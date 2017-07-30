Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Burton: Pit crew suspensions send the wrong message about the emotions that link everyone in NASCAR

By Jeff BurtonJul 30, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Two drivers racing for a win wreck on a restart, and a few crew members from each of their teams have words after the incident.

It seems like an everyday chain of events for a NASCAR race, but last Sunday took on new meaning after Joe Gibbs Racing suspended two employees on the pit crew of Martin Truex Jr., whose wreck with Kyle Busch triggered the argument.

The crew member who taunted Adam Stevens, Busch’s crew chief, was wrong. But Stevens’ decision to enter the pit box of the taunting crew member also was wrong.  The second crew member who screamed at Stevens made a forceful demand, but everyone in racing understands the unwritten rule of “don’t come in my pit area.”

No one threw a punch. No one was injured.

It was just some highly competitive people blowing off some steam — but two of the three won’t be at Pocono Raceway this weekend because they are employees of JGR.

This is wrong.

To be clear, I haven’t won multiple Super Bowls as a coach, nor have I run a business with hundreds of employees, but I believe this is the incorrect precedent to set for crew members and the fans of the sport. I’m of the belief that most fans tune in to see individual drivers battle it out for wins and positions — not an individual organization made up of multiple teams.

Imagine Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin having an on-track incident while racing for a win and then having words afterwards and the next week one is suspended because they are on the same team.

Oh, wait: That mostly happened during the 2010 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. What didn’t happen were suspensions for either driver.

How is this different? Because corporate decorum doesn’t allow an employee of lower stature to confront a “superior”? Has this sport moved in the direction that it’s OK to hold crew members within the context of a race to that standard?

I damn sure hope not.

I do not condone or approve of violence in solving problems, but that didn’t happen here.

I would not have supported a suspension for Kyle Busch when he threw a punch at Joey Logano earlier this year (NASCAR and JGR did not penalize Busch). But had the punch landed and caused an injury to Joey, I believe a substantial fine would have been appropriate.

None of those involved at Indy threw a punch, and yet two are sitting at home because of a decision by Joe Gibbs Racing (again, NASCAR wasn’t involved in any penalties).

This is wrong for the crew members and wrong for our fans.

Team members should have pride and passion for their individual teams. It should hurt like hell when things go badly, while winning should bring a feeling of success and accomplishment that compares with nothing else.

It’s the essence of NASCAR and all of sports. If they don’t have that passion, how can fans share it?

Multicar teams have provided security for team owners, drivers, employees and NASCAR itself, but they have also created some issues that are not so favorable — and this is clearly one of them.

Martin Truex Jr.’s fans are pissed off that Kyle Busch decided it was no longer time to play nice on restarts. Kyle Busch’s fans are furious that Martin lost control and took out Kyle and his chance to end a yearlong winless streak.

Why shouldn’t the teams be allowed to have the same emotions?

Normal corporate policies have no place in sports arenas where emotions are a requirement for success.

When the teams and drivers don’t care — or aren’t allowed to show their emotions in a reasonable way — then fans will certainly not be far behind.

And if that happens, we all are the losers.

Joe Gibbs says video of confrontation on pit road at Indy didn’t show everything

By Dustin LongJul 30, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT

Car owner Joe Gibbs defended the decision to suspend two JGR pit crew members who work on Martin Truex Jr.‘s Furniture Row Racing team this week, saying video of their confrontation with crew chief Adam Stevens at Indianapolis didn’t show everything.

Gibbs declined to reveal what else happened that the video didn’t show.

“No sense in going in all of that,” Gibbs said Sunday morning at Pocono Raceway. “It didn’t show everything.”

Issues started when Truex, the points leader, and Kyle Busch wrecked on a restart last weekend at Indy. Truex took the blame.

Afterward, Stevens, Busch’s crew chief, walked by the Furniture Row Racing pit on the way to the garage when video shows Lee Cunningham, a rear tire changer on Truex’s team clapping. Stevens walks into the Furniture Row Racing pit stall and confronts Cunningham. Chris Taylor, front tire changer on Truex’s team, then comes over and shoves Stevens back, telling Stevens to get out of the team’s pit box.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced this week it was suspending both crew members three races.

Gibbs said Sunday he isn’t worried about those who suggest the decision to suspend those crew members hinders a Furniture Row Racing – which has an alliance with JGR but also a competitor – by taking away both its tire changers for three races.

“People are always going to say all kinds of things,” Gibbs said. “I don’t think you can worry about that. Obviously, they’ll be back.”

Gibbs also said there was no reason to discipline Stevens.

 

 

 

Today’s Cup Series race at Pocono: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Daniel McFadinJul 30, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

The NASCAR Cup Series holds its second race of the year at Pocono Raceway with the Overton’s 400.

Ryan Blaney looks to defend his June win at the “Tricky Triangle,” Kyle Busch aims for his first win in over a year, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes Pocono will deliver him a win and a spot in the playoffs.

