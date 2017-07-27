Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Numbers add up for Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Pocono

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 27, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Just six races remain for Dale Earnhardt Jr. to make the playoffs in his final NASCAR Cup season.

Earnhardt is ranked 22nd in the NASCAR Cup standings and there are only four open positions — that could shrink further with additional first-time winners in 2017 in the next six races — left for winless drivers to qualify for the 16-driver playoffs strictly on points.

As a result, Earnhardt and his fans know that with each passing race where the No. 88 remains winless, the urgency to win even just one race to make the 10-race playoffs increases exponentially.

Junior’s fans may be heartened to hear some positive tidbits about his chances this weekend at Pocono Raceway, courtesy of RacingInsights.com.

  • Did you know that during Junior’s nine-plus year tenure with Hendrick Motorsports, he’s earned the most top-fives at Daytona (seven in 20 starts) and … this may come as a surprise … at Pocono (seven in 18 starts).
  • Earnhardt also has six top fives both at Martinsville and Michigan (18 starts each), and five top fives at Phoenix and Talladega (also 18 starts each).
  • Of Hendrick Motorsports’ last 10 wins, Jimmie Johnson has won eight, Kasey Kahne won last Sunday’s Brickyard 400 and Earnhardt’s most recent Cup win came on Nov. 15, 2015 at Phoenix Raceway.
  • Earnhardt has gone 39 races since his last win.
  • Earnhardt won both races at Pocono in 2014. In the four races he’s been in since then, he’s finished fourth (mid-summer 2015) second (early 2016 race) — meaning he’s had four top-five finishes in his last six starts at the 2.5-mile tri-oval.
  • He also was 11th in the early 2015 race there. His only finish lower than 11th came last month at Pocono when he completed just 58 of the scheduled 160 laps before his motor expired.
  • In 34 career Cup starts at the Tricky Triangle, Earnhardt has two wins, 11 top fives, 15 top 10s and one pole.
  • Earnhardt is ranked sixth for most laps led by winless drivers this season, with 24 laps led. By comparison, Kyle Busch has led 1,040 laps, the most of all winless drivers in 2017.

Add all those elements together and could Junior’s best chance up to now to win and lock in a playoff berth come this Sunday?

We’ll soon find out.

NASCAR America: Ryan Blaney glad Team Penske news is finally out in the open

By Daniel McFadinJul 27, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT

On Wednesday it was finally announced that Ryan Blaney would move from Wood Brothers Racing to Team Penske full-time next year in the Cup Series in the No. 12 Ford while Paul Menard will take over the No. 21 Ford.

NASCAR America’s Dave Burns caught up with Blaney on Thursday. Blaney was happy that his 2018 plans were finally public knowledge.

Blaney also acknowledged how a technical alliance between the two teams helped Wood Brothers Racing return to a competition level that allowed Blaney to get his first Cup win this season earlier this year.

“That was a big deal,” Blaney said. “That was getting us to where we could run a full-time season. That was really helpful not only to me but to (crew chief) Jeremy Bullins, will be coming with me to the 12 car.”

Blaney has been driving for Team Penske part-time in the Xfinity Series since 2012.

“It’s been nice to get the news and tell everybody finally about what we’re doing,” Blaney said. “But mainly we’re trying to finish this year out strong with the Wood Brothers, getting their 100th win, that’s really big. That’s on my bucket list for this year and getting as far as we can in the playoffs.”

The No. 21 team returns to Pocono Raceway this weekend, the site of Blaney’s first Cup win last month.

Watch the video for the full interview.

Matt DiBenedetto will race Bobby Allison’s 1988 Daytona 500 colors at Darlington (video)

By Daniel McFadinJul 27, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Matt DiBenedetto will honor Bobby Allison with his paint scheme for the Sept. 3 Southern 500 on NBCSN,

DiBenedetto, driver of the No. 32 Ford owned by GoFas Racing, will have the paint scheme that Allison drove in 1988, his final year of NASCAR competition.

DiBenedetto revealed the paint scheme Thursday night on NASCAR America.

