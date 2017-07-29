Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Saturday’s NASCAR schedule at Pocono (Cup, Trucks) and Iowa (Xfinity)

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 29, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

The NASCAR Cup Series gets going today at Pocono Raceway with two practice sessions, while the Camping World Truck Series has qualifying and then competes in the Overton’s 150 race.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 miles westward at Iowa Speedway, the Xfinity Series has qualifying and then competes in the U.S. Cellular 250.

Here’s today’s schedule at both Pocono and Iowa:

(All times Eastern)

AT POCONO RACEWAY

SATURDAY, JULY 29

6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

6:30 a.m. – Truck garage open

9 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

10 a.m. – Trucks qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (FS1)

11:15 a.m. – Trucks driver/crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. -12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Trucks driver introductions

1 p.m. – Overton’s 150 Trucks race (60 laps, 150 miles) (FOX, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

AT IOWA SPEEDWAY

(All times Eastern)

SATURDAY, JULY 29

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN)

2 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race (250 laps, 218.75 miles) (NBC, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Ryan Preece wins first Xfinity pole for U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT

In what could be his 38th and final Xfinity Series start, Ryan Preece claimed his first-career pole for the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway.

The 26-year-old driver, piloting the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, claimed the pole in dramatic fashion, swapping the top spot with teammate Kyle Benjamin twice in the final session.

Preece claimed the pole with a speed of 130.857 mph. Saturday’s race is the second of a two-race deal the modified driver has with JGR.

“It means a lot, it means a lot to everyone that helps me,” Preece told NBCSN. “But most of all to think back in February I didn’t even know if I’d have an opportunity to come and do something like this, (it makes) it mean that much more. We got 250 more laps. That’s the real thing. That’s the trophy I want to bring home. This is off to a good start for sure.”

Completing the top five for a race without any Cup driversare Benjamin, Daniel Hemric, Sam Hornish Jr and Cole Custer.

The top-three finishers from the June race at Iowa – William Byron, Ryan Sieg and Tyler Reddick – will all start 15th or lower. Sieg failed to advance to the second round.

Brett Moffitt will start 21st in his first Xfinity start of the year and just his second of his career.

Click here for qualifying results.

Kyle Busch leads final Cup practice at Pocono

By Dustin LongJul 29, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT

Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap in Saturday’s final Cup practice with a lap of 176.824 mph.

He was followed by Kyle Larson (175.908 mph), Jamie McMurray (175.647), Denny Hamlin (175.415) and Chase Elliott (175.261).

Sixth through 10th: June Pocono winner Ryan Blaney (175.080), Martin Truex Jr. (175.022), Clint Bowyer (174.500), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (174.466) and Kevin Harvick (174.344).

Busch also had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 173.058 mph. He was followed by Clint Bowyer (172.203 mph) and Jamie McMurray (172.132). Only seven drivers drove 10 or more consecutive laps.

There were no incidents in the session.

Click here for full practice report

Cup qualifying will begin at 11;30 a.m. ET Sunday. The race will be at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. Both will be on NBCSN.

Ben Rhodes wins pole for Truck race at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT

Ben Rhodes claimed the pole for Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, narrowly out pacing Kyle Busch.

Rhodes claimed his second-career pole with a speed of 170.033 mph. He was fastest in both rounds of qualifying.

Completing the top five were Busch (169.997), Christopher Bell (169.904), Ryan Truex (169.342) and Chase Briscoe (168.127).

Rhodes’ first pole came in April 2016 at Martinsville.

The Overton’s 150 is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

Click here for qualifying results.

Matt Kenseth paces opening Cup practice

By Dustin LongJul 29, 2017, 10:03 AM EDT

LONG POND, Pa – Matt Kenseth posted the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s opening Cup practice session with a lap of 176.077 mph.

He was followed by Kyle Larson (175.957 mph), rookie Erik Jones (175.415), Kyle Busch (175.360) and Chris Buescher 174.774 mph.

Sixth through 10th: Rookie Daniel Suarez (174.598), Martin Truex Jr. (174.574), June Pocono winner Ryan Blaney (174.527), Ryan Newman (174.277) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (174.081).

The only incident was for Stephen Leicht, who spun his No. 83 BK Racing car but did not hit anything.

Click here for full practice report

The final Cup practice is from 11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

