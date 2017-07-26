Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Who is hot, who is not ahead of the Cup race at Pocono Raceway

By Daniel McFadinJul 26, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

If you like parity in NASCAR, then you might like Pocono Raceway.

The track hosts its second NASCAR Cup race this weekend and in recent years it’s been hard for drivers to earn multiple wins at the “Tricky Triangle.”

Outside of Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s sweep of the Pocono races in 2014, no driver has won multiple times there in the last 12 races.

The last two visits to Pocono have been defined by first-time winners in the Cup Series, Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher. Additionally, four of the last five Pocono winners got their first win of the season, including the last three, which began with Kurt Busch in June 2016.

With Pocono there are only six races left in the regular season and four spots left in the playoffs.

Here are the drivers who are “hot” and “not” ahead of the Overton’s 400.

Who is Hot

Kyle Busch

• Been passed for the win five times this season.
• Led the most laps five times this season but is still winless.
• His 1,040 laps led in 2017 are the second most this season and the most ever through 20 races in a season without a win.
• Had four wins at this point in 2016.
• Pocono is one of two tracks where he is winless (Charlotte).
• Top 10 in the last two Pocono races, won the pole in June and led the most laps before finishing ninth.

Kevin Harvick

• Sixth at Indianapolis, top 10 in 11 of the last 14 races.
• Pocono is one of three winless tracks, three-time runner-up including in June.
• All three Pocono runner-up finishes were in the last seven races.

Matt Kenseth

• Finished fifth at Indianapolis, back-to-back top fives for the first time in 2017.
• Best finish this season is third at Atlanta
• Earned stage points in every stage but one in the last nine races.
• Top 10 in four of the last five Pocono races, finished 10th in June.

Martin Truex Jr.

•Finished in the top 10 13 times this season, tied for the most.
• Won a series-high 14 stages this season.
• Led a series-high 1,260 laps, including more than 100 in five of the last 10 races.
• One Pocono win (his first with Furniture Row Racing) in 2015
• Finished sixth at Pocono in June.
• Started on the front row in the last two races at Pocono.

Who is Not

Jimmie Johnson

• Finished 27th at Indianapolis, DNF accident in two of his last three races.
• One top 10 in his last five races.
• Three top-five finishes this season, all wins.
• Has not finished in the top 10 in last three Pocono races, finished 36th in June after a crash.

Erik Jones

• Finished 31st at Indianapolis after crash.
• DNF the last two weeks due to wrecks.
• Finished a career-best third at Pocono in his only Cup start at the track.

Ryan Newman

• Finished third at Indianapolis.
• Only two top-10 finishes in the last seven races.
• Only four top fives in 2017, but one was a win at Phoenix Raceway.
• Fourteen Pocono top 10s but no finishes better than 12th in the last five races at the track.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

• Finished 35th at Indy after a crash.
• Hasn’t finished better than 14th in three races since Daytona win
• Only two top 10s in the  10 races since he won at Talladega.

Paul Menard will move to the Wood Brothers for 2018 season

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 26, 2017, 10:06 AM EDT

Paul Menard will join Wood Brothers Racing next season, the team announced Wednesday. He will replace Ryan Blaney, who will move after this season to run a third Cup car for Team Penske.

Menards will sponsor the car in 22 races. Additional sponsorship, including plans for long-time partner Motorcraft/Quick Lane, will be announced later.

“It’s fantastic to have the ability to continue to race in the highest level of motorsports full-time and something we look forward to doing with Paul for years to come,” said co-owner Eddie Wood in a statement. “I know this will allow us to continue to perform as an organization and will give Paul a great opportunity to go out there and compete for wins. Paul is not only a great driver with a lot of experience in the Cup Series, but he’s great with partners, which is a big part of what we do these days. We are looking forward to finishing out this season with Ryan (Blaney), going for more wins and maybe even a championship, and continuing that with Paul in 2018.”

Said Menard: “I’ve really enjoyed my time in NASCAR and as a Cup Series driver, but to get the chance to drive the iconic No. 21 for the Wood Brothers is the coolest thing I’ve ever got a chance to do. I’m looking forward to working with the team, working with Roush Yates, Ford Performance and Team Penske to see what we can do. Ryan (Blaney) has done a fantastic job and is a constant threat to run up front. Hopefully, we can do the same thing and keep the momentum going into 2018 and beyond.”

Also, Menard will run a handful of Xfinity races for Team Penske next year.