Pocono is one of three tracks this year that will host qualifying a few hours before the race.

Here’s all the important info you need ahead of the green flag.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m. by Peter Hagemann, vice president of E Commerce Overton’s. Green flag is set for 3:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 7 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Robin Smith will perform the Anthem at 3:o1 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Ryan Blaney led the final 10 laps after passing Kyle Busch to win his first-career Cup race, beating out Kevin Harvick.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Some Cup drivers anxious about qualifying and racing on same day

By Dustin LongJul 29, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

LONG POND, Pa. — It’s not a novel concept, qualifying shortly before a race, but it is new to Cup teams, so it’s natural that competitors have concerns heading into Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Cup teams will qualify at 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:18 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Qualifying and racing on the same day is common in the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, but not to Cup.

Cup teams also will qualify and race on the same day at Watkins Glen and Martinsville. The purpose of shortening race weekends is to give crews more time at home and help teams cut travel costs. If it works, more races could see this schedule. With no track action on Friday, tracks are holding fan fests with Cup drivers.

As Cup teams prepare to qualify and race on the same day, there’s some anxiety.

“I’m not crazy about qualifying Sunday,’’ said Matt Kenseth, who had the fastest lap in the opening practice session Saturday. “I’d rather qualify Saturday night. Especially Watkins Glen. Just with shifting and all that stuff. Backup cars aren’t allowed to have engines in them. If you have something go wrong that close to the race and got to get a backup car out, or miss a shift and got to put an engine in it or something, you’re really flirting with not even being able to start the race.

“I guess that’s the part that probably concerns me the most. I like the idea of two-day shows and the condensed scheduled. If it’s me, I’d rather qualify on Saturday night or much earlier on Sunday.’’

Said Ryan Newman: “The biggest question mark is if you tear a car up, you’ve got to have time to get the backup out. We’ll see. They’ve, I guess, tried to put their best educated guess of what time we need to cover all bases and, hopefully, we don’t have to cover all bases.’’

Even with the challenges, Kevin Harvick said the move to this type of schedule is good for teams.

“It saves the guys a lot of work in the garage,’’ he said. “It saves the teams a lot of money from dumping oils and putting on brake rotors and all the things we do to the cars. I like how we’re trying to clean all this up and adding this type of fan event is something we can do every week.’’

The challenge for teams will be to have a setup that qualifies well but is better in the race.

“Having to qualify in race trim with just impounded adjustments, it’s going to be really tricky to figure it out,’’ Martin Truex Jr. said. “It’s going to be handful, I’m sure.’’

After qualifying, teams will only be able to do the following to their car when accompanied by a NASCAR official:

• Plug in oil heater.

• Turn Master Switch ON/OFF.

• Open Hood. 

• Open oil cooler bypass valve.

• Cool down unit lines may be removed 

• Set cooling system level. (may add water manually or with the cool down unit)

• Add or remove tape

What Xfinity Series drivers said after the U.S. Cellular 250 (video)

By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT

Ryan Preece claimed victory in his second Xfinity race of the year and the 38th of his career.

He is the third Xfinity driver to earn his first-career win at Iowa Speedway. He is the ninth driver in series history to get his first-career pole and first-career win in the same race.

Here’s what the other top finishers had to say about the U.S. Cellular 250.

Kyle Benjamin– Finished second

Benjamin earned his first top five and top-10 finishes of his career in his fourth start of the year. His previous best was 16th at Pocono.

“I just needed more laps,” Benjamin told NBC. “I think our car was better on the long run there. I didn’t want to see the caution. … I was real surprised at the fire-off speed we had.  able to get beside (Ryan Preece) there at the end. But most importantly I learned a lot today. … There’s a lot I can carry throughout the year.”

Brian Scott – Finished third 

Brian Scott retired from full-time NASCAR competition after the 2016 season and made his first start of the year for Richard Childress Racing. It was his first Xfinity start since the 2015 finale.

“We weren’t very good in the first segment,” Scott told NBC. “We weren’t very good in the second segment but we made a big adjustment at the end of Segment 2. From then on I knew if we could battle back from the loss of track position and it came down to a long run that we had a shot. The restarts at the end (were) not what I wanted to see I thought but it ended up working to our advantage. It was fun. It was fun to be back out there. Congrats to Ryan Preece.’’

Brennan Poole – Finished fourth

Poole earned his first top five of the season. His previous best finish was seventh twice (Daytona II, Indianapolis).

“I felt like we had a shot at the win there at the end,” Poole told NBC. “I spun the tires a little bit on that last restart and I couldn’t quite roll up to (Ryan Preece) enough to try to make a move to make anything happen.  I was just behind a little it.”

Cole Custer – Finished fifth

Custer earned his fourth top five and his second in as many races.

“We definitely made huge gains on it since the last time we were here,” Custer told NBC. “Our short-track program definitely hasn’t been our strong suit, but we brought something completely different and it paid off. I was really proud of that.