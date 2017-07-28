Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Sam Hornish Jr. is fastest in first Xfinity practice at Iowa Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 28, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT

There’s something about Iowa Speedway that seems to bring out the best in Sam Hornish Jr.

A two-time winner at the 7/8-mile track just east of Des Moines, Hornish was fastest in the first of two Xfinity Series practice sessions Friday afternoon.

Hornish was fastest of the 40 drivers that took to the track in the session, with a speed of 127.422 mph.

Justin Allgaier was second at 127.155 mph, followed by Ryan Preece (127.006), William Byron (127.006) and Brandon Jones (126.796).

There is one more practice session scheduled for today, to run from 6:30 to 7:25 p.m. ET.

Click here for the first practice speed grid.

Podcast: Tony Stewart on a new role driving his team’s T-shirt trailer

By Nate RyanJul 28, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT

Tony Stewart is enjoying his new life of driving – and not just behind the wheel of a sprint car again.

In his first year without racing NASCAR in 18 seasons, the three-time Cup champion is logging as many hours on the interstate as on the track, driving the Ford pickup truck that pulls his team’s T-shirt trailer between races.

“It’s nice to get on the road, driving down the interstate,” Stewart said on the NASCAR on NBC podcast. “You can think of a lot of things, you can also just have time to not think of anything and just relax. Driving down the road is a good opportunity just to do that.”

During one recent stretch, Stewart drove the truck to a track near Madison, Wisconsin. After arriving midafternoon and racing, he left at 1 a.m. and drove until 5:30 a.m. After a six-hour break, he and the team completed the drive to Knoxville Raceway in Iowa for a Saturday night race that ended around 11 p.m.

Stewart then drove the trailer back to his team’s shop in Brownsburg, Indiana, arriving around 8 a.m. He reached his house near Columbus an hour later and slept until late afternoon.

The souvenir business is strong enough in dirt-track racing to make the road trips worth the effort. Kyle Larson’s success in sprint cars this year has put the spotlight on the disparity between merchandise profits for drivers in Cup vs. grassroots.

“I know it’s been a controversy, but everywhere we’ve gone and taken our souvenir trailer, we’ve done great with it,” Stewart said on the podcast. “I know for the drivers whose full-time job is driving race cars, that T-shirt business is huge. Thank God it’s not under the NASCAR side of it, or these guys wouldn’t be making anything on souvenirs. The guys on the NASCAR side aren’t making squat on souvenirs, and it’s something that ticks me off daily. The drivers who worked their entire life to build their brands aren’t making the most money on it.”

Four days after recording the podcast, Stewart won his second sprint car race of the season, which he described as “a challenge.
“It’s not been near as easy as I’d like it to be,” said Stewart, who has struggled to adapt his cars and style to a different tire. “But that’s why l like going sprint car racing, too, because it’s not easy. It’s really difficult.”

What has been easier for him is the pace of life without the demands of being a full-time NASCAR driver. As an owner of various racetracks, companies, series and teams, Stewart faced as much pressure from outside the car while trying to race Cup.

“We’ve got a lot of things on our plate,” he said. “This has taken a ton of stress out. The workload is higher now, but I’m having fun doing the work that I’m doing. It’s definitely been the right move for me.”

It also has allowed for some unique freelancing for Stewart, who raced in the prestigious Little 500 for the first time this year and plans to become a regular at an annual three-quarter midget race at the Columbus, Indiana, fair (along with attending the Monaco Grand Prix next year). A one-off ride in the Global Rallycross series also is a possibility.

“It’s nice to be so busy that it’s hard to find time to do all the things we want to do,” he said.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.

Christopher Bell fastest in rain-shortened final Truck practice at Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 28, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

Rain brought Friday’s final Camping World Truck Series practice at Pocono Raceway to an abbreviated end.

The scheduled 55-minute session ended after about 30 minutes when heavy showers began to fall.

When the session was stopped with a red flag, Christopher Bell had the fastest speed at 168.647 mph. Like he was in the first session earlier in the afternoon, Kyle Busch was second with a speed of 168.486 mph.

Johnny Sauter was third (168.278), followed by Kaz Grala (167.898) and Noah Gragson (167.501).

