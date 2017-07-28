Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Larson says he ‘wasn’t happy’ with Jimmie Johnson’s block at Indy

By Dustin LongJul 28, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT

LONG POND, Pa. — Kyle Larson‘s duels with seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson are growing more intense as the playoffs loom.

That was clear last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when Larson went to pass Johnson and Johnson blocked him nearly down to the grass on the backstretch.

After the block, Larson said on his team’s radio: “He hates us. Forty-eight can’t handle it.”

“I wasn’t happy with the block,’’ Larson said Friday night at Pocono Raceway. “Everybody blocks, I guess, at Indy. I didn’t mean to move him either into (Turn) 3. I was just glued to his bumper so I couldn’t really see when we were getting into the corner. I don’t mind blocking, but when you’re going that fast and (they) run you all the way to the grass or all they way to the inside wall, I think there is a line for that type of stuff.’’

The battles between Larson and Johnson are one of the fascinating subplots this season, a duel of young and old, champion and the driver viewed as the heir apparent. They raced for the win at Dover. Johnson beat Larson on a late restart to win there earlier this season. 

Run together enough and there will be little incidents that can grow.

Johnson let his feelings be known after the All-Star Race when Larson passed him on the final lap for second place.

“Yeah, I slid Jimmie into (Turn) 3 there on the last lap,’’ Larson said that night. “He was a little upset with me after the race.’’

Johnson stuck a hand out the his window toward Larson after the race.

Larson admitted Friday that last lap was a bit of a flash point,

“I would say that was, in his eyes, when it got serious,’’ Larson said.

Larson also notes another incident they had earlier in the year.

“We were battling at the end of a stage at Martinsville and he blocked me into (Turn) 1 and made contact and then was running into the back of me under yellow,’’ Larson said. “It’s been kind of all season. It’s been little stuff. Nothing serious. We just race hard with each other and it’s competitive and fun and frustrating at time.’’

So where do they stand heading into Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway?

“We’ve been racing hard,’’ Larson said. “I think I’ve done some things, or in his eyes, I’ve done some things that he doesn’t like, and I think it goes vice versa a little bit. It’s a fun little battle, for sure, to be able to battle Seven-Time like that. I think it’s fun. I don’t think he thinks it’s fun.’’

Ben Kennedy roars to top of speed chart late in final Xfinity practice at Iowa

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 28, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT

Ben Kennedy was fastest in Friday’s final Xfinity Series practice at Iowa Speedway.

Kennedy covered the 7/8-mile track with a field-best speed of 129.929 mph late in the session. Ryan Preese continued to have a strong weekend with a second-best speed of 128.977 mph.

Sam Hornish Jr., who was fastest in the first practice, was third in the second practice (128.877 mph), followed by Kyle Benjamin (128.845) and Blake Koch (128.566).

Only one incident took place during the session. With about 17 minutes left, the No. 78 of Tommy Joe Martins spun in Turn 4. He did not hit anything and took his car onto pit road.

Fourty trucks took to the track. Qualifying for and the actual U.S. Cellular 250 race will both be held Saturday.

Click here for the speed chart for final practice.

Martin Truex Jr. says suspension of tire changers is ‘a big impact’ to his team

By Dustin LongJul 28, 2017, 7:46 PM EDT

LONG POND, Pa. — Points leader Martin Truex Jr. says he’s hopeful that a crash with Kyle Busch and an incident between their teams don’t tarnish the relationship Furniture Row Racing has with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“It’s a tough situation for us to be in,’’ Truex said Friday night at Pocono Raceway. “There’s no doubt about that. I’m obviously not happy with how it all went down. I’m disappointed that I made a mistake and it kind of got us in this position. It is what it is. We’ll deal with it the best we can.’’

Furniture Row Racing is aligned with JGR and receives equipment and personnel as part of that deal. Furniture Row Racing’s pit crew members are Joe Gibbs Racing employees.

After Truex and Busch wrecked while racing for the lead last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Furniture Row Racing tire changers Chris Taylor and Lee Cunningham each had a confrontation with Busch’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, in Furniture Row Racing’s pit box.

“Obviously you never want to see guys get in a confrontation,’’ Truex said. “I think it shows their passion for what they’re doing. It shows their passion for our team. Honestly, I didn’t see the incident. I literally left the race track and haven’t looked at anything all week. Just proud of our guys and we’ll get through it.’’

Joe Gibbs Racing announced this week that it was suspending Taylor and Cunningham three races each for their actions. Stevens was not punished.

“It’s a big impact when they’re two of the best out there,’’ Truex said of losing Taylor and Cunningham for races at Pocono, Watkins Glen and Michigan. “Our pit crew has been amazing this  year, putting us in position to win multiple races. Not making mistakes. Those two guys are unbelievable at what they do. We’re obviously at a disadvantage without them.’’

