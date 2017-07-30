Jimmie Johnson wrecks out of Overton’s 400 early in Stage 2 (video)

Jimmie Johnson is out of the Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway after wrecking out on Lap 58.

Two laps into the first green-flag run of Stage 2, Johnson’s teammate Kasey Kahne drifted up the track in Turn 3 and rubbed against his left-rear corner panel. Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet immediately got out of shape, spun and backed into the outside wall.

It’s the latest in a rough stretch for Johnson, who recorded his third DNF in the last four races. It’s his fifth of the year.

The lap before the accident Johnson had a run-in with Ryan Blaney on the straightaway before Turn 3, which caused them to get into the grass before continuing.

“Just hard racing,” Johnson told NBCSN. “(With Blaney), we were going into Turn 3 and the guys were lifting and he just missed his marks a little bit. Luckily I didn’t crash. Then I was in the outside lane, losing some spot. I think (Kahne) washed up into me and kind of finished me off over there in Turn 3.”