Justin Haley, who was fastest in the first session, was seventh in the abbreviated second session (166.556 mph).

Just 24 trucks recorded practice laps.

Austin Cindric continued to have problems. In the first practice, a tire went down and sent him into the retaining wall, forcing the team to go to a backup truck.

Then in the second practice and in the backup truck, Cindric suffered some type of mechanical issue on his first lap, prompting him to immediately limp the truck back to the garage for diagnosis and repair.

Click here for the full practice speed grid.

Justin Haley tops Kyle Busch in first Truck practice at Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 28, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT

Justin Haley was fastest in Friday’s first of two Camping World Truck Series practices at Pocono Raceway.

Haley recorded a top speed of 169.632 mph. Kyle Busch was second at 169.046 mph, followed by Kaz Grala (168.928), Christopher Bell (168.903) and Noah Gragson (168.410).

Only 23 trucks took part in the session.

One incident occurred in the session: Austin Cindric hit the wall and was forced to go to a backup truck.

Qualifying for the Overton’s 150 takes place Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, with the race set to take the green flag three hours later at 1 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full speed chart from the first practice session.

Target withdrawing sponsorship from Chip Ganassi Racing after this season

5 Comments
By Daniel McFadinJul 28, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT

Retail giant Target will end its sponsorship of Chip Ganassi Racing in NASCAR after this season.

The Sport Business Journal first reported Target’s departure from the sport.

The announcement comes with 16 races left in the Cup season and with Kyle Larson and his No. 42 Chevrolet second in the points standings.

The move follows Target exit from sponsoring Ganassi in IndyCar after last season. The company is transitioning its support to soccer ventures.

Target provided the following statement on its decision.

“We are enormously proud of how Chip and the entire Ganassi Racing team have represented the Target brand throughout our partnership. Together, we’ve seen tremendous success in NASCAR over the past 16 seasons, both on and off the track.

As we looked to evolve our sports marketing program, soccer provided Target with a unique opportunity to reach our guests in new places, and at all levels of the sport. Through partnerships with Major League Soccer, Minnesota United FC, US Youth Soccer and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Target has been able to create meaningful connections with players, fans and families, no matter how they participate in the sport. We will continue to build on these and other soccer investments in 2018 and beyond.

Over the past season, Target has worked closely with Chip Ganassi Racing on this transition. We have incredible respect for Chip and the talented team he has assembled, and are confident they will continue to see great success for years to come.”

Ganassi’s partnership with Target began in 1989. Target has sponsored Ganassi cars in the NASCAR Cup Series since a once-race deal in 2001. Its first race was with Sterling Marlin on Aug. 25, 2001 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Target became a full-time primary sponsor beginning in 2002 with Jimmy Spencer.

The team issued the following statement from Ganassi:

“I have had an unbelievable relationship with Target for 28 years and I have to thank them for their long-time support. It has been so much more than a team-sponsor relationship. They have their finger prints on so much of what Chip Ganassi Racing has become. I have had numerous mentors and developed great friendships over the years at Target and fully expect many of those to continue but this news simply closes one chapter of our race team and also begins a new one. Kyle Larson is a once in a generation talent, he and the No. 42 Chevrolet will still be on the track for a long time, the only difference is that they will have different colors.”

Target eased into its departure this season by reducing the number of races it was the primary sponsor of Larson’s car. Credit One Bank took over races and has sponsored Larson in five races this year and Jamie McMurray in one.

NASCAR provided the following statistics on corporate sponsorship in the sport.

  • The number of Fortune 500 companies partnering with NASCAR has increased again in 2017, according to a recent analysis.
  • In 2017, more than one in four (28 percent) Fortune 500 companies continue to invest in NASCAR (139) – a seven percent increase year-over-year.
  • Nearly half of Fortune 100 companies invest in NASCAR – an increase of 11 percent year-over-year.
  • The number of Fortune 500 companies investing in NASCAR has either grown or sustained year-over-year since 2012.
  • The number of Fortune 500 companies investing in NASCAR has increased 29 percent since 2008.
  • Also, Fifth Third Bank is seeing a four-to-one return on their investment from their motorsports program, exceeding their original three-to-one ROI goal since the program was implemented in 2012.

