Getty Images

Ryan Preece wins Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa in overtime finish

By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT

The biggest gamble of Ryan Preece‘s career paid off.

The 26-year-old driver fended off teammate Kyle Benjamin in a two-lap overtime finish to win the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway, claiming his first-career win in his 38th Xfinity Series start.

A modified start for the Northeast, Preece’s came in the second of a two-race deal with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Following Preece were Benjamin, Brian Scott, Breenan Poole and Cole Custer.

Christopher Bell takes Truck Series points lead after Pocono win

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

Christopher Bell assumed the Camping World Truck Series points lead after winning Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway.

Bell, claiming his fourth win of the year, knocked off Johnny Sauter from the top spot.

The Kyle Busch Motorsports driver has an 18-point lead over Sauter, who has only one win this season. Bell last led the points after his win at Atlanta in March.

Completing the top five is Chase Briscoe (-58), Matt Crafton (-64) and John Hunter Nemechek (-132).

Click here for the points standings.

Results, stats for Truck Series race at Pocono

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT

Christopher Bell came out on top in the Overton’s 150 at Pocono Raceway to earn his fourth Camping World Truck Series win of the year.

Bell outran Ben Rhodes, Ryan Truex, John Hunter Nemechek and Johnny Sauter in the closing laps.

Bell led only the final seven circuits of the “Tricky Triangle” after passing Nemechek.

Click here for the full results.

 

Christopher Bell wins Truck race at Pocono

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 29, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

LONG POND, Pa. — Christopher Bell passed John Hunter Nemechek for the lead with six laps left and went on to win Saturday’s Overton’s 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway. Bell took the points lead from Johnny Sauter with the victory.

Bell’s fourth win of the season made up for a miserable day for Kyle Busch Motorsports that saw Kyle Busch and Noah Gragson eliminated in separate crashes in the 60-lap race.

MORE: Race results

More: Points standings

Busch saw his chances of winning end on Lap 36 when he was hit in the right rear by Justin Haley, who won Friday’s ARCA race, and hit the wall in the tunnel turn.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Busch

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Busch

How Christopher Bell won: He withstood a duel with John Hunter Nemechek with 10 laps to go. Once Bell got by with six laps to go, he pulled away. 

Who had a good race: Pole-sitter Ben Rhodes tied his career high with a runner-up finish. … Ryan Truex just missed his career-best finish, placing third. … John Hunter Nemechek fell to fourth in the final laps but it was his fourth top-10 finish in the last five races. Johnny Sauter, who started at the rear because of unapproved adjustments, finished fifth.

Who had a bad race: Noah Gragson was penalized a lap for pitting outside the box on Lap 16. His race ended with a crash on Lap 40 when he was the victim of circumstances.

Notable: Christopher Bell has won three of the last six races.

Quote of the race: “That was my bad. I feel bad for ruining Kyle’s race,” Justin Haley told Fox Sports of his incident with Kyle Busch.

Next: The series races Aug. 12 at Michigan International Speedway.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. not worried about shifting at Pocono, focused on winning

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 29, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

LONG POND, Pa. — So far so good for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his engine.

Last month, Earnhardt blew an engine in practice when he missed a shift and then did the same thing in the race.

Earnhardt had no issues in Saturday’s two Cup practices. He can’t afford such mistakes with six races left until the playoffs. Earnhardt needs to win to have a chance to race for the title in his final Cup season.

He blew his engine in both instances in June when he went to shift from third to fourth gear but put the shifter in second gear.

“We made some changes to the mechanics of our transmission that are unique for me and nothing that we did across the board for all the teammates,’’ Earnhardt said Saturday at Pocono Raceway. “So I did a couple of things with my transmission to help me stay in that outside gate, that third and fourth gear. We just stiffened the spring.

“We made it very hard to go into second (from third gear). So I should just be able to go from (third to fourth). Probably something should have done a long time ago just for some extra assurance.

“I’ve made that mistake before, getting in the wrong gear at a lot of tracks, road courses in particular. But we got through Sonoma shifting and all the things we do at Sonoma without any problems, (and it) gave me the confidence that maybe it was just something unique to the pattern or what we were doing that particular weekend, gave me confidence coming back and some of the changes we made to our transmission gave me a lot of confidence. Should be no problem going forward.’’

With that out of the way, the focus becomes winning, something Earnhardt hasn’t done since Nov. 2015 at Phoenix. He was 17th in the final practice session and ranked 21st in the opening session. 

Asked what tracks he felt were his best chance to win before the playoffs began, Earnhardt said:

“Michigan is a good track for us,’’ he said. “Bristol, I can probably win there.

“Darlington, man we come close that’s like a win. That place is tough but you never know. We’ll just have to keep showing up and see what happens. You got to keep trying.’’

