Matt DiBenedetto will race Bobby Allison’s 1988 Daytona 500 colors at Darlington (video)

This will be a very busy NASCAR weekend with the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series racing at Pocono Raceway, while the Xfinity Series has a standalone event nearly 1,000 miles westward at Iowa Speedway.
* The NASCAR Cup Series returns for its second visit to Pocono in less than two months with Sunday’s Overton’s 400.
Pocono’s legendary 2.5-mile tri-oval has played host to the Monster Energy Cup Series since 1974 (first winner was Richard Petty).
This will be the 80th Cup race held there. Chris Buescher won this race last summer (shortened from a scheduled 160 laps to 138 due to rain).
In addition, Ryan Blaney earned his first career Cup win on June 11 at Pocono.
* The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will also be racing on Pocono’s Tricky Triangle in Saturday’s Overton’s 150.
This will also be the eighth Truck Series race at Pocono. Since the first Truck race there in 2010, there have been seven different winners, the most recent being William Byron in last year’s race there.
* The NASCAR Xfinity Series visits the 7/8-mile oval at Iowa for the second time in just over a month with the U.S. Cellular 250.
The standalone Xfinity event will the 16th at Iowa (Brad Keselowski won the first Xfinity event there in 2009). Erik Jones won this race last year, while William Byron won the first of this year’s two races there on June 24.
Here’s the weekend schedule at both Pocono and Iowa:
(All times Eastern)
AT POCONO RACEWAY
FRIDAY, JULY 28
10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Truck garage open
12 – 12:55 p.m. – Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)
2 – 2:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)
SATURDAY, JULY 29
6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open
6:30 a.m. – Truck garage open
9 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup first practice (CNBC, MRN)
10 a.m. – Trucks qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (FS1)
11:15 a.m. – Trucks driver/crew chief meeting
11:30 a.m. — 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)
12:30 p.m. – Trucks driver introductions
1 p.m. – Overton’s 150 Trucks race (60 laps, 150 miles) (FOX, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
SUNDAY, JULY 30
7 a.m. – Cup garage open
11:30 a.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
1:30 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting
2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions
3 p.m. – Overton’s 400 NASCAR Cup race (160 laps, 400 miles) (NBCSN, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
AT IOWA SPEEDWAY
All times Eastern
FRIDAY, July 28
2:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
5 – 5:55 p.m. – Xfinity first practice (NBCSN)
6:30 – 7:25 p.m. – Xfinity final practice (NBCSN)
SATURDAY, JULY 29
8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open
12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN)
2 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
3:30 p.m. – U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race (250 laps, 218.75 miles) (NBC, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