Menard had been with Richard Childress Racing since 2011, scoring his lone Cup victory — the 2011 Brickyard 400 — with the organization.

Menard’s best finish in the points with the organization was 14th in 2015. He is 23rd in the points with no wins, two top fives and three top-10 finishes this season.

The move marks the fourth organization the 36-year-old Menard has raced full-time for in his Cup career. He drove for Dale Earnhardt Inc. from 2007-08, Yates Racing from 2009-10 and Childress since.

Ryan Blaney to join Team Penske in 2018

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 26, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT

Ryan Blaney will move to Team Penske and drive a third Cup car for that organization, the team announced Wednesday.

Blaney will drive the No. 12 Ford in 2018 and has signed a multi-year contract extension.

“For some time now, we have wanted to bring Ryan in to run a third car for us, but things just needed to make sense from a timing and business perspective,” said team owner Roger Penske.  “We have been working on making this a reality and 2018 is the right opportunity to make this move and return our organization to a three-car team. The benefits of having three full-time teams under our roof, along with the continued technical partnership with the Wood Bothers, will help us remain competitive in the ever-changing NASCAR landscape.”

Blaney, who won at Pocono in June, is 12th in the standings. He has seven top-10 finishes in 20 starts this season.

“This is a huge opportunity for me and my career,” said Blaney, a third-generation driver from High Point, North Carolina, in a statement. “I’ve always enjoyed racing whatever car I was in and trying to win each and every race. I’ve had some great moments with both Team Penske and the Wood Brothers over the last few years. I know for a fact I wouldn’t be where I am today without Roger (Penske), Eddie and Len (Wood) and the opportunities their organizations have given me. I’m thrilled knowing that Brad (Keselowski) and Joey (Logano) are long-term teammates for me at Team Penske and Paul (Menard) will have input with our team now that he’s with the Wood Brothers organization. Hopefully we can go out there and win races and compete for championships year after year.”

The 23-year-old Blaney first signed with Team Penske in 2012. He has raced for the Wood Brothers, which is aligned with Team Penske, since 2015. He ran about half the 2015 season and has done the full season the past two years for the organization.

This marks the first time since 2010 that Team Penske has field three full-time entries. It did so that season with Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski and Sam Hornish Jr.

With adding a third car, Team Penske will need to acquire a charter for that car.

NASCAR America: Analyzing Kurt Busch’s Indy crash

By Daniel McFadinJul 26, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Kurt Busch had a hard hit in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 when his No. 41 Ford slammed into the side of Clint Bowyer‘s No. 14.

With the view provided by Busch’s visor camera, the replays show Busch’s steering wheel moving dramatically out of place upon impact.

NASCAR America analysts Slugger Labbe and Steve Letarte look at Busch’s crash and the crash of Martin Truex Jr.‘s No. 78, which went up in flames after his wreck with Kyle Busch.

Labbe says Busch’s steering wheel did exactly what it was designed to do.

“You have to give credit to the NASCAR R&D center,” Labbe said. “This winter they came up with a new rule about how to exactly mount the steering column in the car. So when you do have an impact, it only goes forward and up and not back toward the driver.”

Watch the video for more on how NASCAR develops these safety features.

NASCAR America: Scan All from the Brickyard 400

By Daniel McFadinJul 25, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Kasey Kahne has dreamed of winning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ever since he first visited the track in 1999 as a kid fresh from his home in Washington.

The dream came true on Sunday with his victory in the Brickyard 400.

Kahne recounts how he won Sunday’s race in this week’s “Scan All,” which again presents the best scanner traffic from the 24th Brickyard 400.

The highlights include.

  • “That will make for a fun Tuesday.” – Matt Kenseth‘s reaction to the Lap 111 crash involved his teammate Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. Tuesdays are when Joe Gibbs Racing holds a weekly meeting between drivers. It’s also happens to be the day “Scan All” airs.
  • “The 41 is melting down right now.” – Jame McMurray’s assessment of Kurt Busch after a bit of close racing between the two of them on a restart. Busch sarcastically clapped as McMurray drove by him under caution.
  • “(Expletive) Danica! (Expletive) her!” – Clint Bowyer‘s reaction his hard crash that involved Kurt Busch and Erik Jones. Patrick, who was running in front of Bowyer, wasn’t involved in the crash.
  • “Damn it, we had that thing won!” – Jimmie Johnson after his crash in Turn 3 on Lap 158 while racing three-wide with Kahne and Brad Keselowski.

Watch the above video for the full “Scan All” experience.