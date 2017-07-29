Today’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

The Xfinity Series is in Newton, Iowa, today for its second race of the year at Iowa Speedway in the U.S. Cellular 250.
The series last visited the short track on June 24 in a race that saw many small teams finish in the top five behind JR Motorsports rookie William Byron.
With the Cup Series at Pocono Raceway, Xfinity drivers will have the race to themselves.
Here’s all the important info you need for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:37 p.m. by U.S. Cellular customers Peter Murray, Shane Newton, Leigh & Shame Nightser. Green flag is set for 3:44 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 250 laps (217.75 miles) around the .875-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 8:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 2 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Sydney Dams of Waterloo, Iowa, will perform the Anthem at 3:31 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 3 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at race time.
LAST TIME: In the the series’ last Iowa visit in June William Byron led 78 laps on the way to his first career win. Ryan Sieg finished second, Tyler Reddick finished third.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.