That’s led some to question JGR suspending the two pit crew members — instead of issuing some sort of internal penalty — since the action could hinder Truex. That, some argue, could help JGR as the playoffs loom.

Truex sought to downplay any rift between the teams.

“We’ve been working together for a year and a half plus and things have gone really well,’’ Truex said. “This is just a little bump in the road. Lot of good people involved, lot of smart people. We’ll get it all figured out. It’s not a big deal.’’

Truex also said he and Busch talked Monday. Both restarted on the front row. Previously, they had worked together to get into Turn 1 safely. With about 50 laps left, Busch and his team decided it was time to race. Truex was on the inside and got loose in Turn 1. He slid up and hit Busch. Both hit the SAFER barrier, ending their race.

“Things are fine,’’ Truex said of he and Busch. “It’s a racing deal. We raced really hard. We’ve restarted next to each other on the front row 15-plus times this year probably and never had an issue. It’s just one of those deals. We were both racing hard. We were both wanting to win that race. I made a mistake. I think he understands. We’ll get through it.’’

Sam Hornish Jr. is fastest in first Xfinity practice at Iowa Speedway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 28, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT

There’s something about Iowa Speedway that seems to bring out the best in Sam Hornish Jr.

A two-time winner at the 7/8-mile track just east of Des Moines, Hornish was fastest in the first of two Xfinity Series practice sessions Friday afternoon.

Hornish was fastest of the 40 drivers that took to the track in the session, with a speed of 127.422 mph.

Justin Allgaier was second at 127.155 mph, followed by Ryan Preece (127.006), William Byron (127.006) and Brandon Jones (126.796).

There is one more practice session scheduled for today, to run from 6:30 to 7:25 p.m. ET.

Click here for the first practice speed grid.

Podcast: Tony Stewart on a new role driving his team’s T-shirt trailer

Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJul 28, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT

Tony Stewart is enjoying his new life of driving – and not just behind the wheel of a sprint car again.

In his first year without racing NASCAR in 18 seasons, the three-time Cup champion is logging as many hours on the interstate as on the track, driving the Ford pickup truck that pulls his team’s T-shirt trailer between races.

“It’s nice to get on the road, driving down the interstate,” Stewart said on the NASCAR on NBC podcast. “You can think of a lot of things, you can also just have time to not think of anything and just relax. Driving down the road is a good opportunity just to do that.”

During one recent stretch, Stewart drove the truck to a track near Madison, Wisconsin. After arriving midafternoon and racing, he left at 1 a.m. and drove until 5:30 a.m. After a six-hour break, he and the team completed the drive to Knoxville Raceway in Iowa for a Saturday night race that ended around 11 p.m.

Stewart then drove the trailer back to his team’s shop in Brownsburg, Indiana, arriving around 8 a.m. He reached his house near Columbus an hour later and slept until late afternoon.

The souvenir business is strong enough in dirt-track racing to make the road trips worth the effort. Kyle Larson’s success in sprint cars this year has put the spotlight on the disparity between merchandise profits for drivers in Cup vs. grassroots.

“I know it’s been a controversy, but everywhere we’ve gone and taken our souvenir trailer, we’ve done great with it,” Stewart said on the podcast. “I know for the drivers whose full-time job is driving race cars, that T-shirt business is huge. Thank God it’s not under the NASCAR side of it, or these guys wouldn’t be making anything on souvenirs. The guys on the NASCAR side aren’t making squat on souvenirs, and it’s something that ticks me off daily. The drivers who worked their entire life to build their brands aren’t making the most money on it.”

Four days after recording the podcast, Stewart won his second sprint car race of the season, which he described as “a challenge.
“It’s not been near as easy as I’d like it to be,” said Stewart, who has struggled to adapt his cars and style to a different tire. “But that’s why l like going sprint car racing, too, because it’s not easy. It’s really difficult.”

What has been easier for him is the pace of life without the demands of being a full-time NASCAR driver. As an owner of various racetracks, companies, series and teams, Stewart faced as much pressure from outside the car while trying to race Cup.

“We’ve got a lot of things on our plate,” he said. “This has taken a ton of stress out. The workload is higher now, but I’m having fun doing the work that I’m doing. It’s definitely been the right move for me.”

It also has allowed for some unique freelancing for Stewart, who raced in the prestigious Little 500 for the first time this year and plans to become a regular at an annual three-quarter midget race at the Columbus, Indiana, fair (along with attending the Monaco Grand Prix next year). A one-off ride in the Global Rallycross series also is a possibility.

“It’s nice to be so busy that it’s hard to find time to do all the things we want to do,” he said.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.