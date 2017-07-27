Matt DiBenedetto will race Bobby Allison’s 1988 Daytona 500 colors at Darlington (video)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Matt DiBenedetto will honor Bobby Allison with his paint scheme for the Sept. 3 Southern 500 on NBCSN,

DiBenedetto, driver of the No. 32 Ford owned by GoFas Racing, will have the paint scheme that Allison drove in 1988, his final year of NASCAR competition.

DiBenedetto revealed the paint scheme Thursday night on NASCAR America.

Allison drove a No. 12 Buick sponsored by Miller High Life and it was in that car that Allison raced to a win in the Daytona 500, his 84th and final Cup win.

On that day, Allison beat his son Davey Allison to the finish line in the “Great American Race.”

Allison would compete in only 12 more races in 1988 before injuries suffered in a crash on the first lap of a race at Pocono ended his career.

DiBenedetto’s use of the paint scheme knocks one off the wish list we posted after last year’s Southern 500.

DiBenedetto will be making his third start in the Southern 500. His best result was 25th in 2015.

