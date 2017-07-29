Saturday’s NASCAR schedule at Pocono (Cup, Trucks) and Iowa (Xfinity)

In what could be his 38th and final Xfinity Series start, Ryan Preece claimed his first-career pole for the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway.

The 26-year-old driver, piloting the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, claimed the pole in dramatic fashion, swapping the top spot with teammate Kyle Benjamin twice in the final session.

Preece claimed the pole with a speed of 130.857 mph. Saturday’s race is the second of a two-race deal the modified driver has with JGR.

“It means a lot, it means a lot to everyone that helps me,” Preece told NBCSN. “But most of all to think back in February I didn’t even know if I’d have an opportunity to come and do something like this, (it makes) it mean that much more. We got 250 more laps. That’s the real thing. That’s the trophy I want to bring home. This is off to a good start for sure.”

Completing the top five for a race without any Cup driversare Benjamin, Daniel Hemric, Sam Hornish Jr and Cole Custer.

The top-three finishers from the June race at Iowa – William Byron, Ryan Sieg and Tyler Reddick – will all start 15th or lower. Sieg failed to advance to the second round.

Brett Moffitt will start 21st in his first Xfinity start of the year and just his second of his career.

Click here for qualifying results.

Follow @DanielMcFadin and on Facebook