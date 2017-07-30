Clint Bowyer captures Stage 2 of Overton’s 400 at Pocono, first stage win of season

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Clint Bowyer took the lead four laps from the end of Stage 2 (Laps 51-100) and held on to record his first stage win of 2017 in Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Brad Keselowski finished second, followed by Danica Patrick, Kurt Busch and Ryan Newman.

Martin Truex Jr. was leading with a 1.4-second advantage, but chose to pit on Lap 95, just like Kyle Busch, who earned the Stage 1 win earlier in the race.

There are 60 more laps (Laps 101-160) for the final stage in the scheduled 160-lap event.

On Lap 58, Jimmie Johnson made contact with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kasey Kahne, who won last Sunday at Indianapolis.

Johnson spun and backed into the Turn 3 wall, suffering heavy damage to the rear end of his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, ending his day.

“It was just hard racing,” Johnson told NBCSN. “The 5 (Kahne) washed up into me and kind of finished me off. It wasn’t the kind of day we wanted to have. Just a bummer day for this while Lowe’s team.”

On Lap 71, Kyle Larson suffered an apparent drivetrain issue. He brought his car to the garage and hopes repairs can be made to get the No. 42 back on-track.