Getty Images

Saturday’s NASCAR schedule at Pocono (Cup, Trucks) and Iowa (Xfinity)

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 29, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

The NASCAR Cup Series gets going today at Pocono Raceway with two practice sessions, while the Camping World Truck Series has qualifying and then competes in the Overton’s 150 race.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 miles westward at Iowa Speedway, the Xfinity Series has qualifying and then competes in the U.S. Cellular 250.

Here’s today’s schedule at both Pocono and Iowa:

(All times Eastern)

AT POCONO RACEWAY

SATURDAY, JULY 29

6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

6:30 a.m. – Truck garage open

9 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

10 a.m. – Trucks qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (FS1)

11:15 a.m. – Trucks driver/crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. -12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Trucks driver introductions

1 p.m. – Overton’s 150 Trucks race (60 laps, 150 miles) (FOX, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

AT IOWA SPEEDWAY

(All times Eastern)

SATURDAY, JULY 29

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN)

2 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race (250 laps, 218.75 miles) (NBC, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Matt Kenseth paces opening Cup practice

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 29, 2017, 10:03 AM EDT

LONG POND, Pa – Matt Kenseth posted the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s opening Cup practice session with a lap of 176.077 mph.

He was followed by Kyle Larson (175.957 mph), rookie Erik Jones (175.415), Kyle Busch (175.360) and Chris Buescher 174.774 mph.

Sixth through 10th: Rookie Daniel Suarez (174.598), Martin Truex Jr. (174.574), June Pocono winner Ryan Blaney (174.527), Ryan Newman (174.277) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (174.081).

The only incident was for Stephen Leicht, who spun his No. 83 BK Racing car but did not hit anything.

Click here for full practice report

The final Cup practice is from 11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Today’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

The Xfinity Series is in Newton, Iowa, today for its second race of the year at Iowa Speedway in the U.S. Cellular 250.

The series last visited the short track on June 24 in a race that saw many small teams finish in the top five behind JR Motorsports rookie William Byron.

With the Cup Series at Pocono Raceway, Xfinity drivers will have the race to themselves.

Here’s all the important info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:37 p.m. by U.S. Cellular customers Peter Murray, Shane Newton, Leigh & Shame Nightser. Green flag is set for 3:44 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 250 laps (217.75 miles) around the .875-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 8:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 2 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Sydney Dams of Waterloo, Iowa, will perform the Anthem at 3:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 3 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: In the the series’ last Iowa visit in June William Byron led 78 laps on the way to his first career win. Ryan Sieg finished second, Tyler Reddick finished third.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

Eight Cup teams to lose practice time at Pocono

Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 29, 2017, 8:20 AM EDT

Points leader Martin Truex Jr. will lose 45 minutes of the combined 1 hour, 45 minutes of practice time Cup teams have Saturday at Pocono Raceway.

His team is among eight that will lose practice time because of inspection issues last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Truex will miss 15 minutes in the opening practice for being late to inspection before last weekend’s race . He also will miss 30 minutes of the 50-minute final practice session for failing inspection before the race at Indy three times.

Truex’s teammate, rookie Erik Jones, will miss 15 minutes of the final practice for failing pre-race inspection twice at Indy.

Rookie Daniel Suarez will miss a combined 30 minutes of practice Saturday. He’ll miss 15 minutes in the opening practice for being late to pre-race inspection at Indy. He’ll miss 15 minutes of the final practice for failing pre-race inspection twice at Indianapolis.

Also missing 15 minutes of practice in Saturday’s opening session for being late to inspection at Indy are: Clint Bowyer, Corey LaJoie, Landon Cassill, Cole Whitt and Michael McDowell.

Kyle Larson says he ‘wasn’t happy’ with Jimmie Johnson’s block at Indy

2 Comments
By Dustin LongJul 28, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT

LONG POND, Pa. — Kyle Larson‘s duels with seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson are growing more intense as the playoffs loom.

That was clear last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when Larson went to pass Johnson and Johnson blocked him nearly down to the grass on the backstretch.

After the block, Larson said on his team’s radio: “He hates us. Forty-eight can’t handle it.”

“I wasn’t happy with the block,’’ Larson said Friday night at Pocono Raceway. “Everybody blocks, I guess, at Indy. I didn’t mean to move him either into (Turn) 3. I was just glued to his bumper so I couldn’t really see when we were getting into the corner. I don’t mind blocking, but when you’re going that fast and (they) run you all the way to the grass or all they way to the inside wall, I think there is a line for that type of stuff.’’

The battles between Larson and Johnson are one of the fascinating subplots this season, a duel of young and old, champion and the driver viewed as the heir apparent. They raced for the win at Dover. Johnson beat Larson on a late restart to win there earlier this season. 

Run together enough and there will be little incidents that can grow.

Johnson let his feelings be known after the All-Star Race when Larson passed him on the final lap for second place.

“Yeah, I slid Jimmie into (Turn) 3 there on the last lap,’’ Larson said that night. “He was a little upset with me after the race.’’

Johnson stuck a hand out the his window toward Larson after the race.

Larson admitted Friday that last lap was a bit of a flash point,

“I would say that was, in his eyes, when it got serious,’’ Larson said.

Larson also notes another incident they had earlier in the year.

“We were battling at the end of a stage at Martinsville and he blocked me into (Turn) 1 and made contact and then was running into the back of me under yellow,’’ Larson said. “It’s been kind of all season. It’s been little stuff. Nothing serious. We just race hard with each other and it’s competitive and fun and frustrating at time.’’

So where do they stand heading into Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway?

“We’ve been racing hard,’’ Larson said. “I think I’ve done some things, or in his eyes, I’ve done some things that he doesn’t like, and I think it goes vice versa a little bit. It’s a fun little battle, for sure, to be able to battle Seven-Time like that. I think it’s fun. I don’t think he thinks it’s fun.’’

