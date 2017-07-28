Christopher Bell fastest in rain-shortened final Truck practice at Pocono

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Rain brought Friday’s final Camping World Truck Series practice at Pocono Raceway to an abbreviated end.

The scheduled 55-minute session ended after about 30 minutes when heavy showers began to fall.

When the session was stopped with a red flag, Christopher Bell had the fastest speed at 168.647 mph. Like he was in the first session earlier in the afternoon, Kyle Busch was second with a speed of 168.486 mph.

Johnny Sauter was third (168.278), followed by Kaz Grala (167.898) and Noah Gragson (167.501).

Justin Haley, who was fastest in the first session, was seventh in the abbreviated second session (166.556 mph).

Just 24 trucks recorded practice laps.

Austin Cindric continued to have problems. In the first practice, a tire went down and sent him into the retaining wall, forcing the team to go to a backup truck.

Then in the second practice and in the backup truck, Cindric suffered some type of mechanical issue on his first lap, prompting him to immediately limp the truck back to the garage for diagnosis and repair.

Click here for the full practice speed grid.

Follow @JerryBonkowski