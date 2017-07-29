Saturday’s NASCAR schedule at Pocono (Cup, Trucks) and Iowa (Xfinity)

The NASCAR Cup Series gets going today at Pocono Raceway with two practice sessions, while the Camping World Truck Series has qualifying and then competes in the Overton’s 150 race.
Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 miles westward at Iowa Speedway, the Xfinity Series has qualifying and then competes in the U.S. Cellular 250.
Here’s today’s schedule at both Pocono and Iowa:
(All times Eastern)
AT POCONO RACEWAY
SATURDAY, JULY 29
6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open
6:30 a.m. – Truck garage open
9 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)
10 a.m. – Trucks qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (FS1)
11:15 a.m. – Trucks driver/crew chief meeting
11:30 a.m. -12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)
12:30 p.m. – Trucks driver introductions
1 p.m. – Overton’s 150 Trucks race (60 laps, 150 miles) (FOX, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
AT IOWA SPEEDWAY
(All times Eastern)
SATURDAY, JULY 29
8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open
12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN)
2 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
3:30 p.m. – U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race (250 laps, 218.75 miles) (NBC, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)