiBenedetto.
Almirola and DiBenedetto were eliminated from the race.
“My feelings are hurt, my back is fine,” Almirola told NBCSN. Almirola missed seven points races and the All-Star Race earlier in the season for a back injury sustained in a wreck at Kansas Speedway.
“Our Smithfield Ford Fusion was really good to start off there,” Almirola said. “I had passed about seven cars the first two corners. I was making a lot of progress and then we got to Turn 3 and everybody just stacked up. I saw some smoke. I saw some cars stopped. I got piled in from behind and just drove into the accident. I haven’t seen a replay and have no idea what caused the wreck. Sort of a bummer not to even make a whole lap. Not our day.”
The race went back to green on Lap 8.
Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.
Nate Ryan
Kyle Busch. He has been so close many times at this track; it makes sense this season would be the breakthrough.
Dustin Long
Martin Truex Jr. Poke the bear and you get hurt. This team will rally around losing two tire changers to suspension.
Daniel McFadin
Kevin Harvick. After missing out on a victory here in June by one spot, Harvick crosses Pocono off his tracks to win at.
Jerry Bonkowski
Chase Elliott. He’ll join Chris Buescher and Ryan Blaney to become the third driver to earn his first career Cup win in as many races at Pocono on Sunday.