Bobby Allison on his way to winning the 1988 Daytona 500. (Photo by ISC Images & Archives)

Allison drove a No. 12 Buick sponsored by Miller High Life and it was in that car that Allison raced to a win in the Daytona 500, his 84th and final Cup win.

MORE: Retro Rundown: 2017 Southern 500 paint schemes

On that day, Allison beat his son Davey Allison to the finish line in the “Great American Race.”

Allison would compete in only 12 more races in 1988 before injuries suffered in a crash on the first lap of a race at Pocono ended his career.

DiBenedetto’s use of the paint scheme knocks one off the wish list we posted after last year’s Southern 500.

DiBenedetto will be making his third start in the Southern 500. His best result was 25th in 2015.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Matt DiBenedetto, Silly Season, pit crew all-stars

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 27, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs live at 5-6 p.m. ET from our NBC Charlotte studios on NBCSN.

Marty Snider hosts and will be joined by analysts Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett.

On today’s show:

* Coming off a top-10 finish in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, Matt DiBenedetto will be our special guest. And while today is Matt’s birthday, he’s bringing us a gift – his throwback scheme for the Southern 500 at Darlington. Which NASCAR legend will his No. 32 car honor at the track “Too Tough To Tame”?

* We’ll have more on the latest driver changes for 2018 involving Ryan Blaney and Paul Menard, as Silly Season keeps picking up speed in the NASCAR Cup Series.

* Brake failures and shifting problems ruined the day for several top drivers when NASCAR Cup visited Pocono for the first time this season last month (June 11). What can teams do to avoid those troubles again at the Tricky Triangle this weekend?

* We’ll reveal three more nominees for our NBC Pit Crew All-Stars.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

This weekend’s NASCAR schedule at Pocono (Cup, Trucks) and Iowa (Xfinity)

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 27, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT

This will be a very busy NASCAR weekend with the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series racing at Pocono Raceway, while the Xfinity Series has a standalone event nearly 1,000 miles westward at Iowa Speedway.

* The NASCAR Cup Series returns for its second visit to Pocono in less than two months with Sunday’s Overton’s 400.

Pocono’s legendary 2.5-mile tri-oval has played host to the Monster Energy Cup Series since 1974 (first winner was Richard Petty).

This will be the 80th Cup race held there. Chris Buescher won this race last summer (shortened from a scheduled 160 laps to 138 due to rain).

In addition, Ryan Blaney earned his first career Cup win on June 11 at Pocono.

* The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will also be racing on Pocono’s Tricky Triangle in Saturday’s Overton’s 150.

This will also be the eighth Truck Series race at Pocono. Since the first Truck race there in 2010, there have been seven different winners, the most recent being William Byron in last year’s race there.

* The NASCAR Xfinity Series visits the 7/8-mile oval at Iowa for the second time in just over a month with the U.S. Cellular 250.

The standalone Xfinity event will the 16th at Iowa (Brad Keselowski won the first Xfinity event there in 2009). Erik Jones won this race last year, while William Byron won the first of this year’s two races there on June 24.

Here’s the weekend schedule at both Pocono and Iowa:

(All times Eastern)

AT POCONO RACEWAY

FRIDAY, JULY 28

10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

12 – 12:55 p.m. – Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)

2 – 2:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)

SATURDAY, JULY 29

6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

6:30 a.m. – Truck garage open

9 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup first practice (CNBC, MRN)

10 a.m. – Trucks qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (FS1)

11:15 a.m. – Trucks driver/crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. — 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Trucks driver introductions

1 p.m. – Overton’s 150 Trucks race (60 laps, 150 miles) (FOX, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, JULY 30

7 a.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1:30 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3 p.m. – Overton’s 400 NASCAR Cup race (160 laps, 400 miles) (NBCSN, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

AT IOWA SPEEDWAY

All times Eastern

FRIDAY, July 28

2:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

5 – 5:55 p.m. – Xfinity first practice (NBCSN)

6:30 – 7:25 p.m. – Xfinity final practice (NBCSN)

SATURDAY, JULY 29

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN)

2 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race (250 laps, 218.75 miles) (NBC, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Follow @JerryBonkowski