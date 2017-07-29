Kyle Busch leads final Cup practice at Pocono

Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap in Saturday’s final Cup practice with a lap of 176.824 mph.
He was followed by Kyle Larson (175.908 mph), Jamie McMurray (175.647), Denny Hamlin (175.415) and Chase Elliott (175.261).
Sixth through 10th: June Pocono winner Ryan Blaney (175.080), Martin Truex Jr. (175.022), Clint Bowyer (174.500), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (174.466) and Kevin Harvick (174.344).
Busch also had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 173.058 mph. He was followed by Clint Bowyer (172.203 mph) and Jamie McMurray (172.132). Only seven drivers drove 10 or more consecutive laps.
There were no incidents in the session.
There were no incidents in the session.
Cup qualifying will begin at 11;30 a.m. ET Sunday. The race will be at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. Both will be on NBCSN.
In what could be his 38th and final Xfinity Series start, Ryan Preece claimed his first-career pole for the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway.
The 26-year-old driver, piloting the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, claimed the pole in dramatic fashion, swapping the top spot with teammate Kyle Benjamin twice in the final session.
Preece claimed the pole with a speed of 130.857 mph. Saturday’s race is the second of a two-race deal the modified driver has with JGR.
“It means a lot, it means a lot to everyone that helps me,” Preece told NBCSN. “But most of all to think back in February I didn’t even know if I’d have an opportunity to come and do something like this, (it makes) it mean that much more. We got 250 more laps. That’s the real thing. That’s the trophy I want to bring home. This is off to a good start for sure.”
Completing the top five for a race without any Cup driversare Benjamin, Daniel Hemric, Sam Hornish Jr and Cole Custer.
The top-three finishers from the June race at Iowa – William Byron, Ryan Sieg and Tyler Reddick – will all start 15th or lower. Sieg failed to advance to the second round.
Brett Moffitt will start 21st in his first Xfinity start of the year and just his second of his career.
Click here for qualifying results.
Ben Rhodes claimed the pole for Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, narrowly out pacing Kyle Busch.
Rhodes claimed his second-career pole with a speed of 170.033 mph. He was fastest in both rounds of qualifying.
Completing the top five were Busch (169.997), Christopher Bell (169.904), Ryan Truex (169.342) and Chase Briscoe (168.127).
Rhodes’ first pole came in April 2016 at Martinsville.
The Overton’s 150 is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.
Click here for qualifying results.
LONG POND, Pa – Matt Kenseth posted the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s opening Cup practice session with a lap of 176.077 mph.
He was followed by Kyle Larson (175.957 mph), rookie Erik Jones (175.415), Kyle Busch (175.360) and Chris Buescher 174.774 mph.
Sixth through 10th: Rookie Daniel Suarez (174.598), Martin Truex Jr. (174.574), June Pocono winner Ryan Blaney (174.527), Ryan Newman (174.277) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (174.081).
The only incident was for Stephen Leicht, who spun his No. 83 BK Racing car but did not hit anything.
Click here for full practice report
The final Cup practice is from 11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
The Xfinity Series is in Newton, Iowa, today for its second race of the year at Iowa Speedway in the U.S. Cellular 250.
The series last visited the short track on June 24 in a race that saw many small teams finish in the top five behind JR Motorsports rookie William Byron.
With the Cup Series at Pocono Raceway, Xfinity drivers will have the race to themselves.
Here’s all the important info you need for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:37 p.m. by U.S. Cellular customers Peter Murray, Shane Newton, Leigh & Shame Nightser. Green flag is set for 3:44 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 250 laps (217.75 miles) around the .875-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 8:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 2 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Sydney Dams of Waterloo, Iowa, will perform the Anthem at 3:31 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 3 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at race time.
LAST TIME: In the the series’ last Iowa visit in June William Byron led 78 laps on the way to his first career win. Ryan Sieg finished second, Tyler Reddick finished third.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.