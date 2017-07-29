Christopher Bell wins Truck race at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. — Christopher Bell passed John Hunter Nemechek for the lead with six laps left and went on to win Saturday’s Overton’s 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway. Bell took the points lead from Johnny Sauter with the victory.
Bell’s fourth win of the season made up for a miserable day for Kyle Busch Motorsports that saw Kyle Busch and Noah Gragson eliminated in separate crashes in the 60-lap race.
MORE: Race results
More: Points standings
Busch saw his chances of winning end on Lap 36 when he was hit in the right rear by Justin Haley, who won Friday’s ARCA race, and hit the wall in the tunnel turn.
Stage 1 winner: Kyle Busch
Stage 2 winner: Kyle Busch
How Christopher Bell won: He withstood a duel with John Hunter Nemechek with 10 laps to go. Once Bell got by with six laps to go, he pulled away.
Who had a good race: Pole-sitter Ben Rhodes tied his career high with a runner-up finish. … Ryan Truex just missed his career-best finish, placing third. … John Hunter Nemechek fell to fourth in the final laps but it was his fourth top-10 finish in the last five races. Johnny Sauter, who started at the rear because of unapproved adjustments, finished fifth.
Who had a bad race: Noah Gragson was penalized a lap for pitting outside the box on Lap 16. His race ended with a crash on Lap 40 when he was the victim of circumstances.
Notable: Christopher Bell has won three of the last six races.
Quote of the race: “That was my bad. I feel bad for ruining Kyle’s race,” Justin Haley told Fox Sports of his incident with Kyle Busch.
Next: The series races Aug. 12 at Michigan International Speedway.