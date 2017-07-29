Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
What Xfinity Series drivers said after the U.S. Cellular 250 (video)

By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT

Ryan Preece claimed victory in his second Xfinity race of the year and the 38th of his career.

He is the third Xfinity driver to earn his first-career win at Iowa Speedway. He is the ninth driver in series history to get his first-career pole and first-career win in the same race.

Here’s what the other top finishers had to say about the U.S. Cellular 250.

Kyle Benjamin– Finished second

Benjamin earned his first top five and top-10 finishes of his career in his fourth start of the year. His previous best was 16th at Pocono.

“I just needed more laps,” Benjamin told NBC. “I think our car was better on the long run there. I didn’t want to see the caution. … I was real surprised at the fire-off speed we had.  able to get beside (Ryan Preecer) there at the end. But most importantly I learned a lot today. … There’s a lot I can carry throughout the year.”

Brian Scott – Finished third 

Brian Scott retired from full-time NASCAR competition after the 2016 season and made his first start of the year for Richard Childress Racing. It was his first Xfinity start since the 2015 finale.

“We weren’t very good in the first segment,” Scott told NBC. “We weren’t very good in the second segment but we made a big adjustment at the end of Segment 2. From then on I knew if we could battle back from the loss of track position and it came down to a long run that we had a shot. The restarts at the end (were) not what I wanted to see I thought but it ended up working to our advantage. It was fun. It was fun to be back out there. Congrats to Ryan Preece.’’

Brennan Poole – Finished fourth

Poole earned his first top five of the season. His previous best finish was seventh twice (Daytona II, Indianapolis).

“I felt like we had a shot at the win there at the end,” Poole told NBC. “I spun the tires a little bit on that last restart and I couldn’t quite roll up to (Ryan Preece) enough to try to make a move to make anything happen.  I was just behind a little it.”

Cole Custer – Finished fifth

Custer earned his fourth top five and his second in as many races.

“We definitely made huge gains on it since the last time we were here,” Custer told NBC. “Our short-track program definitely hasn’t been our strong suit, but we brought something completely different and it paid off. I was really proud of that.

Elliott Sadler continues to lead Xfinity standings after Iowa

By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT

Elliott Sadler left Iowa Speedway still holding the Xfinity Series points standings.

With a 54-point lead over JR Motorsports teammate William Byron, Sadler has led the points after all but two races this season. His current stretch dates back to the June 17 race at Michigan.

Completing the top five are Justin Allgaier (-143), Brennan Poole (-189) and Daniel Hemric (-219).

Click here for the points standings.

Results of Xfinity race at Iowa

By Dustin LongJul 29, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT

Ryan Preece scored his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday, holding off several drivers also seeking their first career series win to capture the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway.

Click here for results

Preece, running his second race of the season with Joe Gibbs Racing, finished ahead of JGR teammate Kyle Benjamin, who does not have a series win. Brian Scott, who came out of retirement, placed third, just missing on his first career series victory. Brennan Poole was fourth and rookie Cole Custer was fifth. They both seek their first Xfinity victory.

 

Ryan Preece wins Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa in overtime finish

By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT

The biggest gamble of Ryan Preece‘s career paid off.

The 26-year-old fended off teammate Kyle Benjamin in a two-lap overtime finish to win the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway, claiming his first career Xfinity Series win.

A modified star in the Northeast, Preece’s victory came in the second of a two-race deal with Joe Gibbs Racing. After running the entire series last year with a lower-budget team, Preece used his sponsorship money for the two races with JGR this year.

MORE: Race results

MORE: Points report

“I don’t even know what to say, ” an emotional Preece told NBC before thanking all those who made his two-race stint in the No. 20 possible. “I’m so lost for words right now. I don’t even know what to say. This is what emotion is, I can tell you that. I thought this race would never end, that’s for sure. But man, nothing’s going to beat today.”

Preece took the lead for good on a Lap 177 restart. He had to fend off his challengers on two late restarts, the final one caused by a spin from JGR teammate Matt Tifft with four laps to go.

Benjamin who was in his fourth scheduled Xfinity race with JGR, could only pull even with Preece on the restarts before Preece’s car pulled cleared.

“I think our car was better on the long run there,” Benjamin told NBC. “I didn’t want to see the caution. … I was real surprised at the fire-off speed we had.”

Following Preece were Benjamin, Brian Scott, Brennan Poole and Cole Custer.

Preece, who never finished better than 10th in his 36 Xfinity races before this season, finished in the top two of both of his races with JGR – he placed second at New Hampshire two weeks ago. On Saturday, Preece led a race-high 141 laps

Scott, who retired from full-time NASCAR racing after last year, was making his first start of the year in the No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing. He challenged for the lead on the next-to-last restart, hoping for his first career win in 209 starts.

“I came out with one goal and that was to win and gave it a good shot,” Scott told NBC. “We weren’t very good in the second segment, but we made a big adjustment at the end of Segment 2. From then on, I knew if we could battle back from the loss of track position and it came down to a long run that we had a shot. The restarts at the end were not what I wanted to see I thought, but it ended up working to our advantage. It was fun. It was fun to be back out there. Congrats to Ryan Preece.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Prece

STAGE 2 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: J.J. Yeley finished sixth in the first race since the passing of TriStar Motorsports owner Mark Smith earlier in the week. It is Yeley’s first top-10 finish of the season and his first since October 2016 at Kansas Speedway … Daniel Hemric bounced back from an unscheduled pit stop in Stage 1 to finish seventh … Blake Koch placed eighth for his first top 10 since Bristol in April. It’s his second of the year.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY:  Justin Allgaier led 106 laps but was the only leader to stay out during the first round of pits stops in the final stage. Without a timely caution, Allgaier was forced to pit for fuel under green just a few laps before a caution. He finished 20th, two laps down … Michael Annett had an ignition box problem during pit stop following the end of Stage 2 and finished 33rd … Rookie Spencer Gallagher brought out the second caution due to an accident on Lap 171 when he lost a tire and hit the Turn 4 wall. He finished 37th … In his second start of the year, Sam Hornish Jr. lost a tire and crashed exiting Turn 4 on Lap 231, he finished 34th.

NOTABLE: Four different drivers have won in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing this year: Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Preece.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “What I’m going to take away from this is I did it. I proved it to myself and this is awesome,” winner Ryan Preece.

WHAT’S NEXT: Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International at 2 p.m. ET on Aug. 5 on NBCSN.

 

Christopher Bell takes Truck Series points lead after Pocono win

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

Christopher Bell assumed the Camping World Truck Series points lead after winning Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway.

Bell, claiming his fourth win of the year, knocked off Johnny Sauter from the top spot.

The Kyle Busch Motorsports driver has an 18-point lead over Sauter, who has only one win this season. Bell last led the points after his win at Atlanta in March.

Completing the top five is Chase Briscoe (-58), Matt Crafton (-64) and John Hunter Nemechek (-132).

Click here for the points standings.